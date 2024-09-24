75° San Marcos
San Marcos High School under lockdown after active attack report

Blake Leschber, Managing Editor
September 24, 2024
James Phillips
People waiting amidst a lockdown, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 outside San Marcos High School.

The University Star will be providing live updates as they become available

San Marcos Police Department is investigating an active attack at San Marcos High School.

According to San Marcos Communications Manager Nadine Cesak, SMPD are on-campus and are investigating the report. There will be an increased police presence as the investigation continues.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said in a Facebook post that no shots have been fired.

“SMCISD is going through what seems to be someone bringing a weapon to school and are currently sweeping building by building for added security and safety,” Becerra wrote.

As of 4:18 p.m. San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District reported all students and staff are accounted for, according to a Facebook post from SMPD.

As of 5:23 p.m. students are being released from the school. No shots were fired and no casings were found according to San Marcos Fire Department Fire Chief Les Stephens.

Donate to The University Star