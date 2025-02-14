Couples share how they met at Texas State
Each year, The University Star reaches out to couples on Instagram through answers from its social media poll and @txstatealumni’s post about how they met at Texas State. The Star spoke with four couples about their love stories and what brought them together.
Victoria Soto, anthropology doctorate, recently completed her masters degree in anthropology in spring 2024 and was invited to the 20th anniversary of TXST’s anthropology program at Hays County Barbecue. She recorded a TikTok asking people who in the department would get the drunkest and Spencer Gage, archeology graduate, responded, but they did not meet again until later that night.
“I went to go rally people to come inside and dance, and [Gage was] the only person that accepted because everybody else stayed outside to hang out,” Soto said.
Soto later searched Gage’s Instagram after he did not come to the afterparty, and they hung out. They were good friends for five months, visiting each other’s places and cooking and shopping together. He asked her out one day, and she agreed the next week.
“We just we work so well together,” Gage said. “We keep each other on track. We we don’t really ever fight, and when we do have little disagreements, we square it up pretty quickly.”
Beau Borgmeyer, communication studies junior, met Tiara Fowler, history and education junior, when Fowler joined the Texas State Heretics last semester. Though they started out as friends, they liked each other but thought the other did not. One night, Fowler attended a karaoke social where Borgmeyer was not present, and a teammate confronted about her crush.
“We had one friend who kept asking and asking who [Fowler] had a crush on, and then she finally said me but was like, ‘Oh, don’t tell anybody,’ And then [our friend] immediately called me and was like, ‘Guess who likes you?’” Borgmeyer said.
When she received the call, Borgmeyer was excited and met with Fowler over winter break to confirm it was real, and they started dating. They said their teammates jokes about how they took a while to get together.
“We were very awkward and both oblivious,” Fowler said.
Jonathan and Amy Jones, then public relations and advertising juniors, met in the summer of 2005 when they took the same intermediate Spanish II class. As Jonathan sat in the back to not draw attention to himself, he would see Amy coming to class.
“There was one particular day where we were taking a quiz, and we were let out to take a break,” Jonathan said. “It was the first time she and I had talked, and it was just on the the steps of the building, and it was a great conversation, just real casual.”
Jonathan and Amy would not see each other again until the last day of class, when one of their classmates invited people to celebrate. They wanted to be respectful of each other since they were both seeing other people. After trying and failing to meet up again, Jonathan and Amy would coincidently meet at Treff’s Tavern, both recently single and wanting to talk to each other again. It was not until a costume contest and subsequent afterparty that they had a moment.
“I remember us walking and me seeing the shadow of his wig in the street lights and walking home with all of our friends and knowing I just found my person, and it was just a really special moment,” Amy said. “The rest of the night was magical, and two weeks later, we were official, four years later, we were married.”
Prasamsa Kharel, sociology junior, rushed a sorority in fall 2023 and met her sorority twin. They finished arts and crafts for their sorority on Nov. 15 when her twin said her roommates were live on Instagram and invited Kharel to watch. One of them was Aubrey Weinstein, digital media innovation junior, and Kharel asked her twin for their Instagram.
“I was just looking through my notifications, and I was like, ‘Who’s this random girl that just followed me,’ and my roommate shortly after texted me being like, ‘Hey, my friend thinks you’re cute,’ and I connected the pieces,” Weinstein said.
Kharel did not respond to Weinstein’s message after they accepted her request, but she met Weinstein the next day while visiting her twin’s dorm. Neither of them were mentally prepared to meet, so they awkwardly greeted each other. Weinstein ran an errand for Kharel’s group and brought her flowers they picked from near Harris Dining Hall .
“Aubrey made a mini bouquet for me and gave it to me, and the rest is history,” Kharel said.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.