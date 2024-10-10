97° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Leading by example: two women inducted into Women’s Hall of Fame

Chloe Rawlinson, Life and Arts Contributor
October 10, 2024
Maya Contreras
New 2024 inductee Melanie Howard stands at a podium to accept her award after 35 years of volunteering, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at Pauline Espinoza Community Hall in San Marcos.

Friends, family and prominent women gathered at the Pauline Espinosa Community Hall to celebrate the achievements of Molly Ann Rosas-Garcia and Melani Howard as they were inducted into the San Marcos Women’s Hall of Fame.

Rosas-Garcia, San Marcos native, was the first honored inductee on the night of Oct. 3. She spends most of her time volunteering on numerous committee boards throughout the city. Her volunteer work includes many non-profits in the area, especially those dedicated to helping bring necessities to those in need.

“I feel like you have to find what it is that you’re passionate about, what you want to contribute and what you want to make change for,” Rosas-Garcia said. “When more women realize that what we do makes a difference and that people are noticing what we do, we can have a louder voice.”

Rosas-Garcia said getting recognized was a shock, as other recognized women are pioneers in the community, but she felt honored. She aims to use her induction to inspire more women to make a change in the San Marcos community and use their power to inspire others.

“You really can make a difference, even if it’s just with one person,” Rosas-Garcia said. “You get out of the community what you put in it. Make something happen, get involved, your voice does matter.”

The next inductee of the night was Howard, local naturalist, who recently retired from decades of service to San Marcos’ environment and the U.S. Air Force. Similarly to Rosas-Garcia, she is involved with the San Marcos community, particularly in protecting the San Marcos River and other natural resources necessary to protect  the community’s environment.

“[The river] is where my heart is, it’s where my job was, so that is where I tend to go,” Howard said. “I’m on the board with the San Marcos Greenbelt Alliance as their secretary, and I co-chair one of their committees. I also volunteer for the San Marcos River Alliance and the Eyes of San Marcos.”

Howard said she felt honored among such passionate women devoted to making a change in the community, as the sense of community while volunteering makes her want to never stop. She also encouraged San Marcos citizens to volunteer with organizations in the area.

“When people give to you, you should give back,” Howard said. “San Marcos really is a unique community, it’s very special. Students in the area should think about settling here and looking into volunteer work because there is a lot of things going on, a lot of things to help out with.”

The Women’s Hall of Fame began in 1984 to honor the volunteer work and leadership of women in the community and has since inducted over 140 women. Page Michel, Chamber of Commerce president and the night’s keynote speaker, focused on celebrating the inducted women during her speech, praising them for their service and leadership within the community.

“People talk about legacies as something to leave behind, but these women are creating their legacies in real time,” Michel said. “When women come together in service to our community, amazing things happen.”

For more information on the Women’s Hall of Fame and past inductees, visit https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/332/Womens-Hall-of-Fame.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball updates from around the Sun Belt Conference
Texas State junior middle blocker Jade Defraeye blocks a kill attempt during the season opener against Houston Christian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
Defraeye earns conference Defensive Player of the Week
Participants of the Palestine Solidarity Committee's protest participate in a die-in to show solidarity with those who have been killed in Palestine. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 at the Fighting Stallions Statue located in the Quad.
Texas State, San Marcos community hold protest and vigil in solidarity with Palestine
A sign along the San Marcos River spreads awareness about the habitat of Wild-Rice and Fountain Darters, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, near Bicentennial Park.
Experts weigh benefits, challenges of federal species conservation plan
Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.&#160;
Women's golf finishes tied for sixth at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate
RAs speak out against media policy
RAs speak out against media policy
More in L&A_events
"Our Town" cast members sit and look downstage at program faculty and "Our Town" Stage Manager Eugene Lee, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre. The set features hanging mobiles of different props representing items mentioned in the play, such as sunflowers, stained glass, letters and heliotropes. Photo courtesy of Lauren Jurgemeyer.
Alumnus and Broadway veteran acts alongside students in TXST play
(Left) McKenna Wells and her band, The Trips, perform a song during the Bobcat Jump event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. (Right) Marshall Wells and his band, The Trips, performs for Bobcat Jump Music Fest, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. Photo illustration by Sarah Manning.
Brothers host long-awaited multi-genre music festival
Co-Stars Marco Rodriguez (left) and Rose Portillo (right), talk about their experience being on set in the “and the earth did not swallow him” acclaimed film, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at The Wittliff Collections in Alkek Library.
Wittliff Collections celebrates anniversary of classic Chicano film
Community members celebrate culture during the Hispanic heritage exhibition walk month, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Hays County Historic Court House.
San Marcos community recognizes Hispanic history with third annual walk
Malibu Imported performs in the drag marathon during the 10th annual SMTX Pride, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at The Railyard Bar and Grill.
San Marcos community reflects on 15 years of LGBTQ+ advocacy
Cast and crew of the Black & Latino Playwrights new works play "Culture Shock" under the direction of director Loana Alfonso and playwright Gloria Majule, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Theatre Center.
TXST hosts Black and Latino Playwright Celebration
More in L&A_General
Marketing sophomore Lysha Pineda poses in front of the Vaquero Statue, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in front of Old Main.
Honoring heritage: First-Generation Hispanic women navigate through TXST
Hellcats pledges Kendyl White (Left) and Kyle Moore (Right) cheer on the Bobcats, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Give them hell: students form first co-ed spirit fraternity
Social work junior Abby Garcia sits in front of the TXST sign on campus, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Trail.
Documentary captures TXST mariachi student's journey to San Marcos
Former Texas State student Bayle Bucceri poses for a photo, February 2022, at The Belmont in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Lilla Herman.
Memory of former student lives on after death through new bar
Actor David Howard Thornton dresses up as Art the Clown from the movie Terrifer 2, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Freaky Findz in New Braunfels. This movie scene was filmed in the store. Photo courtesy of the Terrifer movie franchise.
Haunting new store to open in San Marcos
A playful dog, Kazuki, jumps in his kennel as he waits for his future owner, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.
SMRAS helps more pets find homes during campaign
Donate to The University Star