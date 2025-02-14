Categories:

Couples share how they met at Texas State

Carlene Ottah, Life and Arts Editor
February 14, 2025
Public relations alumnus Jonathan Jones (Left) and advertising alumna Amy Jones (Right) post for their annual family photoshoot, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Austin. Photo courtesy of Jessica Rockowitz.
Public relations alumnus Jonathan Jones (Left) and advertising alumna Amy Jones (Right) post for their annual family photoshoot, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Austin. Photo courtesy of Jessica Rockowitz.

Each year, The University Star reaches out to couples on Instagram through answers from its social media poll and @txstatealumni’s post about how they met at Texas State. The Star spoke with four couples about their love stories and what brought them together.

Archeology graduate Spencer Gage (Left) and anthropology doctorate Victoria Soto (Right) stand on the Faust Street Bridge, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in New Braunfels. Photo courtesy of Lisa Gage.
Victoria Soto and Spencer Gage

Victoria Soto, anthropology doctorate, recently completed her masters degree in anthropology in spring 2024 and was invited to the 20th anniversary of TXST’s anthropology program at Hays County Barbecue. She recorded a TikTok asking people who in the department would get the drunkest and Spencer Gage, archeology graduate, responded, but they did not meet again until later that night.

“I went to go rally people to come inside and dance, and [Gage was] the only person that accepted because everybody else stayed outside to hang out,” Soto said.

Soto later searched Gage’s Instagram after he did not come to the afterparty, and they hung out. They were good friends for five months, visiting each other’s places and cooking and shopping together. He asked her out one day, and she agreed the next week.

“We just we work so well together,” Gage said. “We keep each other on track. We we don’t really ever fight, and when we do have little disagreements, we square it up pretty quickly.”

Archeology graduate Spencer Gage (Left) and anthropology doctorate Victoria Soto (Right) stand on the Faust Street Bridge, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in New Braunfels. Photo courtesy of Lisa Gage.
Communication studies junior Beau Borgneyer (Left) and history and education junior Tiara Fowler (Right) pose for a photo during their hike, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Purgatory Creek. Photo courtesy of Lydia Deolloz.
Beau Borgmeyer and Tiara Fowler

Beau Borgmeyer, communication studies junior, met Tiara Fowler, history and education junior, when Fowler joined the Texas State Heretics last semester. Though they started out as friends, they liked each other but thought the other did not. One night, Fowler attended a karaoke social where Borgmeyer was not present, and a teammate confronted about her crush.

We had one friend who kept asking and asking who [Fowler] had a crush on, and then she finally said me but was like, ‘Oh, don’t tell anybody,’ And then [our friend] immediately called me and was like, ‘Guess who likes you?’” Borgmeyer said.

When she received the call, Borgmeyer was excited and met with Fowler over winter break to confirm it was real, and they started dating. They said their teammates jokes about how they took a while to get together.

“We were very awkward and both oblivious,” Fowler said.

Communication studies junior Beau Borgneyer (Left) and history and education junior Tiara Fowler (Right) pose for a photo during their hike, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Purgatory Creek. Photo courtesy of Lydia Deolloz.
Public relations alumnus Jonathan Jones (Left) and advertising alumna Amy Jones (Right) post for their annual family photoshoot, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Austin. Photo courtesy of Jessica Rockowitz.
Jonathan and Amy Jones

Jonathan and Amy Jones, then public relations and advertising juniors, met in the summer of 2005 when they took the same intermediate Spanish II class. As Jonathan sat in the back to not draw attention to himself, he would see Amy coming to class.

“There was one particular day where we were taking a quiz, and we were let out to take a break,” Jonathan said. “It was the first time she and I had talked, and it was just on the the steps of the building, and it was a great conversation, just real casual.”

Jonathan and Amy would not see each other again until the last day of class, when one of their classmates invited people to celebrate. They wanted to be respectful of each other since they were both seeing other people. After trying and failing to meet up again, Jonathan and Amy would coincidently meet at Treff’s Tavern, both recently single and wanting to talk to each other again. It was not until a costume contest and subsequent afterparty that they had a moment.

“I remember us walking and me seeing the shadow of his wig in the street lights and walking home with all of our friends and knowing I just found my person, and it was just a really special moment,” Amy said. “The rest of the night was magical, and two weeks later, we were official, four years later, we were married.”

