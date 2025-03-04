Strings and stories: Edgar Cruz reflects on life through guitar performance

Brother of Mark Cruz, professor of instruction at the school of music, Edgar began playing the guitarron to accompany his father, an accomplished Mariachi musician. He credits his father with inspiring him because of his skill in playing technically challenging solo guitar pieces.

His introductory song “La Bamba” paid tribute to his father, who was born and raised in Mexico and moved to Oklahoma City in the 1950s to assist Edgar’s uncle in establishing a Mexican restaurant. Edgar portrayed his father as a mariachi guitar player who utilized his versatility and skill to entertain restaurant patrons of all backgrounds.

“If there was a grandmother, he’d play ‘Over the Rainbow,'” Edgar said. “If there was a cowboy, he’d play ‘Ghost Riders in the Sky.’ If there was a teenager there, he’d play the Pink Panther theme.”

Throughout his performance, Edgar showcased his range of skills through a variety of musical selections. He drew on his formative years, delivering Latin-infused renditions of popular songs while also appealing to those who enjoy classical and blues genres. His musicality extended to his compositions, reflecting his ability to write across various genres. With influences stemming from his travels to Peru and experiences in Oklahoma, Edgar’s performance fused cultural inspiration with personal storytelling.

Edgar received his degree in guitar performance from Oklahoma City University and turned his music into a career right out of college.

He gained international recognition after he uploaded an instructional video of “Bohemian Rhapsody” to YouTube. Over time, Edgar became, in Mark’s words, “one of the greatest transcribers of popular music for solo guitar.”

“I had no direction in high school,” Mark said. “Our parents didn’t talk about college. I didn’t know what I was going to do, and Edgar just sort of shot me into the whole thing.”

Cruz’s performance attracted long-time fans, Jorge and Nicole Rosales, San Antonio-based acoustic performers who shared their admiration for Cruz.

“I’ve been following him on YouTube for 15 years,” Jorge said. “As guitarists who’ve played together for fourteen years, his rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” captivated us and drew us to his music.”

For Edgar, performing at Texas State and connecting with the surrounding community held significance.

“I love connecting with any audience regardless of where I am, but I love this because my brother’s here,” Edgar said. “He’s been here forever. He always brings the best students and the best people from the community.”