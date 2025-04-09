One09West
51° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcat softball’s dynamic duo key to early season success

Adrian Ramirez, Senior Sports Reporter
April 9, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
exas State pitcher sophomore Madison Azua (22) goes to throw the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.

Bobcat softball’s offensive identity relies closely on getting runners on, over and in. As a result, there are fewer games that showcase offense and more games that showcase pitching.

Luckily for Bobcat softball, it just may have the best duo of pitchers in the Sun Belt and one of the better duos in the country. Madison Azua, the Sun Belt Preseason Pitcher of the Year, and her counterpart, Emma Strood, made their case to be considered for one of the most formidable duos in the circle through the first part of the 2025 season.

“I have been really pleased [with their performance],” Texas State pitching coach Josh Trevino said. “I have been really proud of the way [Azua and Strood] have both been really resilient about taking feedback and then getting better. They’re really resilient kids with a bright future ahead of them.”

Before the season even began, Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard made it clear that this season would be different from last. Losing former pitcher Jessica Mullins meant there wasn’t going to be that workhorse on the staff this year, and pitching would be by committee.

“Obviously, Maddy Azua can hold down the fort for a little while,” Woodard said. “I think we have a good mixture behind her too, so we won’t have to have that one kid that pitches 300 innings over the season.”

As a duo, Azua and Strood are a combined 24-10, meaning only two decisions haven’t gone to the pair. They are also a part of the reason Texas State is currently second in the Sun Belt with a 2.71 ERA.

When it comes to the two, it’s hard to deny that they are as close in talent and production as two pitchers can be. Azua has appeared in 26 games to this point and boasts an ERA of 1.96, a batting average against of .175 and 137 strikeouts in her 121.2 innings of work.

Strood is not far behind, appearing in 20 games, with 79 strikeouts in her 75.2 innings. Up until recently Marshall against Marshall, Strood also carried a sub 3.00 ERA and at one point had her ERA as low as 1.83.

TXST junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) reaches to begin a pitch during the softball game against Fordham University, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the Softball Complex. TXST won the game 8-0. (Allison Drinnon)

This season is Azua’s second as a Bobcat, but her first as the leader of the staff. In 2024, Azua was the number two behind Mullins, who basically rewrote the Texas State record book in her time at Texas State.

Tabbed the Sun Belt Preseason Pitcher of The Year and having to fill the shoes of maybe the best pitcher in program history in Mullins, Azua had plenty of lofty expectations placed upon her shoulders coming into the season. For the most part, Azua has managed those expectations well. Sitting at 11-4 on the year, third in the Sun Belt in ERA and getting Sun Belt Pitcher of The Week multiple times already, Azua looks to be settling into the role of ace rather fine.

“I think just by taking my experience from my freshman year, and bringing it into this year has definitely helped my confidence a lot,” Azua said. “Knowing my teammates are right there to support me helps me through it too.”

Something to keep an eye on as the season progresses is how Azua manages the added workload. A little bit over halfway through the season, Azua has already surpassed her total innings thrown last year. According to Trevino, the additional innings of work are good for both Azua and Strood because it gives them chances to grow and learn as pitchers.

Azua isn’t the only one due for a major increase in innings. Before becoming a Bobcat, Strood sat behind a multitude of talented arms at LSU her first two years. In her time as a Tiger, Strood appeared in five games, tossing 12 innings. In a little over half a season as a Bobcat, Strood has already worked 70+ innings, a major increase by any standard.

As competitive as Strood is, she didn’t put the expectation on herself to come to San Marcos and take over the number one role.

“I just want to be the best teammate possible,” Strood said. “I want to go out there for my team and perform for them because at the end of the day, it’s a team sport and I love all the people on this team. I just want to be the leader they know I can be.”

Through the ups and downs that Strood has experienced during her first season in San Marcos, she points to practice time as a key factor in resetting and bouncing back from any rough outings or stretches she may have.

“I think these days we have to practice are few and far between, so it’s nice when we get to come and refocus,” Strood said. “We get to work on what we need to work on to get to our best and reset.”

Making the decision to transfer is never one that’s taken lightly, as deciding where you’re going to move your life to is a decision that usually takes plenty of time and thought. Strood appears to have made a solid choice in finding her new home at Texas State.

“[My coaches] constantly remind me how much faith they have in me and how well they want me to do,” Strood said. “It’s a big confidence boost to know that not only are my teammates behind me but my coaches are constantly reminding me that I can do it and that they brought me here for a reason.”

According to Trevino, both Strood and Azua are highly competitive athletes, which makes for a competitive dynamic between the two. According to Strood, the competitive teammate dynamic between her and Azua is beneficial to both.

“We definitely lift each other up; when one person’s stuff isn’t on we hope the other can come in and deal,” Strood said. “I think that we’re definitely good and compatible teammates.”

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Keely Williams, junior outfielder, celebrates as a play is overturned during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball set to take on No. 1 Longhorns
TXST senior tennis player Kiana Graham swings her racket during a singles match against James Madison University, Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis suffers first home loss of season against Old Dominion
Animal science freshman Avery Donnelly holds Pumpkin while sitting on her bed, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Elena Zamora O'Shea Hall. Avery registered Pumpkin as an ESA through ODS.
Lawsuit targets disability protections, TXST service animals remain unchanged
Tasha a 2-year-old Border Collie Mix is walked by Patrica Padovano a volunteer at the San Marcos Animal Shelter at the Woofstock adoption event, Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Industry. Tasha is available for adoption at the San Marcos Animal Shelter.
Seniors rock out for rescue dogs at benefit concert
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball aims to continue momentum in rematch with Baylor
Students should be wary about attending River Fest
Students should be wary about attending River Fest
More in softball
Texas State softball crowding over sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) after completing an inning against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball completes sweep against South Alabama
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitching against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Maddy Azua shines as Bobcats take game one from South Alabama
Texas State softball crowding over sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) after completing an inning against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball back at home to face South Alabama Jaguars
TXST junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) reaches to begin a pitch during the softball game against Fordham University, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the Softball Complex. TXST won the game 8-0.
Bobcats win halted game, get shut out in game two
Texas State infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) touching them all after hitting a home run against Wichita State on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat and Bearkat softball to resume rescheduled game in Huntsville
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitching against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball splits double header, Marshall takes series win
More in Sports
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 6
Texas State freshman outfielder Zachary Gingrich (12) celebrates his first collegiate home run against Texas Christian University with Texas State sophomore outfielder Samson Pugh (8), Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Zachary Gingrich comes in clutch for the Bobcats to take series from Louisiana
Texas State sophomore outfielder Samson Pugh (8) celebrates reaching third base, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Samson Pugh, Jesus Tovar shine as Texas State baseball evens series with Ragin' Cajuns
TXST senior tennis player Kiana Graham prepares to hit a tennis ball during a singles match against James Madison University, Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis comes from behind to set school records
Texas State baseball raises their states following a victory over No.5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Texas State baseball falls to Ragin' Cajuns after seven scoreless innings
Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) gesturing to his chest after closing a victory against No. 5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Bobcats set for battle with Ragin' Cajuns
Donate to The University Star