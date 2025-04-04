What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from April 4 to 6, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, April 4, Arts & Crafts Night Market at Railyard

The Arts & Crafts Night Market at Railyard will take place on Friday, April 4, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Railyard Bar & Grill. This vibrant event features local vendors offering clothing, jewelry, gifts and more, with live music and great food. The market is pet-friendly and provides a perfect opportunity to support small businesses.

Friday, April 4, Studio Tour

The 3rd Annual San Marcos Studio Tour is set for April 4-13, offering a free, city-wide celebration of local art. The tour kicks off at Mothership Studios in San Marcos on Friday at 7 p.m. providing attendees with the opportunity to explore diverse artworks from various artists. The festivities kick off with a group show featuring over 85 artists, complemented by live music, food and drinks.

Saturday, April 5, Native Plant Sale

The Spring Native Plant Sale and Sustainability Fair will take place on April 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Marcos Activity Center. This family-friendly and free event will feature local vendors offering native plants, as well as a variety of sustainability-focused activities, workshops and demonstrations. Attendees can explore ways to incorporate environmentally friendly practices into their daily lives while supporting local businesses.

Saturday, April 5, Super Smash Derby: Mario v Luigi

The Super Smash Derby: Mario v Luigi will take place on April 5, at 3 p.m. at River Ridge Park. Hosted by the San Marcos River Rollers, this exciting event invites fans to cheer on their favorite character in a thrilling derby competition. Admission is $10, with children under 10 attending for free. Attendees wearing a San Marcos River Rollers shirt get a discount, and payments can be made via cash or Venmo. Bring your own chair and enjoy the fun.

Sunday, April 6, Sunday Runday

Join the San Marcos Runners Club for Sunday Runday at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. The run begins at Oakwood Loop and participants can drop in for a casual jog or sign up for a membership to earn punch card rewards at Roughhouse Brewing. The event is open to all skill levels, offering a great way to start the day and stay active.

Sunday, April 6, A Century of Tobias History

This Sunday experience A Century of Tobias History, organized by the Council for the Indigenous & Tejano Community, taking attendees on a nostalgic journey through 100 years of the Tobias family’s legacy. Featuring interviews with Rosalio and Angelita Tobias starting at 1 to 3:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 a.m. This all-ages event offers a unique opportunity to connect with the history of the Tobias family.