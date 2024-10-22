UPD investigates residential burglary at Bobcat Village

A student in Bobcat Village returned home to find an unidentified male suspect in their apartment at 3 p.m. on Oct. 22.

After persuading the suspect to exit the apartment, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a medical face mask, with tattoos on his neck, including a cursive “A” on the right side, according to an email from the University Police Department (UPD).

UPD recommends if anyone sees the suspect or the suspect makes an attempt to approach, they need to walk away and immediately call 911.

The University Star will provide updates as they become available.