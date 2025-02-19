27° San Marcos
Grins to change management after celebrating 50-year anniversary

Marisa Nuñez, Editor-in-Chief
February 19, 2025
Diego Medel
Grins restaurant inviting residents to its 50th anniversary party on their marquee, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

The co-owners of Grins are preparing to say goodbye to their workplace of 50 years after selling the restaurant to a San Marcos local following the 50-year anniversary of the restaurant.

After opening on Valentine’s Day 1975, Paul Sutphen began his first shift at Grins as its first cook on March 1, 1975.

Sutphen, co-owner of Grins, was a senior at Texas State when he began working at Grins as a way to get by.

“I got $2 an hour,” Sutphen said. “It was just survival, just a way to get through school.”

Johnny Ferrell, co-owner of Grins, started working at Grins in the summer of 1975 and like Sutphen, was looking for a way to pay for rent and school.

Sutphen bought out one of the partners in 1977, followed by Farrell in 1979. After 50 years of working together at Grins, Sutphen and Ferrell are selling their beloved restaurant.

“We’re selling out after 50 years, we’re going to walk away from this place,” Sutphen said. “We’ve got another local… with his group [who] are going to take over the restaurant within the next few weeks and we’re so happy for that because it’s local. He wants to keep Grins, Grins… and that’s a big pride thing.”

Freshmen Marcus Bracken, Eryn Zinsmeister and sophomores Shauné Smith, Benjamin Keppler sit at a table laughing with friends during Grins 50th anniversary celebration. Grins first opened its doors in 1975. (Diego Medel)

Cody Taylor, Texas State alumnus, is one of four co-owners taking over Grins beginning Feb. 28.

“Grins is a legacy restaurant, and to have the opportunity to be a part of a legacy restaurant and carry one into the future, is an honor,” Taylor said.

Taylor decided to take on Grins after a few of his friends said his previous experience would make him a good owner. In 2022, he was one of the partners who re-opened Valentino’s Pizza, and since 2023, is the sole owner of the restaurant.

Grins has been on the market for almost two years. Sutphen said the reason for the sale is that he is getting older and the owners want to retire.

Sutphen and Farrell said they had several interested buyers but waited until they found someone they could trust.

“We were picky; I mean, we wanted somebody that knew what they were doing,” Farrell said. ”The main thing was just to keep Grins the same, no change.

For the past couple of months, Sutphen and Farrell helped Taylor with his transition and plan to come in as needed over the next several months after they retire.

Although Grins’ management is changing, Taylor wants to continue the restaurant’s legacy by keeping the same style of food and overall restaurant experience. He wants community members to share what they love and what they would want to see changed so locals can be involved in the restaurant’s transition.

“The goal is to keep Grins the same,” Taylor said. “There might be some small changes here and there but it’s definitely going to continue to be Grins.”

Reflecting on their time at Grins, Sutphen said he and Farrell will have a hard time getting used to not working with young people.

“It’s so rewarding, and it keeps us young, keeps us thinking young and physically as young as we can be,” Sutphen said. “Just that energy we would feed off that.”

Along with their staff Farrell and Sutphen will miss the customers and regulars who have been going to enjoy Grins for the past 50 years.

“Every time I’m up here, I see people that have been eating here forever, Farrell said. “Even at H-E-B, I run into people all the time. I may not know their name, but I know their faces from being up here. I’m gonna miss that.”

In the coming years, both Sutphen and Farrell look forward to coming back to Grins as customers.

“We think we found a great fit for San Marcos and for Grins,” Sutphen said. “We all look forward to coming back and eating. We don’t have to work… just come in and relax.”

