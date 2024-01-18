51° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
University Star logo
Transfer quarterback settles civil suit stemming from sexual assault case
January 18, 2024
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) defends a Louisiana-Lafayette player, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats drop fifth conference loss despite career-high performances
January 18, 2024
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi reflects on nationally recognized, record season
January 18, 2024
Infographic by Sarah Manning
Translational Health Research Center works to inspire students to join research program
January 18, 2024
AI approved for use by County Sheriff office
AI approved for use by County Sheriff office
January 18, 2024
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Proper cleaning is pivotal for health and wellness
January 18, 2024
Sports
University Star logo
Transfer quarterback settles civil suit stemming from sexual assault case
Nichaela Shaheen, Managing Editor • January 18, 2024

A day after former Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura settled a civil lawsuit that stemmed from a 2018 sexual assault case, Texas State signed him to play quarterback for the Bobcats.  De Laura settled the civil lawsuit that lasted over three years...

Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) defends a Louisiana-Lafayette player, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats drop fifth conference loss despite career-high performances
Thomas Graham, Sports Contributor
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi reflects on nationally recognized, record season
Jude Botello, Sports Contributor
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) discusses the play call with senior running back Jahmyl Jeter, during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
T.J. Finley entering transfer portal
David Cuevas, Sports Editor
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) goes in for a layup during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball unable to mount comeback, fall to Louisiana-Monroe
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Contributor

Transfer quarterback settles civil suit stemming from sexual assault case

Nichaela Shaheen, Managing Editor
January 18, 2024
University Star logo

A day after former Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura settled a civil lawsuit that stemmed from a 2018 sexual assault case, Texas State signed him to play quarterback for the Bobcats. 

De Laura settled the civil lawsuit that lasted over three years resulting from the original 2018 criminal juvenile case. The plaintiff filed the civil lawsuit on Dec. 2, 2021 which details information from the sealed 2018 juvenile case. 

According to the 2021 civil lawsuit, in October 2018 de Laura and St. Louis High School football teammate Kamo’i Latu, now a senior safety for University of Wisconsin, pleaded guilty in juvenile court to second-degree sexual assault. The assault occurred at St. Louis High School in Honolulu after de Laura and Latu won the Interscholastic League of Honolulu’s high school varsity football championship game. 

The plaintiff’s attorneys filed a civil lawsuit against de Laura, Latu, their parents and the high school for assault, battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress. 

The plantiff and defendants were minors on the date of the sexual assault. 

The judge rejected an initial settlement in the civil case in August 2023, believing the plaintiff should receive more monetary compensation given de Laura and Latu could earn money from their individual name, image and likeness (NIL) deals for playing college football.  

The plaintiff’s attorney, Randall L.K.M. Rosenberg, responded to an email from The University Star, “The parties have reached an agreement to resolve the case in its entirety” and  “The terms of the settlement are confidential, and no information regarding the settlement will be provided.” 

The plaintiff, whom the case states was an acquaintance of de Laura, was going to give players of the team symbolic flower leis after the game victory at the high school. She later received a text message from de Laura asking to talk in one of the school’s parking garage staircases. 

According to the civil case, “Defendants physically overpowered her, with Jayden forcing her to fellate Defendant Kamoi by holding her head from behind and pushing it down towards Defendant Kamoi’s crotch. At the same time, Defendant Jayden then forcibly pulled down Plaintiff’s shorts, bent her over at the waist, and began penetrating Plaintiff from the rear. Plaintiff was sobbing uncontrollably in fear and anger and Defendant Jayden began choking her to gain her cooperation… After Defendant Kamoi ejaculated in her mouth, Defendant Jayden shouted, “It’s my turn.”  

The plaintiff confronted de Laura via text message after the incident about the assault and received messages admitting to the assault, according to the civil case. The plaintiff made a police report in December of 2018, showing the police the messages exchanged as proof of the assault. 

De Laura and Latu were later charged and pled guilty to second degree sexual assault, but neither received jail time. According to an article from Hawaii News Now, which has been following this case, de Laura and Latu were “required to write letters of apology.” 

When de Laura committed to Arizona in 2022, it is unknown whether the university was aware of the civil suit. The University of Arizona athletic department, however, did become aware of the case in fall 2022. 

The department released a statement which said, “In the fall of 2022 after a civil complaint was filed against football student-athlete Jayden de Laura, the University of Arizona first became aware of a 2018 incident involving de Laura which occurred while he was in high school in Hawaii,” the UA statement said. “After reviewing the matter, the determination was made to allow de Laura to continue as a student-athlete and his status remains unchanged.”

De Laura was also placed under arrest for suspected DUI in February 2021 after driving on the wrong side of the street and driving through a stop sign near the Washington State University campus during his time as quarterback for Washington State, according to the Seattle Times. Although de Laura refused a Breathalyzer and failed a sobriety test he was found not guilty. 

It is unclear whether Texas State Athletics was aware of the case, however, the day after reaching a settlement in the case, de Laura officially signed to play Texas State football. 

Navigate Left
Navigate Right
  • Transfer+quarterback+settles+civil+suit+stemming+from+sexual+assault+case
  • Transfer+quarterback+settles+civil+suit+stemming+from+sexual+assault+case
  • Transfer+quarterback+settles+civil+suit+stemming+from+sexual+assault+case
  • Transfer+quarterback+settles+civil+suit+stemming+from+sexual+assault+case
  • Transfer+quarterback+settles+civil+suit+stemming+from+sexual+assault+case
  • Transfer+quarterback+settles+civil+suit+stemming+from+sexual+assault+case
  • Transfer+quarterback+settles+civil+suit+stemming+from+sexual+assault+case
  • Transfer+quarterback+settles+civil+suit+stemming+from+sexual+assault+case
  • Transfer+quarterback+settles+civil+suit+stemming+from+sexual+assault+case
  • Transfer+quarterback+settles+civil+suit+stemming+from+sexual+assault+case
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in breaking
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) discusses the play call with senior running back Jahmyl Jeter, during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
T.J. Finley entering transfer portal
logo
Texas State campuses to be open starting Wednesday
Cold water rushes through the river at Sewell Park, Monday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Texas State campuses closed due to weather conditions
uStarlogo
Mettz convicted of capital murder of San Marcos police officer
Jury selection begins for capital murder charge of San Marcos police officer
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football selected for first bowl game in program history
More in features
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) defends a Louisiana-Lafayette player, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats drop fifth conference loss despite career-high performances
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi reflects on nationally recognized, record season
Infographic by Sarah Manning
Translational Health Research Center works to inspire students to join research program
AI approved for use by County Sheriff office
AI approved for use by County Sheriff office
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Proper cleaning is pivotal for health and wellness
Abby (right) and Emmaleigh (left) attend the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Houston, Texas, 2023.
Health sciences senior finds passion through sister's medical emergency
More in News
Glass partitions are placed on either side of the center chair of the council chamber in place for new COVID-19 guidelines, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at City Hall.
City council discusses city comprehensive plan, outreach campaign
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court adopts a National Crime Stopper month proclamation, discusses amending human resources policy
Texas State purchases Sanctuary Lofts and Vistas apartment complexes
Texas State purchases Sanctuary Lofts and Vistas apartment complexes
Sewell-goers walk in the river due to low river levels, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos
San Marcos to return to Stage 2 drought restrictions
Construction company awarded contract for new on-campus STEM building
Construction company awarded contract for new on-campus STEM building
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court approves election agreement, discusses Kyle tax reinvestment



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *