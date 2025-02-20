The Mitchell Center, September 1995, in San Marcos. The Mitchell Center operated as an after school and summer reading program from 1995-2000 and included the Rearing Our Own to Succeed after-school program, which started in 1992. Photo courtesy of William Porterfield.
The Mitchell Center, September 1995, in San Marcos. The Mitchell Center operated as an after school and summer reading program from 1995-2000 and included the Rearing Our Own to Succeed after-school program, which started in 1992. Photo courtesy of William Porterfield.

Community celebrates 30th anniversary of Mitchell Center

Carlene Ottah, Life and Arts Editor
February 20, 2025
Categories:

The Calaboose African American History Museum hosted the 30th anniversary of the Willie Mae Mitchell Community Opportunity Center on Feb. 15.

As part of its Black History Month celebration, the Calaboose invited Kyev Tatum, pastor of New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, to speak about the Mitchell Center’s history. He started the effort to turn the building into a learning center for the youth in the mid-1990s.

“Whenever you do something, you want it to last long after you’re gone,” Tatum said. “If you stay at it long enough, and you do your best at it long enough, you are guaranteed success.”

History of The Mitchell Center

The Mitchell Center started as an old army barracks Hays County purchased from Camp Swift in 1946. It expanded what was then called the San Marcos Colored School, which was renamed Dunbar School after the poet Paul Lawrence Dunbar in 1961. The school closed in 1964 due to school integration.

In 1971, the property turned into Dunbar Park. A fire in 1986 destroyed the school. The barracks were unharmed and relocated offsite to rebuild the park the following year.

Tatum, then a Texas State University coordinator, discovered the barracks in 1993 during a tour with his Leadership San Marcos class. He wanted to help find a building after the teacher for his church’s after-school program died and he saw the teens’ eyes gazing in the air. When Tatum heard about the building’s history, he knew he wanted to return it to the Dunbar community.

“An epiphany happened, “Tatum said. “I said, ‘That is the center for our children.’

A few community members who graduated from the school believed in Tatum’s vision and encouraged more people. Tatum received money from the city and a grant to move the building to its current location at 715 Valley St. and renovate it. After six months of renovations, the Mitchell Center opened on Sept. 15, 1995.

“It was unbelievable,” Tatum said. “People from all backgrounds started coming and start investing, and I went to one person who I knew could take it from a rat-infested building and turn it into something beautiful.”

The Mitchell Center expanded by becoming a charter school in 2000 and a Boys & Girls Club the following year. Tatum returned home to Fort Worth in 2004 and left the building to someone else. When the club moved to another building, the Mitchell Center fell out of use until an August 2022 inspection by the city found it to be in disrepair.

Michele Burleson, vice president of the Calaboose, contacted Tatum about the Calaboose’s proposal to obtain the building.

“I had been fighting this cause for the last 15 years with my mother,” Burleson said. “I want this building preserved, and I want it in the community and used for something good, so I started to fight that fight.”

Future of The Mitchell Center

The anniversary comes after the San Marcos city council officially transferred the Mitchell Center to the Calaboose on Dec. 18. The Calaboose plans to transfer some of Dunbar’s history to the Mitchell Center, which will take about 18-24 months. Jo Anne Parsons, president of the Calaboose, said the goal is for the Calaboose Museum to tell the story from a jail perspective while the Mitchell Center tells the story of the community.

“[The moving process is] so perfect because you go [to Cephas House], and then you learn about Ulysses Cephas, and then we have the mural right down the street of Ms. Ollie, and then the Mitchell Center,” Parsons said.

When the Calaboose invited Tatum to speak after receiving the proposal, he felt it was important to tell the story of the Mitchell Center so it would not disappear.

“Museums tell stories, right?” Tatum said. “The more stories you have to tell, the more history you have preserved. These kids from San Marcos need to know this little Black kid from Fort Worth didn’t have nothing, came in and did something with people, because people worked with me.”

Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
A bird sits in the trees, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, outside of the Theatre Center.
San Marcos receives distinction for bird conservation
Grins restaurant inviting residents to its 50th anniversary party on their marquee, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Grins to change management after celebrating 50-year anniversary
Freshman Viviana Nava displays a box of Narcan at the Alkek ‘Ask Us’ counter, Wednesday, Feb. 12. Narcan is also available at the Student Health Center and the Student Recreation Center.
Inside the Capitol: Senate Bill 556
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold (11) competes in the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Texas State track and field ranked as the 29th best team in the NCAA
Texas State junior pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) throws a pitch against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats defeated Oklahoma State 4-2.
Tovar dominates as Texas State baseball defeats No. 19 Oklahoma State at Globe Life Field
Sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) cheers after hitting a double during the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
"He's a stud": Farber starts season strong
More in L&A_events
Local drag queen Calor performs at The Davenport, the new event will occur at Eden on Feb. 14. Photo courtesy of Christopher Paul Cardoza.
'A Brunch of Drag' returns to San Marcos
'Romeo and Juliet' cast members rehearse a scene, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.
'Romeo and Juliet' portrays brutal world
Southwest Texas students and San Marcos residents attend The Taproom’s opening night, Saturday, Dec. 31, 1994, at The Taproom in San Marcos. Photo courtesy of The Taproom.
The Taproom celebrates 30 years as community staple
Susan Meiselas considers a question posed by a student during the post-lecture Q&A, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at the Wittliff Collections.
Photographer’s exhibition marks 34 year anniversary with Wittliff display
San Marcos locals look around the new Books-A-Million, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at the San Marcos Premium Outlets in Space 213.
Large bookstore opens in San Marcos
Texas State students host winter 'game jam'
Texas State students host winter 'game jam'
More in L&A_General
Public relations alumnus Jonathan Jones (Left) and advertising alumna Amy Jones (Right) post for their annual family photoshoot, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Austin. Photo courtesy of Jessica Rockowitz.
Couples share how they met at Texas State
Dealmakers and breakers: TXST students share green and red flags
Dealmakers and breakers: TXST students share green and red flags
Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse and his wife Beth Damphousse kick off the Texas State football game against UTSA by riding a motorcycle onto the field, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at UFCU Stadium. Bobcats beat the Roadrunners 49-10.
Damphousses reflect on 37 years of love
PAWS for POTS faculty advisor Amber Cantu (Left) and PAWS for POTS President Ravyn Benfield (Right) welcome members to the inaugural club meeting, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in the LBJ Student Center.
‘Advocating for themselves’: students form organization for chronic conditions
Bobcat Crawfish Co. founders Riley Mella (Left) and Jagger Lechler (Right) stir crawfish, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in San Marcos. Photo courtesy of Riley Mella.
Student-run business bring Louisiana flavor to San Marcos
Theatre student provides space for comedy
Theatre student provides space for comedy
Donate to The University Star