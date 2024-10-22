69° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

UPD investigates residential burglary at Bobcat Village

Blake Leschber, Managing Editor
October 22, 2024
University Star logo

A student in Bobcat Village returned home to find an unidentified male suspect in their apartment at 3 p.m. on Oct. 22.

After persuading the suspect to exit the apartment, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a medical face mask, with tattoos on his neck, including a cursive “A” on the right side, according to an email from the University Police Department (UPD).

UPD recommends if anyone sees the suspect or the suspect makes an attempt to approach, they need to walk away and immediately call 911.

The University Star will provide updates as they become available.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in breaking
University Star logo
Suspect arrested for hate crime on campus
A brush fire vehicle travels off road to fight a brush fire in the Spring Lake Natural Area on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, bordering the Cottages at Hillside Ranch.
Fireworks fire burns almost an acre, prompts arson investigation
The Texas State campus is flooded with students walking to class on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Trail.
Texas State reports 28% increase in aggravated assault reports, 22% increase in stalking reports in 2024 Annual Security Fire and Safety Report
San Marcos Police Department Police Chief Stan Standridge talks at a press conference about the false shooter threat, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at the San Marcos Police Department Auditorium.
San Marcos Police Department, FBI investigate false shooter threat at San Marcos High School
A man waves at students as kids are released, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, from San Marcos High School. Students were released from lockdown starting at 5:30 p.m.
San Marcos High School cleared after false threat
People waiting amidst a lockdown, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 outside San Marcos High School.
San Marcos High School under lockdown after active attack report
More in features
The Texas State football team lines up against Arkansas State during the game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Takeaways from Texas State's loss to Old Dominion
Q&A: San Marcos Mayor candidates
Q&A: San Marcos Mayor candidates
Hays County General Election 2024 voting guide
Hays County General Election 2024 voting guide
Main Point: Students have a voice in SMTX elections
Main Point: Students have a voice in SMTX elections
Q&A: Hays County Sheriff candidates
Q&A: Hays County Sheriff candidates
Former Student Leader for Texas Rising at TXST Adriana Montoya and Volunteer Deputy Registrar for Hays County Diann McCabe help students register to vote, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at HSI Community Day hosted in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.
First-time voters and non-voters discuss elections
More in News
Mold grows on the vent of Morgan Colon's apartment at The Junction during move-in, Sept. 3, 2024.
Residents report mold, mismanagement at The Junction
City Council approves agreement for third H-E-B, adopts city's comprehensive plan
City Council approves agreement for third H-E-B, adopts city's comprehensive plan
Drag artist Xtra performs at "A Brunch of Drag" at The Davenport on South Guadalupe Street.
The Davenport discontinues 'A Brunch of Drag,' sparks community concerns
The student council for Jewish Bobcats light a candle for the victims of the October 7th massacre at the memorial held by Chabad at Texas State University, Chabad San Marcos and Faces of October Seventh, Monday Oct. 14, at the Price Center and Garden.
San Marcos community holds memorial to honor Israeli victims of October 7
Mayor Jane Hughson discusses his platform for mayor at a debate, Monday, Oct. 14 at LBJ Ballroom.
Mayoral candidates debate ahead of general elections
Sheriff department uses facial recognition software
Sheriff department uses facial recognition software
Donate to The University Star