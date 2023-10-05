Latest Stories
70°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State professor Eraldo Dino Chiecchi flips through his book Josue: A Young Mans Life Lost to Suicide, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in his office at Old Main.
Texas State professor spreads suicide awareness with his new book
October 5, 2023
Illustration by Delaney Compean
TXST students must learn joys of cooking
October 5, 2023
Journalism sophomore Breanna Lopez looks at a large-scale installation of plastic cemetery flowers on the wall, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the The Unsettlements: Moms exhibition at Texas State Galleries.
“Linking the legacies”: Artist honors moms’ influences through exhibit at TXST
October 4, 2023
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) celebrates victory over Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, Bobcat Stadium.
"Dirty Routes": The Legend of Joe Dirt
October 4, 2023
Illustration by DJ Ross
Tiktok trends promote overconsumption
October 4, 2023
SMTX approves water agreement with Kyle
SMTX approves water agreement with Kyle
October 4, 2023

Texas State professor spreads suicide awareness with his new book

Haley Velasco, Life and Arts Editor
October 5, 2023
Texas+State+professor+Eraldo+Dino+Chiecchi+flips+through+his+book+Josue%3A+A+Young+Mans+Life+Lost+to+Suicide%2C+Monday%2C+Sept.+25%2C+2023%2C+in+his+office+at+Old+Main.
Haley Velasco
Texas State professor Eraldo “Dino” Chiecchi flips through his book “Josue: A Young Man’s Life Lost to Suicide,” Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in his office at Old Main.

This article discusses suicide and death. To call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline dial 988.

On the morning of May 28, 2017, Eraldo “Dino” Chiecchi, Texas State professor for the School of Mass Communications and Journalism, flipped to the local television news to discover the shut down of I-10 due to a body found on the road in El Paso. 

Chiecchi further discovered that 14-year-old Josue “Josh” Legarda died by suicide through a requested police report weeks later.

In 2018, Chiecchi compiled more than 20 interviews into a 114-page story that encapsulated Josue’s legacy. Chiecchi’s book “Josue: A Young Man’s Life Lost to Suicide” was officially published May 10. 

“I decided to write about Josh,” Chiecchi said. “His life was too short. Through the discovery of who Josh was, I learned that he was a wonderful young man. He was a very loving, caring individual. Everybody loved him.”

Tim Hernandez, author of “All They Will Call You” and assistant professor of the master’s of fine arts in creative writing at the University of Texas at El Paso, read over manuscripts of Chiecchi’s book before it was published. 

Ever since reading the manuscripts, Hernandez has remained hopeful that the book will help start a conversation about suicide.

“I think it’s bold in the way that we hear a lot of subjects and issues that we tend to shy away from or we feel are too taboo to speak about for various reasons,” Hernandez said. “But I appreciate that [Chiecchi] was graceful and very mindful about the subject, but he still tackled it in the most ethical way one could.”

Gaby Lucero, Josue’s mother, chose to read Chiecchi’s book in small increments over a period of months. Although it was difficult to relive the events that happened on the night of May 28, 2017, it helped her in numerous ways.

“It helped me because before it was really hard for me to share what happened,” Lucero said. “And it helps me to understand my daughter as well, because she wasn’t here, she was alone. It just helped me realize how much she suffered.”

Vianey Legarda, Josue’s sister and Lucero’s daughter, was in San Diego when her brother died. 

Although she hasn’t read the book, she hopes that Josue’s story can help define him outside of a statistic. 

“He made a really big impact in people’s lives,” Vianey said. “He had a lot of goals. He wanted to join the Marines. The last time I saw him he asked me if he could move in with me once he moved out of my mom’s house. But unfortunately he had other plans the day everything happened.”

“Josue: A Young Man’s Life Lost to Suicide” recounts the night Josue died. Lucero was in the hospital after having an appendectomy surgery. Josue had visited her that night, wanting her to come back home the next day. Lucero, reassuring her son that she would be back, was unaware that Josue was sending suicidal messages to a group of friends.

“He came behind my bed, gave me a kiss on the forehead and said ‘Mom, I love you so much,’” Lucero said. “He started walking and turned to look at me and did a little dance. He said bye and that was the last time I saw my son.”

When learning of the signs that Josue wasn’t showing to his mom, Chiecchi knew it was needed to write a story on Josue to spread knowledge on teen suicide and how unknowledgeable close ones can become of a bad mental state.

Since publishing the book, Chiecchi has gone to three speaking events in Arlington to discuss his book. He hopes to travel far and wide to share Josue’s story and the need to start a conversation, one reader at a time.

“The epidemic is here,” Chiecchi said. “By not talking about it, it’s still happening. Maybe if we do something different, it won’t happen. That’s why I’ve taken off my journalist hat and put on my advocate hat. I feel very seriously about this issue.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Life and Arts
Journalism sophomore Breanna Lopez looks at a large-scale installation of plastic cemetery flowers on the wall, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the The Unsettlements: Moms exhibition at Texas State Galleries.
“Linking the legacies”: Artist honors moms’ influences through exhibit at TXST
Karina Bozanich (left), actress for Tilly in She Kills Monsters, and Hatlyn Barricklow (right), actress for Agnes in She Kills Monsters, rehearse a scene in She Kills Monsters, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Performing Arts Center.
Theatre department handles grief in new play
Golden Dawn Arkestra saxophone player Topaz McGarrigle performing at the Martian Arts Festival, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Maxwell, Texas.
Annual Martian Arts Festival celebrates all things San Marcos art and music
Festival goers share a laugh before the Mermaid Promenade starts, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in San Marcos.
Mermaids dive into Mermaid Society’s annual festival
Gabriella Thurow, an exploratory freshman, climbs up a rock wall, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at The Rec.
Climbing Club reaches new lengths for more members
Kevin Douglas Smith scoops out lye powder, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Douglas Smith Soap Company in San Marcos.
Couple’s hobby thrives into sudsy new beginning
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *