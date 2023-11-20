68° San Marcos
Witches of the river: The magic of San Marcos subculture

November 20, 2023
November 20, 2023
Texas State to host presidential debate

The Sept. presidential debate will be the first hosted in Texas.
Nichaela Shaheen, Managing Editor
November 20, 2023
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.

Texas State University will host the Sept. 16 presidential debate in the University Events Center at the San Marcos campus.

According to Texas State President Kelly Damphousse, Texas State is the only location in Texas to host one of four presidential debates during the 2024 election cycle. It is also the first presidential debate to take place in Texas.

An email sent by Damphousse to students, staff and faculty, said throughout the month of December university officials will gain an understanding of “roles and requirements as a debate host.”

The “TXST Debate Planning Task Force” will take lead on planning the event.

“This is a chance for TXST and San Marcos to shine on the international stage like never before, with hundreds of media outlets descending on our campus before and during the event,” Damphousse said in the email.

After the return from winter break, the university will hold a “university-wide forum” in hopes of keeping the university updated on the findings from December.

“The debate provides our students the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to personally engage with the democratic process. The TXST Debate Planning Task Force will develop an inclusive process to identify ways to incorporate this topic into curriculum and events when appropriate,” Damphousse said in the email.

The debate will be between the last two candidates up for the 2024 presidency. Houston, Texas has been a host for a Republican candidates debate in 2016, Democratic candidates debate in 2019 and a vice presidential debate in Oct. 1976.

Former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson is the only president to have graduated from a Texas university.

The University Star will update this story when more becomes available. 
