Stutzmann, a key in de Laura recruitment, hired as San José State coach

Nichaela Shaheen, Managing Editor
January 22, 2024
Craig Stutzmann, former Texas State football wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator who helped recruit quarterback Jayden de Laura, has accepted a position at San José State football.

Five days ago Texas State football signed de Laura, who settled a civil lawsuit stemming from a 2018 sexual assault case the day prior. Football Head Coach G.J. Kinne partially based his recruitment of de Laura on Stutzmann’s opinion of the quarterback, according to a statement given by Kinne to The University Star.

Now, Stutzmann is leaving.

In G.J. Kinne’s response to The University Star, he mentioned how valuable Stutzmann’s impact on knowing de Laura’s character served in the recruiting process.

“We also have Craig Stutzmann (wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator) on our coaching staff, who knows Jayden closely as they are from the same hometown in Hawaii. Coach Stutzmann has seen his character firsthand in multiple places and at different points in Jayden’s life,” Kinne said in his statement to The University Star. “Based on all of this background, we are confident Jayden will be a positive representation of a Bobcat, and we look forward to him serving as a leader to his teammates and for our program.”

Stutzmann will be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for San José State.
