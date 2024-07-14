87° San Marcos
UFCU Stadium to add Vertex Core turf system to field

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
July 14, 2024
A+photo+of+Bobcat+Stadium+during+a+football+game+on+the+campus+of+Texas+State+University.%26%23160%3B
Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics
A photo of University Federal Credit Union Stadium during a football game on the campus of Texas State University.

Scheduled to occur in mid-July, UFCU Stadium will replace the current field turf with a Vertex Core field turf system.

Texas State will use the Vertex Core turf in 2024 along with Power Four programs like Oregon and Oklahoma State, as well as the Carolina Panthers of the NFL.

“We are excited about adding this element to UFCU Stadium,” Director of Athletics Don Coryell said. “Between the new naming partnership with UFCU, renovation of the Weisman Football Performance Center and [the] new Jim Wacker Field turf we have made significant investment in our football program and game day experience.”

Notable qualities of the Vertex Core are the safety, durability and overall appearance. Additionally, the new turf system utilizes a Coolplay additive made by FieldTurf, making the field temperature up to 35 degrees cooler.

The layout and design of the field have a few small adjustments. The end zones will now say ‘Texas State’ on the south end zone and ‘Bobcats’ on the north end zone.

Along with the end zone changes, Bobcat fans will now see University Federal Credit Union logos on the 25-yard line indicating its partnership with Texas State.

The logo for the former Southwest Texas State University head football coach and Athletic Director Jim Wacker, will be in a new position inside the field apron near the 10-yard line on both sides of the field.

