Here’s what Hays County residents voted for in the 2024 Joint Primary Elections

Staff
March 6, 2024
logo

After 14,935 Hays County voters participated in the Democratic Primary Election and 18,187 voted in the Republican Primary Election, the results for both are unofficially but completely released.

Despite the primaries having separate ballots, the winners of each race will appear together on the November General Election ballot where voters can choose one candidate to vote for.

Here’s the results of the local races; for a full list of federal and state results visit the Hays County Elections website.

*Results are unofficial.

Judge, County Court-at-Law #3 (Democratic)

Elaine S. Brown: 100%

Judge, County Court-at-Law #3 (Republican)

Robert E. Updegrove: 100%

Hays County Sheriff (Democratic)

Alex Villalobos: 69.06%

Daniel Law: 30.94%

Hays County Sheriff (Republican)

Anthony Hipolito: 100%

Tax Assessor-Collector (Democratic)

Jessica Sanchez: 35.22%

Jennifer M. Escobar: 26.84%

Cynthia A. Millonzi: 26.70%

Vianna “Vee” Garza: 11.24%

Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Democratic)

Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe: 59.61%

Alyssa Ramirez: 40.39%

Commissioner, Precinct 3 (Democratic)

Rebecca Minnick: 100%

Commissioner, Precinct 3 (Republican)

Morgan Hammer: 53.31%

Teresa Shell: 46.69%

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1 (Democratic)

Jo Anne Prado: 67.52%

Nicholas “Nico” Costilla: 32.48%

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 2 (Democratic)

J.R. Mendoza: 29.35%

Amanda K. Calvert: 22.28%

Janie Flores: 21.85%

Paul Hill: 15.28%

Andrea “Dre” Villescaz: 11.24%

Constable, Precinct 1 (Democratic)

David Lois Peterson: 56.07%

Lorenzo Gonzalez: 43.93%

Constable, Precinct 2 (Democratic)

Michael Torres: 100%

Constable, Precinct 2 (Republican)

David L. Saenz, Sr.: 100%

Constable, Precinct 3 (Republican)

Don Montague: 100%

Constable, Precinct 4 (Republican)

Dave Graham: 51.06%

Ben Gieselman: 48.94%

Constable, Precinct 5 (Republican)

John Ellen: 100%

Hays County Democratic Party Chair (Democratic)

John R. Hatch: 100%

Hays County Republican Party Chair (Republican)

Michelle M. Lopez: 100%

Precinct Chair #204 (Democratic)

Chelsea Flores: 82.89%

Lee O. Martin: 17.11%

Precinct Chair #228 (Republican)

Mike Zananiri: 53.03%

James Krizan: 46.97%

Precinct Chair #332 (Republican)

Laura Nunn: 68.28%

Ana Rodriguez: 31.72%

Precinct Chair #337 (Republican)

Ken Roberts: 50.29%

Debbie Adams: 49.71%

Precinct Chair #338 (Republican)

Nancye Britner: 50.35%

Mary Mitchell: 49.65%

Precinct Chair #449 (Republican)

Jane C. Philips: 83.85%

Phyllis Dindio: 16.15%
