Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement
January 19, 2024
Graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) attacks the Troy defense, Thursday, Jan. 18, at Strahan Arena.
Red Wolves hold off Bobcats in high-scoring game
January 19, 2024
The Texas State baseball team gathers on the field with their hands up before the Texas game, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Baseball 2024 position breakdown: Pitchers and incoming players
January 19, 2024
Infographic by Sarah Manning
Bobcat guide for a more nutritious lifestyle
January 19, 2024
Transfer quarterback settles civil suit stemming from sexual assault case
January 18, 2024
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement
Nichaela Shaheen, Managing Editor • January 19, 2024

Texas State University and Head Football Coach G.J. Kinne released statements to The University Star today regarding an article covering Bobcat quarterback Jayden de Laura’s civil lawsuit settlement stemming from a 2018 sexual assault case.  According...

Graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) attacks the Troy defense, Thursday, Jan. 18, at Strahan Arena.
Red Wolves hold off Bobcats in high-scoring game
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
The Texas State baseball team gathers on the field with their hands up before the Texas game, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Baseball 2024 position breakdown: Pitchers and incoming players
Jackson Kruse, Sports Contributor
Transfer quarterback settles civil suit stemming from sexual assault case
Nichaela Shaheen, Managing Editor
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura's lawsuit settlement

Nichaela Shaheen, Managing Editor
January 19, 2024
Texas State University and Head Football Coach G.J. Kinne released statements to The University Star today regarding an article covering Bobcat quarterback Jayden de Laura’s civil lawsuit settlement stemming from a 2018 sexual assault case. 

According to an email statement sent to The University Star, Texas State said de Laura is not violating the university code of student conduct or athletics misconduct policies. 

“During our football coaching staff’s recruitment of Jayden de Laura, and after reviewing the available public information related to a juvenile allegation in 2018 when Jayden was a minor in high school in Hawaii, it was determined that the matter does not violate the Texas State University Code of Student Conduct or athletics misconduct policies,” Texas State’s email statement sent to The University Star said. “Jayden also complied with Texas State University and NCAA policy in reporting what he was allowed to disclose based on the terms of any agreements in his case as defined by the court. He also complied in disclosing his history as a student-athlete at both Washington State University and the University of Arizona.”

The Texas State Code of Student Conduct reads: 

“This Code of Student Conduct, hereafter also referred to as this code, is applicable to any person currently enrolled at Texas State University, including online and other remote learning modalities. A student who withdraws from school is subject to disciplinary action for any conduct that occurred while the student was enrolled. This code also applies to any prospective or former student who has been accepted for admission or readmission to the university while the person is on campus.”

The Texas State Code of Student Conduct defines sexual misconduct under the Responsibilities of Students, Section AE.: 

“AE.  engaging in sexual misconduct as described in the Texas State University Sexual Misconduct Policy, including engaging in, but not limited to:

  1. dating violence
  2. family (domestic) violence
  3. retaliation
  4. sexual assault
  5. sexual exploitation
  6. sexual harassment
  7. sexual intimidation
  8. sexual violence
  9. stalking”

Kinne said in an email statement sent to The University Star he looks forward to having de Laura serve as a leader for the program. 

“First, Jayden never pled guilty or was convicted of criminal charges, and he recently settled a civil case from an incident that occurred in 2018 when he was a minor in the state of Hawaii,” the statement from Kinne said. “During the recruitment process, our coaching staff visited with several of Jayden’s former coaches from his two previous schools, Washington State University and the University of Arizona, as well as others that know him closely. Each person not only spoke highly of his character but how he has developed into the man he is today. We also have Craig Stutzmann (wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator) on our coaching staff, who knows Jayden closely as they are from the same hometown in Hawaii. Coach Stutzmann has seen his character firsthand in multiple places and at different points in Jayden’s life. Based on all of this background, we are confident Jayden will be a positive representation of a Bobcat, and we look forward to him serving as a leader to his teammates and for our program.”

According to an email to The University Star from Texas State University Vice President of Marketing and Communications Sandra Pantlik, the Texas State University statement represents the university, including President Kelly Damphousse.  

The University of Arizona athletic department, previous enrollment of de Laura, released a statement similar to Texas State’s email statement in 2023. 

“In the fall of 2022 after a civil complaint was filed against football student-athlete Jayden de Laura, the University of Arizona first became aware of a 2018 incident involving de Laura which occurred while he was in high school in Hawaii,” the UA statement said. “After reviewing the matter, the determination was made to allow de Laura to continue as a student-athlete and his status remains unchanged.”

The University Star will update this story as more becomes available. 

Transfer quarterback settles civil suit stemming from sexual assault case
