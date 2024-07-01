77° San Marcos
12 Bobcats named to Phil Steele’s preseason All-Sun Belt Team

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
July 1, 2024
Texas+State+football+celebrates+its+first+bowl+game+victory+in+school+history+after+defeating+Rice+University+in+the+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl+game%2C+Tuesday%2C+Dec.+26%2C+2023%2C+at+Gerald+J.+Ford+Stadium+in+Dallas.+
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State football celebrates its first bowl game victory in school history after defeating Rice University in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

A total of 12 Texas State football players earned a spot as members of the Phil Steele All-Sun Belt Preseason Team.

Senior quarterback Jordan McCloud, junior running back Ismail Mahdi, senior wide receiver Joey Hobert, senior defensive end Ben Bell and junior kicker Mason Shipley all received First-Team honors.

Senior tight end Konner Fox, senior offensive lineman Nash Jones, senior safety Kaleb Culp and junior wide receiver Kole Wilson were all selected to the Second-Team.

Senior safety Tory Spears and senior defensive end Steven Parker made the Fourth-Team All-Sun Belt Preseason Team.

The Bobcats will host Lamar University for the first-ever home game at the newly named UFCU Stadium on Aug. 31.

