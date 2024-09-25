Categories:

Give them hell: students form first co-ed spirit fraternity

Jamin Ochoa, Life and Arts Reporter
September 25, 2024
Hellcats pledges Kendyl White (Left) and Kyle Moore (Right) cheer on the Bobcats, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Hellcats pledges Kendyl White (Left) and Kyle Moore (Right) cheer on the Bobcats, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Jamin Ochoa

On Texas State Bobcats football game days, a group of students fill section 119 of UFCU Stadium. With X’s painted over their eyes, large doll-like smiles painted on their faces and “Texas State” spelled out on their abdomens, they cheer a reminder that San Marcos is the Bobcats “hell house.”

Hellcats is the first co-ed spirit fraternity at Texas State. It was started by Joaquin Marquez, an animal science junior and Hellcats director of leadership. He envisioned the organization to be a fraternity designated to supporting anything athletics. The organization prides itself on having spirit for the Bobcats and getting students involved both on campus and in supporting athletics.

“I love athletics, and I love going absolutely crazy in the student section,” Marquez said. “We embody everything that Texas State Athletics has to offer as far as traditions and spirit and pride in our university.”

Andrea Tablada, pre-med freshman and Hellcats pledge, is excited about the fraternity. She supported athletic events in high school, and a goal of hers was to join an organization like Hellcats in college. Tablada said she realized it’s more than going to games and having fun, as she found a sense of community.

“You have to have pride in your school, and you have to have some type of connection and belonging,” Tablada said. “If you go to Texas State, I feel like you’re here for a reason.”

(Abby Funderburk)

Hellcats follows the Greek life structure. There are plans for bigs and littles, tailgates, social gatherings and other events associated with Texas State’s sororities and fraternities. Marquez chose to implement this because he envisioned a sense of community within the fraternity allowing future members to socialize together as a family.

Marquez said he also wanted Hellcats to stray away from the traditional stereotypes of Greek life in some aspects. There are 200 pledges rushing the fraternity, with them ranging in gender, cultural background and sexual orientation.

“I wanted a place where people who didn’t feel comfortable going through the whole rush or recruitment process for a normal sorority/fraternity had a home with the Hellcats,” Marquez said.

Although Hellcats’ primary goal is to support athletics by attending events in masses, it plans on doing more. The organization partnered with Hays County Food Bank, meaning its members will volunteer and send monetary donations to the food bank throughout the year.

Claire Samuels, psychology junior and Hellcats director of philanthropy, recognizes the importance of giving back to the community and how community service should go hand in hand with pride. She said college life can be chaotic and disruptive, and community service is a way for students to hold themselves accountable and give back to residents who continue to support students.

“Texas State and San Marcos are known for having a good relationship when it comes to supporting one another,” Samuels said. “Giving back to [the community] and doing different volunteer opportunities allows us to support them back.”

Marquez wants Hellcats to have an impact at Texas State and believes it is on the right track. The fraternity gained support from President Kelly Damphousse and other community pillars on campus. Marquez is proud of all the organization could achieve in its time.

Marquez also hopes traditions unique to Hellcats will encourage others to join the organization. One of these is its saying “heat em’ up, give em’ hell,” which is meant to be a play off of “eat em’ up cats.” Another is their seemingly “hell”-inspired face paint and Texas State’s letters painted on pledges’ bodies. He wanted the organization to not only radiate Bobcat pride but also incite a sense of fear and nervousness in Texas State’s opponents.

“The name Hellcats is intimidating,” Marquez said. “I want universities to think they are going to lose. Of course, with every sporting event, we’re gonna give them hell.”

To learn more about Hellcats, visit its Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hellcatstxst?igsh=MXdndTd6cW93bGk1Mg==.

View Story Comments
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
TXST students can prevent the spread of COVID-19
TXST students can prevent the spread of COVID-19
Overcrowding at Texas State requires some RAs to share rooms with freshmen
Overcrowding at Texas State requires some RAs to share rooms with freshmen
Texas State redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Wunsch named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
A man waves at students as kids are released, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, from San Marcos High School. Students were released from lockdown starting at 5:30 p.m.
San Marcos High School cleared after false threat
Texas State freshman golfer Allie Justiz hits the ball during the Branch Law Firm/McGuire Invitational, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Women's golf wraps up shortened tournament at Schooner Fall Classic
People waiting amidst a lockdown, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 outside San Marcos High School.
San Marcos High School under lockdown after active attack report
More in L & A features
Social work junior Abby Garcia sits in front of the TXST sign on campus, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Trail.
Documentary captures TXST mariachi student's journey to San Marcos
Former Texas State student Bayle Bucceri poses for a photo, February 2022, at The Belmont in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Lilla Herman.
Memory of former student lives on after death through new bar
Actor David Howard Thornton dresses up as Art the Clown from the movie Terrifer 2, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Freaky Findz in New Braunfels. This movie scene was filmed in the store. Photo courtesy of the Terrifer movie franchise.
Haunting new store to open in San Marcos
Texas State Alumnus Ben Nudelman, Rachel Fletcher and dog Mila run in Bikini Hill Run Club, Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Sewell Park. Mila is the first dog to run with the run club.
Three locals start run club to build community
Combat veteran and Texas State alumnus Heriberto Arambula discusses the healing power of storytelling and the importance of veterans being able to share their stories, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Photo courtesy of University Libraries.
Preserving their stories: educational veteran program begins work
TXST Camerata bands non-music majors together to play music
TXST Camerata bands non-music majors together to play music
More in L&A_General
Co-Stars Marco Rodriguez (left) and Rose Portillo (right), talk about their experience being on set in the “and the earth did not swallow him” acclaimed film, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at The Wittliff Collections in Alkek Library.
Wittliff Collections celebrates anniversary of classic Chicano film
Community members celebrate culture during the Hispanic heritage exhibition walk month, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Hays County Historic Court House.
San Marcos community recognizes Hispanic history with third annual walk
Malibu Imported performs in the drag marathon during the 10th annual SMTX Pride, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at The Railyard Bar and Grill.
San Marcos community reflects on 15 years of LGBTQ+ advocacy
Cast and crew of the Black & Latino Playwrights new works play "Culture Shock" under the direction of director Loana Alfonso and playwright Gloria Majule, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Theatre Center.
TXST hosts Black and Latino Playwright Celebration
A playful dog, Kazuki, jumps in his kennel as he waits for his future owner, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.
SMRAS helps more pets find homes during campaign
KnD's Boutique decorates its storefront with school spirit, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, near The Square in Downtown San Marcos.
Back the Bobcats kicks off football season
Donate to The University Star