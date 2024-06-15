Hobert and Shipley voted best receiver and special teams player by Dave Campbell

After a 2023 season where Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert earned All-Sunbelt second team and Dave Campbell’s all Texas second team honors, he was named the number one receiver by Dave Campbell for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine previews football teams in Texas at all levels, from high school to the professional level.

Hobert, who transferred to Texas State from Utah Tech last year, finished his 2023 campaign with 76 receptions for 895 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 81.4 receiving yards per game and 11.8 yards per catch while also leading the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Hobert was tied for first of the team in receiving touchdowns and was top ten in the Sun Belt in yards per route run and receiving yards.

Hobert wasn’t just showcasing his talent on a conference level though, as he was top 20 in the country in receptions per game and percentage of targets caught. He was 30th in the country in both first downs generated for wide receivers with 44 and yards after the catch (YAC) with 470 yards, 6.2 YAC per reception.

With Hobert catching a touchdown in seven of his 11 games played and five 100-yard receiving games to go along with everything else he has done for the Bobcats in one season, he has earned his spot rated as Dave Campbell’s number one Texas college receiver.

It wasn’t just Hobert who represented the Bobcats for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine, as redshirt junior kicker Mason Shipley was just named the best special teams player by Dave Campbell.

After his redshirt freshman season in 2022 where he primarily was on kickoff and didn’t attempt many field goals, Shipley did not disappoint in 2023 as he had a 100% field goal percentage making 15 out of 15 of his field goals as the full-time starter.

Shipley was one of only two kickers in the nation to have a 100% field goal percentage and he set the school record for most field goals made in a single season.

Shipley was 58-of-59 from extra points to give him 103 total points scored which is second most in school history.