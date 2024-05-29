Hays County Primary Runoff Election results

After 2933 Hays County voters participated in the Democratic Primary Runoff Election and 312 voted in the Republican Primary Runoff Election, the results for both are unofficially released.

The runoffs were held for races where no candidates received a majority of votes in the March 5 primaries. Voters in the runoffs were required to vote for the same party they did in March.

While primary elections have separate ballots, the winners of the runoff races will appear together on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot.

Here are the results of the local races; for a full list of federal and state results visit the Hays County Elections website.

*Results are unofficial.

United States Representative, District 35 (Republican)

Michael Rodriguez 43.73%



Steven Wright 56.27%

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democrat)

Maggie Ellis 79.48%



Edward Smith 20.52%

Tax Assessor-Collector (Democrat)

Jessica Sanchez 49.1%



Jennifer M. Escobar 50.9%

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 2 (Democrat)

Amanda K. Calvert 41.81%

J.R. Mendoza 58.19%