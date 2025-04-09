One09West
51° San Marcos
The University Star
The University Star
The University Star









Bobcat tennis suffers first home loss of season against Old Dominion

Hope Monte, Sports Reporter
April 9, 2025
Allison Drinnon
TXST senior tennis player Kiana Graham swings her racket during a singles match against James Madison University, Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

On the same weekend that Texas State Tennis broke the program record for season wins, it also took its first home loss against No. 1 Old Dominion Monarchs, who defeated the Bobcats 4-0 on Sunday at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

After the losing result, Texas State dropped from the No. 2 spot in the Sun Belt to No. 3 with just two matches remaining in conference play.

The Bobcats faced woes across the board, unable to overcome the No. 41 nationally ranked Monarchs who are undefeated in the Sun Belt.

Doubles

Despite the day’s ending, Sofia Fortuno and Ireland Simme started the match off with a promising doubles result, defeating their opposing Monarchs 6-3. The two are now undefeated, 5-0, as a doubles pair this season.

Unable to keep the winning streak alive, Callie Creath and Kiana Graham suffered a 6-4 loss in their match.

In the deciding match for the doubles point, Maria Lora and Chantajah Mills were unable to pull out a victory despite a hard fought battle, ultimately losing their match 6(4)-7(7) and earning the Monarch their first point.

Singles

The Monarchs dominated in singles play, executing a sweeping result across the courts.

Creath and Graham both experienced a second loss of the day after falling in their singles matches both with a score of 6-2, 6-1.

The Monarchs wrapped the match up as Victoria Matasova defeated Tadiwa Mauchi 6-3, 6-2.

Up next, the Bobcats will take a road trip to Huntington, West Virginia to play the Marshall Bisons at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday, April 12.