Public relations alumnus Jonathan Jones (Left) and advertising alumna Amy Jones (Right) post for their annual family photoshoot, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Austin. Photo courtesy of Jessica Rockowitz.
Digital media innovation sophomore Aubrey Weinstein (Left) and sociology junior Prasamsa Kharel (Right) wait for a train to go to New York City, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at the South Orange Station in New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Lisa Weinstein.
Prasamsa Kharel and Aubrey Weinstein

Prasamsa Kharel, sociology junior, rushed a sorority in fall 2023 and met her sorority twin. They finished arts and crafts for their sorority on Nov. 15 when her twin said her roommates were live on Instagram and invited Kharel to watch. One of them was Aubrey Weinstein, digital media innovation junior, and Kharel asked her twin for their Instagram.

“I was just looking through my notifications, and I was like, ‘Who’s this random girl that just followed me,’ and my roommate shortly after texted me being like, ‘Hey, my friend thinks you’re cute,’ and I connected the pieces,” Weinstein said.

Kharel did not respond to Weinstein’s message after they accepted her request, but she met Weinstein the next day while visiting her twin’s dorm. Neither of them were mentally prepared to meet, so they awkwardly greeted each other. Weinstein ran an errand for Kharel’s group and brought her flowers they picked from near Harris Dining Hall .

“Aubrey made a mini bouquet for me and gave it to me, and the rest is history,” Kharel said.

Digital media innovation sophomore Aubrey Weinstein (Left) and sociology junior Prasamsa Kharel (Right) wait for a train to go to New York City, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at the South Orange Station in New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Lisa Weinstein.
View Story Comments
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pope shines, Morgan & Drone return from injury as TXST snaps five-game skid
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
TXST offensive lineman Nash Jones "raises NFL stock" during East-West Shrine Bowl
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Texas State softball opens Bobcat Tournament with win over Stephen F. Austin
Texas State sophomore guard Ja'Mia Harris (8) dodges a University of South Alabama player towards the hoop during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball falls to the Ragin' Cajuns in Louisiana
Speak On It: Black Men United President discusses Black organizations
Speak On It: Black Men United President discusses Black organizations
Inside the Capitol: House Bill 778 & Senate Bill 115
Inside the Capitol: House Bill 778 & Senate Bill 115
More in L & A features
Dealmakers and breakers: TXST students share green and red flags
Dealmakers and breakers: TXST students share green and red flags
Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse and his wife Beth Damphousse kick off the Texas State football game against UTSA by riding a motorcycle onto the field, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at UFCU Stadium. Bobcats beat the Roadrunners 49-10.
Damphousses reflect on 37 years of love
PAWS for POTS faculty advisor Amber Cantu (Left) and PAWS for POTS President Ravyn Benfield (Right) welcome members to the inaugural club meeting, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in the LBJ Student Center.
‘Advocating for themselves’: students form organization for chronic conditions
Bobcat Crawfish Co. founders Riley Mella (Left) and Jagger Lechler (Right) stir crawfish, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in San Marcos. Photo courtesy of Riley Mella.
Student-run business bring Louisiana flavor to San Marcos
Theatre student provides space for comedy
Theatre student provides space for comedy
Bikini Truck Stop drummer Bella Sera (Left) and guitarist/bassist Garrett Stacha (Right) film promotional material for their upcoming single release, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the New Braunfels Travel Center. Photo courtesy of Eric Wendt.
Band acknowledges truck drivers with musical debut
More in L&A_General
Local drag queen Calor performs at The Davenport, the new event will occur at Eden on Feb. 14. Photo courtesy of Christopher Paul Cardoza.
'A Brunch of Drag' returns to San Marcos
'Romeo and Juliet' cast members rehearse a scene, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.
'Romeo and Juliet' portrays brutal world
Artist Mathew Mazzotta's sculpture “LOCAL HABITAT,” Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, on top of Cibolo Hall.
Public art committee completes four new artworks on campus
Southwest Texas students and San Marcos residents attend The Taproom’s opening night, Saturday, Dec. 31, 1994, at The Taproom in San Marcos. Photo courtesy of The Taproom.
The Taproom celebrates 30 years as community staple
Susan Meiselas considers a question posed by a student during the post-lecture Q&A, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at the Wittliff Collections.
Photographer’s exhibition marks 34 year anniversary with Wittliff display
Business management alumnus John Sorsby does a behind-the-scenes photoshoot of creating his videos, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2024, at McKinney Falls State Park in Austin. Photo courtesy of Madison Wickham.
Alumnus visits all state parks in a year
Donate to The University Star