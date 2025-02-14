Couples share how they met at Texas State

Victoria Soto and Spencer Gage

Victoria Soto, anthropology doctorate, recently completed her masters degree in anthropology in spring 2024 and was invited to the 20th anniversary of TXST’s anthropology program at Hays County Barbecue. She recorded a TikTok asking people who in the department would get the drunkest and Spencer Gage, archeology graduate, responded, but they did not meet again until later that night.

“I went to go rally people to come inside and dance, and [Gage was] the only person that accepted because everybody else stayed outside to hang out,” Soto said.

Soto later searched Gage’s Instagram after he did not come to the afterparty, and they hung out. They were good friends for five months, visiting each other’s places and cooking and shopping together. He asked her out one day, and she agreed the next week.

“We just we work so well together,” Gage said. “We keep each other on track. We we don’t really ever fight, and when we do have little disagreements, we square it up pretty quickly.”