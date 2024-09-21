Categories:

Documentary captures TXST mariachi student’s journey to San Marcos

Jamin Ochoa, Life and Arts Reporter
September 21, 2024
Social work junior Abby Garcia sits in front of the TXST sign on campus, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Trail.
Social work junior Abby Garcia sits in front of the TXST sign on campus, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Trail.
Kobe Arriaga

Abigail Garcia, social work junior, reflected on what she took from the experience of the Edinburg North High School (ENHS) Mariachi Oro preparing for the state mariachi competition while on camera in Netflix’s new documentary, “Going Varsity in Mariachi.”

The film, released Aug. 29 on Netflix, was originally filmed throughout the 2020-21 academic school year and focused on the obstacles Garcia and her team overcame to medal at the UIL Mariachi competition. It also documented four seniors and their plans following high school, with Garcia as one of them.

In the film, Garcia goes to San Marcos to tour the campus and audition for Mariachi Nueva Generación. She received a scholarship package from the audition but believes she would have chosen Texas State as her new home regardless.

“I’ve flourished just as a person in every aspect, and I don’t think I’d change it for anything,” Garcia said. “It’s one of the best decisions I think I’ve ever made.”

ENHS Mariachi Oro member Abigail Garcia performs her last high school mariachi concert, May 2022, at Edinburg North High School. Photo courtesy of Abigail Garcia.

Garcia had to choose between attending the University of Texas at the Rio Grande Valley on a full-ride scholarship or coming to Texas State University with the chance of not receiving the same offer. Abel Acuña, ENHS mariachi director, encouraged her to choose what she truly wanted regardless of the financial aspect.

“She wanted to get away from home, she wanted to spread her wings and be an adult and she wanted to study mariachi,” Acuña said. “[Texas State] was probably the best place for her to go.”

Garcia has no regrets about choosing Texas State. She wanted independence from her family, which coming to San Marcos gave her. Garcia said being in the mariachi program gives her a sense of home that is possible due to her scholarship opportunity.

“Those scholarships are what everyone is depending on because we don’t have anything else to fall back into,” Garcia said. “I think [universities] need to expand on scholarships because that’s what was holding me back: financial aid.”

Garcia claims mariachi has preconceived stereotypes, and seeing high schoolers be passionate about the music on-screen can be beneficial. San Juanita Vasquez, mariachi music education junior and Mariachi Nueva Generación member, also believes it will be good for representation of the culture. She hopes that regardless of cultural background, viewers will be able to learn something new about mariachi music and its ties to Latino culture.

“[Mariachi’s] not just like ‘oh I want to have one at my party for Fiesta,’” Vasquez said. “It’s an entire community of people who are learning music. It’s an art form.”

Both Vasquez and Garcia hope students do not shy away from pursuing their dreams. Whether it is the financial aspects holding students back or the fear of failure, they want students to do what makes them happy. Garcia hopes those students who are currently in the middle of planning their future, as she was not too long ago, may watch the film and get a new sense of clarity.

“I want the biggest take away, even if [students] aren’t doing mariachi or music, is to go for what you want and to take that step no matter how scary it looks,” Garcia said. “If it’s one person it inspires, that’s a huge thing for me.”

View Story Comments
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior defensive specialist Brooke Johnson (12) hugs Head Coach Sean Huiet during Senior Day, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Strahan Arena.
Huiet secures 100th career win in first match of UTEP Tournament
Sophomore runner Abigail Parra makes her way to the finish at the Old Glory Gallop in Grand Prairie, Texas, Saturday, October 7, 2023.
TXST cross country aims for successful season
Towels line the floor to soak up floodwater in room 301A of Falls Hall Friday, Sept. 13.
Flooding in Falls Hall causes at least four freshmen to relocate
Texas State junior accounting major Sebastian Perez Diaz registers to vote during the Hispanic-Serving Institution Community Day event, Monday, Sept. 10, 2024 in LBJ Ballroom.
Voter registration efforts increase before elections
Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) accepts a pass from her teammate during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Soccer closes out non-conference schedule with win at McNeese State
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
More in L & A features
Former Texas State student Bayle Bucceri poses for a photo, February 2022, at The Belmont in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Lilla Herman.
Memory of former student lives on after death through new bar
Actor David Howard Thornton dresses up as Art the Clown from the movie Terrifer 2, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Freaky Findz in New Braunfels. This movie scene was filmed in the store. Photo courtesy of the Terrifer movie franchise.
Haunting new store to open in San Marcos
Texas State Alumnus Ben Nudelman, Rachel Fletcher and dog Mila run in Bikini Hill Run Club, Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Sewell Park. Mila is the first dog to run with the run club.
Three locals start run club to build community
Combat veteran and Texas State alumnus Heriberto Arambula discusses the healing power of storytelling and the importance of veterans being able to share their stories, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Photo courtesy of University Libraries.
Preserving their stories: educational veteran program begins work
TXST Camerata bands non-music majors together to play music
TXST Camerata bands non-music majors together to play music
Musicians Ollie Ansley (left), Haddon Stauffer (center), and Cole Thomas (right) perform music off of Stauffer's album "Light," Wednesday, May 17, 2024, at Private Park. Photo courtesy of Christopher Kopen.
San Marcos musicians band together for summer album releases
More in L&A_General
Malibu Imported performs in the drag marathon during the 10th annual SMTX Pride, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at The Railyard Bar and Grill.
San Marcos community reflects on 15 years of LGBTQ+ advocacy
Cast and crew of the Black & Latino Playwrights new works play "Culture Shock" under the direction of director Loana Alfonso and playwright Gloria Majule, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Theatre Center.
TXST hosts Black and Latino Playwright Celebration
A playful dog, Kazuki, jumps in his kennel as he waits for his future owner, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.
SMRAS helps more pets find homes during campaign
KnD's Boutique decorates its storefront with school spirit, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, near The Square in Downtown San Marcos.
Back the Bobcats kicks off football season
Garden of San Marcos: Price Center seeks seating design proposals
Garden of San Marcos: Price Center seeks seating design proposals
Entrepreneurs and members of the San Marcos community network at the Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Embassy Suites Conference Center.
Showcase leads schools to engage with community
Donate to The University Star