One09West
72° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Actors bring new story to life with script reading

Trae Solis, Life and Arts Contributor
March 17, 2025
The cast and crew of “How to Skydive Without a Parachute” pose for a photo, Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the San Marcos Public Library. Photo courtesy of Katie Henderson.

With only four days of practice, some chairs and a script, volunteers explored grief and friendship in “How to Skydive Without a Parachute.”

Written by Jeff Park, Honors College lecturer, the play tells the story of Amber and her group of friends. On the anniversary of her partner Cody’s death, she receives a book that he handwrote: “How to Skydive Without a Parachute.” Park said the goal of the story is to interrogate himself and the audience about morality and forgiveness.

“What does forgiveness even mean?” Park said. “What does that look like? Does a character deserve it or not? I find those interesting things to think about and talk about. Putting it on stage does not give me an answer, but it gives me a space to think about it, and to hopefully let an audience think about it.”

Broke Thespians Theatre Company produced the reading as part of its New Works Series, a program that helps bring new plays and playwrights into the spotlight. Katie Henderson, Broke Thespians public programs committee head, said it had applicants from all over the country.

“We don’t do eligibility based on what your background is, what your education level is or your resume,” Henderson said. “Does the play fit these basic criteria of length? Does it hit a cultural merit, and could be potentially culturally enriching for the San Marcos community?”

Park’s play, which handles subjects of grief, substance abuse and suicide, met the criteria, and a staged reading was performed on March 1, at the San Marcos Public Library.

The crew had eight hours to rehearse. The actors, director and writer had not been in the same room until five days before the performance. This presented a challenge and an opportunity for people like Elle Schmal, theatre sophomore and director, who had never directed a play before.

“I think I’ve learned how important my voice is as a director,” Schmal said. “Having a specific vision and being able to assert that with the ideas of the actors and the playwright, being able to just blend all those ideas together into — still — something that’s your vision.”

Another challenge for the crew was the text itself. In the Q&A held after the reading, Park said he wanted to explore subjects like “codependence and how unhealthy that can be,” and “what happens when you lose your crutch.” Park said that while the play covers heavy topics, he also wanted it to feel surreal.

“It’s important to not be confusing as a playwright,” Park said. “But it’s important to get close to that line. That’s a really interesting place to be. There are a couple scenes where they’re not real in the sense of atoms and matter. But the way I like to think about it is: They’re very real to the characters. What they’re experiencing is very real.”

The play’s character-driven narrative comes as a natural progression of its origin. Park says that he came up with the characters before the story.

“I was like, ‘I’ve got these characters, and it feels like they got something to say or something to get off their chest,'” Park said. “And finally, I gave into it because I didn’t listen to them for a long time. Finally, it was like, ‘you know what? I’m gonna let these people talk.'”

The next staged reading in Broke Thespians New Works Series will be hosted on June 7 at the Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413.

For more information on Broke Thespians, visit https://www.brokethespianstheatrecompany.org/home.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Coach Martinez's journey with the game of golf
Coach Martinez's journey with the game of golf
Texas State junior pitcher Colby Diaz (35) throws a pitch against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated Binghamton 8-7.
Texas State baseball hosts star-studded Baylor
Sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) is ready to bat during the game against Binghamton on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Mountaineers fight off seven-run comeback to complete series sweep over Bobcats
Texas State pitcher sophomore Maddy Azua (22) pitches the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcats softball completes series sweep over Mountaineers with 6-4 win
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno hits the ball against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis maintains winning conference record, defeats Red Wolves
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Sakke Siltala earned fourth top-ten finish of season at Louisiana Classics
More in fine-arts
Freshman Andrew Tapia and Senior Amelia Hobson embrace one another during a run through of "Karagula"on Thursday, February 21 at the honors college. "Karagula" written by Phillip Ridley, is being directed by Abigail Thompson as part of her honors capstone project.
Theater students explore directing with Honors Capstone projects
'Romeo and Juliet' cast members rehearse a scene, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.
'Romeo and Juliet' portrays brutal world
Scholarship initiative supports musical theater students
Scholarship initiative supports musical theater students
Theatre students performing for ¡Viva Cultura! represent different ethnic groups while closing out their performances, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at the Performing Arts Center.
Student-led performance wraps up Hispanic Heritage Month
"Our Town" cast members sit and look downstage at program faculty and "Our Town" Stage Manager Eugene Lee, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre. The set features hanging mobiles of different props representing items mentioned in the play, such as sunflowers, stained glass, letters and heliotropes. Photo courtesy of Lauren Jurgemeyer.
Alumnus and Broadway veteran acts alongside students in TXST play
Cast and crew of the Black & Latino Playwrights new works play "Culture Shock" under the direction of director Loana Alfonso and playwright Gloria Majule, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Theatre Center.
TXST hosts Black and Latino Playwright Celebration
More in L&A_events
Award winning finger style guitarist Edgar Cruz performs fingerstyle arrangements of classic songs, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at the Texas State Music Building Recital Hall. Cruz performed with his brother Mark Cruz who is a guitar professor at Texas State.
Strings and stories: Edgar Cruz reflects on life through guitar performance
Food featured in "Sweet Home Café", a cookbook from the National Museum of African American History & Culture is served at Commons Dining Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Food from the cookbook was served in Harris and Commons Dining Hall as a part of Texas State's celebration of Black History Month.
Dining halls celebrated Black History Month with African American cuisine
The Mitchell Center, September 1995, in San Marcos. The Mitchell Center operated as an after school and summer reading program from 1995-2000 and included the Rearing Our Own to Succeed after-school program, which started in 1992. Photo courtesy of William Porterfield.
Community celebrates 30th anniversary of Mitchell Center
Grins restaurant inviting residents to its 50th anniversary party on their marquee, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Grins to change management after celebrating 50-year anniversary
Local drag queen Calor performs at The Davenport, the new event will occur at Eden on Feb. 14. Photo courtesy of Christopher Paul Cardoza.
'A Brunch of Drag' returns to San Marcos
Southwest Texas students and San Marcos residents attend The Taproom’s opening night, Saturday, Dec. 31, 1994, at The Taproom in San Marcos. Photo courtesy of The Taproom.
The Taproom celebrates 30 years as community staple
Donate to The University Star