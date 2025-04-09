College students need to clean up after their pets

Imagine exiting your apartment unit and taking a walk to your car, and on the journey, you have to tip-toe around numerous piles of dog feces. Many Texas State students don’t have to imagine; they face the nightmare scenario daily.

People who don’t clean their dogs’ feces in apartment complexes are inconsiderate and cause an array of problems for other residents.

“[Dog feces] is not only unpleasant to look at, but it can also pose health risks,” Dorothy Pierre, a psychology junior, said.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) labeled dog feces a pollutant that can harm humans, pets and the environment. Dog excrement can carry harmful parasites, transmit human diseases and pollute waterways.

Beyond the health risks, piles of dog waste everywhere cause people to be late for important obligations and have to clean their shoes vigorously.

“It makes it really difficult to walk to my car because I have to walk through a lot of grass, and I always have to have a flashlight on at night to make sure I don’t step in a pile [of dog feces],” Sienna McCully, interior design sophomore and Cabana Beach resident, said.

No one should have to actively avoid dog excrement in the apartment complex they reside in, especially when it’s a minuscule task for people to clean up after their dogs.

“[To tackle this issue], I think we should implement tougher fines and make sure there are plenty of designated dog areas with bag stations,” Pierre said. “Also, a bit more awareness and reminders from management could be really helpful.”

Apartment complexes need to hold residents who leave their dogs’ waste everywhere more accountable by enforcing fines. The problem is that many of these complex workers are underpaid, leading to many of them not caring. This issue wouldn’t be as apparent if apartment complex workers were given fair wages more often.

Many residents at Oasis at Plum Creek in Kyle don’t clean up after their dogs, yet no fines are enforced, and the designated dog bag spots are frequently empty.

While this issue negatively affects residents, it also hurts the complex’s business.

“If other future residents come [and see dog feces everywhere], it’s not an appealing thing,” Kayla Reyes, a Cabana Beach employee, said.

The only somewhat reasonable argument for leaving dog excrement in a residential area is that picking it up is “gross.” Well, stepping in it is grosser, and people should only have dogs if they are willing to clean up after them. No one is forcing you to have a pet, but if you do, make sure you’re doing your part.

– Jackson Kruse is an electronic media senior

