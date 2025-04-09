Bobcat softball’s dynamic duo key to early season success

Bobcat softball’s offensive identity relies closely on getting runners on, over and in. As a result, there are fewer games that showcase offense and more games that showcase pitching.

Luckily for Bobcat softball, it just may have the best duo of pitchers in the Sun Belt and one of the better duos in the country. Madison Azua, the Sun Belt Preseason Pitcher of the Year, and her counterpart, Emma Strood, made their case to be considered for one of the most formidable duos in the circle through the first part of the 2025 season.

“I have been really pleased [with their performance],” Texas State pitching coach Josh Trevino said. “I have been really proud of the way [Azua and Strood] have both been really resilient about taking feedback and then getting better. They’re really resilient kids with a bright future ahead of them.”

Before the season even began, Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard made it clear that this season would be different from last. Losing former pitcher Jessica Mullins meant there wasn’t going to be that workhorse on the staff this year, and pitching would be by committee.

“Obviously, Maddy Azua can hold down the fort for a little while,” Woodard said. “I think we have a good mixture behind her too, so we won’t have to have that one kid that pitches 300 innings over the season.”

As a duo, Azua and Strood are a combined 24-10, meaning only two decisions haven’t gone to the pair. They are also a part of the reason Texas State is currently second in the Sun Belt with a 2.71 ERA.

When it comes to the two, it’s hard to deny that they are as close in talent and production as two pitchers can be. Azua has appeared in 26 games to this point and boasts an ERA of 1.96, a batting average against of .175 and 137 strikeouts in her 121.2 innings of work.

Strood is not far behind, appearing in 20 games, with 79 strikeouts in her 75.2 innings. Up until recently Marshall against Marshall, Strood also carried a sub 3.00 ERA and at one point had her ERA as low as 1.83.

This season is Azua’s second as a Bobcat, but her first as the leader of the staff. In 2024, Azua was the number two behind Mullins, who basically rewrote the Texas State record book in her time at Texas State.

Tabbed the Sun Belt Preseason Pitcher of The Year and having to fill the shoes of maybe the best pitcher in program history in Mullins, Azua had plenty of lofty expectations placed upon her shoulders coming into the season. For the most part, Azua has managed those expectations well. Sitting at 11-4 on the year, third in the Sun Belt in ERA and getting Sun Belt Pitcher of The Week multiple times already, Azua looks to be settling into the role of ace rather fine.

“I think just by taking my experience from my freshman year, and bringing it into this year has definitely helped my confidence a lot,” Azua said. “Knowing my teammates are right there to support me helps me through it too.”

Something to keep an eye on as the season progresses is how Azua manages the added workload. A little bit over halfway through the season, Azua has already surpassed her total innings thrown last year. According to Trevino, the additional innings of work are good for both Azua and Strood because it gives them chances to grow and learn as pitchers.

Azua isn’t the only one due for a major increase in innings. Before becoming a Bobcat, Strood sat behind a multitude of talented arms at LSU her first two years. In her time as a Tiger, Strood appeared in five games, tossing 12 innings. In a little over half a season as a Bobcat, Strood has already worked 70+ innings, a major increase by any standard.

As competitive as Strood is, she didn’t put the expectation on herself to come to San Marcos and take over the number one role.

“I just want to be the best teammate possible,” Strood said. “I want to go out there for my team and perform for them because at the end of the day, it’s a team sport and I love all the people on this team. I just want to be the leader they know I can be.”

Through the ups and downs that Strood has experienced during her first season in San Marcos, she points to practice time as a key factor in resetting and bouncing back from any rough outings or stretches she may have.

“I think these days we have to practice are few and far between, so it’s nice when we get to come and refocus,” Strood said. “We get to work on what we need to work on to get to our best and reset.”

Making the decision to transfer is never one that’s taken lightly, as deciding where you’re going to move your life to is a decision that usually takes plenty of time and thought. Strood appears to have made a solid choice in finding her new home at Texas State.

“[My coaches] constantly remind me how much faith they have in me and how well they want me to do,” Strood said. “It’s a big confidence boost to know that not only are my teammates behind me but my coaches are constantly reminding me that I can do it and that they brought me here for a reason.”

According to Trevino, both Strood and Azua are highly competitive athletes, which makes for a competitive dynamic between the two. According to Strood, the competitive teammate dynamic between her and Azua is beneficial to both.

“We definitely lift each other up; when one person’s stuff isn’t on we hope the other can come in and deal,” Strood said. “I think that we’re definitely good and compatible teammates.”