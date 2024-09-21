Documentary captures TXST mariachi student’s journey to San Marcos

ENHS Mariachi Oro member Abigail Garcia performs her last high school mariachi concert, May 2022, at Edinburg North High School. Photo courtesy of Abigail Garcia.

Garcia had to choose between attending the University of Texas at the Rio Grande Valley on a full-ride scholarship or coming to Texas State University with the chance of not receiving the same offer. Abel Acuña, ENHS mariachi director, encouraged her to choose what she truly wanted regardless of the financial aspect.

“She wanted to get away from home, she wanted to spread her wings and be an adult and she wanted to study mariachi,” Acuña said. “[Texas State] was probably the best place for her to go.”

Garcia has no regrets about choosing Texas State. She wanted independence from her family, which coming to San Marcos gave her. Garcia said being in the mariachi program gives her a sense of home that is possible due to her scholarship opportunity.

“Those scholarships are what everyone is depending on because we don’t have anything else to fall back into,” Garcia said. “I think [universities] need to expand on scholarships because that’s what was holding me back: financial aid.”

Garcia claims mariachi has preconceived stereotypes, and seeing high schoolers be passionate about the music on-screen can be beneficial. San Juanita Vasquez, mariachi music education junior and Mariachi Nueva Generación member, also believes it will be good for representation of the culture. She hopes that regardless of cultural background, viewers will be able to learn something new about mariachi music and its ties to Latino culture.

“[Mariachi’s] not just like ‘oh I want to have one at my party for Fiesta,’” Vasquez said. “It’s an entire community of people who are learning music. It’s an art form.”

Both Vasquez and Garcia hope students do not shy away from pursuing their dreams. Whether it is the financial aspects holding students back or the fear of failure, they want students to do what makes them happy. Garcia hopes those students who are currently in the middle of planning their future, as she was not too long ago, may watch the film and get a new sense of clarity.

“I want the biggest take away, even if [students] aren’t doing mariachi or music, is to go for what you want and to take that step no matter how scary it looks,” Garcia said. “If it’s one person it inspires, that’s a huge thing for me.”