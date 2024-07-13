Clean up your own mess: group picks up trash left in San Marcos River

Zach Halfin and Derrick Lee, Texas State students in 2014, began the Eyes of the San Marcos River, an environmental group aimed at preserving the San Marcos River. A decade later, the group grew into a grassroots organization whose river clean-up efforts reinforce city-wide protection of the focal point of San Marcos. In 2019, the Eyes acquired an education and outreach coordinator, David Zambrano, who has amplified the group’s presence. Every Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., Zambrano hosts weekly cleanups in Rio Vista Park — one of the river’s hotspots — at 555 Cheatham St.

“It is a completely volunteer-based, non-profit organization,” Zambrano said. “No one has any paid capacity for this. It’s people who want to get out and do the right thing.”

Melani Howard, longtime resident and San Marcos Greenbelt Alliance member, joined the Eyes after meeting Zambrano at a festival. Recently retired from working with the city, Howard felt joining the group would be a great way to continue making an impact on the community.

“They’re a great bunch of volunteers,” Howard said. “They don’t have to do any of this and here they are, and I’m surprised how many people are here at 6:30 a.m.”

According to Zambrano, while Monday morning cleanups are and will continue to be a staple for the Eyes, developments during COVID-19 contributed to its growth and success over the years. It was during this time the Eyes encouraged the “adopt-a-spot” method for individuals as a response to limitations of contact.

Now, many members continue to operate off a ‘just-do-it-on-your-own-time’ model. They clean the river where they are with what resources they have and at times that are convenient for their schedules.

While the Eyes operates under a formula that enjoys sustainability, the group is not without its challenges. Several members share their successes and frustrations with the group on social media. One post displayed photos of empty Modelo cans littering Rio Vista Park’s limestone rocks. Deflated tubes, forlorn flip flops and other abandoned items lay strewn along the sides of the river.

“I’ve always operated on a ‘leave no trace’ principle or ‘leave something better than you found it,’ so I’m doing my best to instill that into other people,” Mary O’Hara, an Eyes volunteer, said. “Some don’t listen. It’s discouraging, but someone has to do it. Otherwise, the river suffers.”

At times, frustration with pollution runs so high that members are tempted to take more of a guerrilla approach, Zambrano shared. A member once suggested trashing the steps of City Hall to get their point across. However, Zambrano understands the importance of maintaining the group’s reputation.

“It’s always frustrating to see mess left behind, but we can’t let it hurt the reputation of the group or other organizations,” Zambrano said. “Sometimes we collaborate, and we can’t have it affect anyone.”

Despite these ever-present challenges, the Eyes’ mission to preserve the river — which it shares with other organizations such as the San Marcos River Foundation, the Meadows Center and the Keep San Marcos Beautiful initiative — remains in its scope. Eyes members continue to invest their time in cleanups, knowing they are maintaining water quality and clarity, preserving the habitat of endangered species and enabling the community to continue its enjoyment of the San Marcos River.

Volunteer Mary O'Hara separates trash, SUnday, July 7, 2024, at Rio Vista Park. Marisa Nunez

Eyes volunteer Merritt Drewery picks up trash below the falls, Monday, July 1, 2024, at Rio Vista Park. Cassandra Tamez

Eyes volunteer Melani Howard picks up trash above the falls, Monday, July 1, 2024, at Rio Vista Park. Cassandra Tamez

Eyes of the San Marcos River Education and Outreach Coordinator David Zambrano picks up trash, Monday, July 1, 2024, at Rio Vista Park. Cassandra Tamez

Volunteer Pat Hyde picks up trash, Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Rio Vista Park. Marisa Nunez

Eyes volunteer John Alderson picks up trash, Monday, July 1, 2024, at Rio Vista Park. Cassandra Tamez











To follow or get involved with The Eyes of the San Marcos River, visit its Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/239713896216938/.