88° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Trending Stories
1
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

2
Illustration by Delaney Compean

Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable

3
San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community

San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community

4
The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

5
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

6
Texas State offers The Problem of Palestine class

Texas State offers The "Problem" of Palestine class

7
uStarlogo

Only black people are allowed to say the N-Word

8
TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping

TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping

9
Mathematics education doctorate student Stephanie Tarigan (center) works with Miller Middle School students, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Texas Mathworks Honors Summer Math Camp.

International students' experiences with Texas State resources

10
University Star logo

Case dismissed against Isaiah Garcia

SUBMIT NEWS

If you're interested in submitting News, click here.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tik Tok
@theuniversitystarApril In Review with The University Star #txstate #universitystar #studentmedia #txstateuniversity #texasstateuniversity #news #texas♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

The Square: a cornerstone of SMTX entertainment

Adriana Villanueva, Life and Arts Reporter
July 11, 2024
Freddy+Cs+Lounge+and+Patio+Bar+sits+at+the+corner+of+the+square+on+East+Hopkins+Street%2C+Sunday%2C+July+7%2C+2024.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Freddy C’s Lounge and Patio Bar sits at the corner of the square on East Hopkins Street, Sunday, July 7, 2024.

The Square is home to some of the most unique and diverse bars in town, most of which have been there for decades. Each establishment boasts a unique story of how it climbed a ladder of popularity, weaving a history of bar culture reflecting the city’s ever evolving soul.

Since opening in 2018, Freddy C’s Lounge has established itself as a cornerstone of San Marcos’ vibrant nightlife, blending classic and cozy vibes.

“The lounge has always been old school,” Jamie Frailicks, owner of Freddy C’s Lounge said. “[It’s] not a sports bar, but we always have a sports game. [It’s] not a club but more like a comfortable place to sit and relax.”

As the nightlife scene in San Marcos continues to evolve, Frailicks believes the lounge has also continued to grow with the ever-changing bar scene.

“San Marcos and the university has grown immensely over the years, with that the crowds grow and so we that brings in a lot of traffic,” Frailicks said. “We have a lot of student staff, so we try to keep up with popular drinks patrons like as well as still trying to evolve with the new bar scene.”

Sophie and Jana Gallegos, two sisters and local community members, enjoy the vibrant bar culture on the Square. Their preferred bar atmospheres paint a picture of the Square’s versatility.

The Taproom, is known for its impressive beer selection and burgers, making it a favorite among locals and students. The Porch offers a relaxed atmosphere with live music, creating an inviting space to unwind with friends. Meanwhile, the Black Rabbit Saloon provides unique, funky vibes with expertly crafted cocktails, perfect for patrons.

Shade Rooftop Patio Bar offers a different experience with its stunning views of San Marcos, perfect for enjoying a drink while watching the sunset. Zelicks Icehouse, housed in a converted gas station, is celebrated for its laid-back atmosphere and welcoming outdoor sitting. Mayloo’s adds to the eclectic mix with its high energy vibes, a perfect spot for a night out on the Square.

For Sophie, The Black Rabbit Saloon holds a special charm to it, due to excellent customer service and the atmosphere of the bar itself.

“Not only is the staff there super nice but the bar is very chill, with many different aspects to it,” Sophie said. “You can either just sit and drink at the bar or go to the back of the bar to place some of the games they have there.”

Sophie also frequents two other bars that exemplify the Square’s bar culture for her. Chimy’s offers a relaxed atmosphere with budget friendly drinks, perfect for kicking back and catching up.

In contrast, The Vault boasts a high-energy vibe, ideal for letting loose and dancing the night away — Sophie’s preferred way to end an evening out.

“The Vault is always the place I go to if I feel like dancing,” Sophie said. “At The Vault, everyone is dancing, so you don’t feel like people are watching you.”

On the other hand, Jana enjoys going to Cats Billiards for a laid-back start to an evening out.

I like going to Cats because we can play pool or just sit and chat over a good beer and after nice game,” Jana said.

Beside The Vault, which is Sophie’s favorite high-energy bar, Jana believes Axis is where the majority of people go to let loose, have a great time and experience the infectious energy that defines a night on the Square.

“One of the most popular go-to bars is the Axis, where the most popular drink, the ‘Adios MF’ is at, and if you are confident enough, you can do karaoke there as well,” Jana said. “It’s a lot of fun to see people sing and just have a good time.”

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Maroon & Golden Collective aims to elevate the Bobcat football experience via NIL opportunities
Maroon & Golden Collective aims to elevate the Bobcat football experience via NIL opportunities
Texas State needs a culinary arts department
Texas State needs a culinary arts department
Crushed can left in the grass, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Sewell Park.
Can't stop, won't stop
Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition
Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition
The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos
The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos
Senior linebacker Brian Holloway celebrates with the turnover chain after a pick-six in his final game versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Bobcat football fills roster gaps for 2024-25 season
More in L & A features
He was an icon: San Marcos remembers local bird
"He was an icon": San Marcos remembers local bird
Mathematics education doctorate student Stephanie Tarigan (center) works with Miller Middle School students, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Texas Mathworks Honors Summer Math Camp.
International students' experiences with Texas State resources
A standup paddleboarding tour group paddles across the water, Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Spring Lake. Photo courtesy of the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.
Spring Lake tours offer educational opportunities
Dave Mesa (left) works on a client, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Tattoo Emporium. Photo courtesy of Dave Mesa.
Local piercer retires after 25 years
BOBCATShadow provides one-day jobs for students
BOBCATShadow provides one-day jobs for students
Incoming transfer student Samantha Wray at her graduation, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Alamodome. Photo courtesy of Sydney Childress.
A new beginning: new students on choosing TXST
More in L&A_General
San Marcos community members attend Loves Palette, Friday, June 7, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center. This years Loves Palette is the San Marcos Art Leagues 2nd annual Pride Month art exhibition.
"Love's Palette" showcases LGBTQ artists' talent
Artist Carol Serur poses with her displayed artwork, When you forget to close the door..., following the San Marcos Art League May Showcase, Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center.
SMAL hosts first award showcase for local artists
Wreaths to commemorate servicemen killed in action are placed at the Hays County Veterans Memorial during the 2024 Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, near downtown San Marcos.
San Marcos looks back on Veterans Memorial
Indie-band, The Homily, performs for the crowd at Music on the Square, Friday, May 10, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Homegrown harmonies: Music on the Square celebrates local musicians
President of the Seaton Foundation Rachel Medina delivers inspiring closing remarks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at the 10th Annual Internship Graduation Reception.
LiveOak celebrates a decade of cognitive disability care
Migratory Bird Festival aims to inspire bird conservation efforts
Migratory Bird Festival aims to inspire bird conservation efforts



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star