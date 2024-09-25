Give them hell: students form first co-ed spirit fraternity

Hellcats follows the Greek life structure. There are plans for bigs and littles, tailgates, social gatherings and other events associated with Texas State’s sororities and fraternities. Marquez chose to implement this because he envisioned a sense of community within the fraternity allowing future members to socialize together as a family.

Marquez said he also wanted Hellcats to stray away from the traditional stereotypes of Greek life in some aspects. There are 200 pledges rushing the fraternity, with them ranging in gender, cultural background and sexual orientation.

“I wanted a place where people who didn’t feel comfortable going through the whole rush or recruitment process for a normal sorority/fraternity had a home with the Hellcats,” Marquez said.

Although Hellcats’ primary goal is to support athletics by attending events in masses, it plans on doing more. The organization partnered with Hays County Food Bank, meaning its members will volunteer and send monetary donations to the food bank throughout the year.

Claire Samuels, psychology junior and Hellcats director of philanthropy, recognizes the importance of giving back to the community and how community service should go hand in hand with pride. She said college life can be chaotic and disruptive, and community service is a way for students to hold themselves accountable and give back to residents who continue to support students.

“Texas State and San Marcos are known for having a good relationship when it comes to supporting one another,” Samuels said. “Giving back to [the community] and doing different volunteer opportunities allows us to support them back.”

Marquez wants Hellcats to have an impact at Texas State and believes it is on the right track. The fraternity gained support from President Kelly Damphousse and other community pillars on campus. Marquez is proud of all the organization could achieve in its time.

Marquez also hopes traditions unique to Hellcats will encourage others to join the organization. One of these is its saying “heat em’ up, give em’ hell,” which is meant to be a play off of “eat em’ up cats.” Another is their seemingly “hell”-inspired face paint and Texas State’s letters painted on pledges’ bodies. He wanted the organization to not only radiate Bobcat pride but also incite a sense of fear and nervousness in Texas State’s opponents.

“The name Hellcats is intimidating,” Marquez said. “I want universities to think they are going to lose. Of course, with every sporting event, we’re gonna give them hell.”

To learn more about Hellcats, visit its Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hellcatstxst?igsh=MXdndTd6cW93bGk1Mg==.