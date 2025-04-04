One09West
88° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Tatum Pou, Assistant Engagement Editor
April 4, 2025

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from April 4 to 6, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, April 4, Arts & Crafts Night Market at Railyard

The Arts & Crafts Night Market at Railyard will take place on Friday, April 4, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Railyard Bar & Grill. This vibrant event features local vendors offering clothing, jewelry, gifts and more, with live music and great food. The market is pet-friendly and provides a perfect opportunity to support small businesses.

Friday, April 4, Studio Tour

The 3rd Annual San Marcos Studio Tour is set for April 4-13, offering a free, city-wide celebration of local art. The tour kicks off at Mothership Studios in San Marcos on Friday at 7 p.m. providing attendees with the opportunity to explore diverse artworks from various artists. The festivities kick off with a group show featuring over 85 artists, complemented by live music, food and drinks.

Saturday, April 5, Native Plant Sale

The Spring Native Plant Sale and Sustainability Fair will take place on April 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Marcos Activity Center. This family-friendly and free event will feature local vendors offering native plants, as well as a variety of sustainability-focused activities, workshops and demonstrations. Attendees can explore ways to incorporate environmentally friendly practices into their daily lives while supporting local businesses.

Saturday, April 5Super Smash Derby: Mario v Luigi

The Super Smash Derby: Mario v Luigi will take place on April 5, at 3 p.m. at River Ridge Park. Hosted by the San Marcos River Rollers, this exciting event invites fans to cheer on their favorite character in a thrilling derby competition. Admission is $10, with children under 10 attending for free. Attendees wearing a San Marcos River Rollers shirt get a discount, and payments can be made via cash or Venmo. Bring your own chair and enjoy the fun.

 

Sunday, April 6, Sunday Runday

Join the San Marcos Runners Club for Sunday Runday at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. The run begins at Oakwood Loop and participants can drop in for a casual jog or sign up for a membership to earn punch card rewards at Roughhouse Brewing. The event is open to all skill levels, offering a great way to start the day and stay active.

Sunday, April 6, A Century of Tobias History

This Sunday experience A Century of Tobias History, organized by the Council for the Indigenous & Tejano Community, taking attendees on a nostalgic journey through 100 years of the Tobias family’s legacy. Featuring interviews with Rosalio and Angelita Tobias starting at 1 to 3:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 a.m. This all-ages event offers a unique opportunity to connect with the history of the Tobias family.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State softball crowding over sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) after completing an inning against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball back at home to face South Alabama Jaguars
Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) gesturing to his chest after closing a victory against No. 5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Bobcats set for battle with Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State junior thrower Melanie Duron warming up to throw at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, Saturday, March 25, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Melanie Duron takes homes Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week Award
Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) preparing to pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning against No.5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Bobcat baseball takeaways: 'Cats enter critical stretch after win over No. 5 Longhorns
Texas State freshman sprinter Mihajlo Katanic jumps the hurdle during the 400m race at Bobcat Invitational on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Bobcat Track and Field Stadium.
Texas State men's track and field ranked 12th
Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.&#160;
Texas State women's golf takes first-place title for second time this season
Donate to The University Star