85° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Takeaways from Texas State’s loss to Old Dominion

Daven Meredith, Sports Contributor
October 22, 2024
Khang Le
The Texas State football team lines up against Arkansas State during the game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

Texas State football suffered its first conference loss of the season, 24-14, to Old Dominion University. Here are three takeaways from the game:

 

Mobile quarterback containment:

In his fourth career start, Old Dominion redshirt freshman quarterback Colton Joseph ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns. His last 28-yard touchdown run iced the game and the Bobcats late in the fourth quarter.

Joseph isn’t the only mobile quarterback who has succeeded with his legs against the Cat’s defense. Sam Houston quarterback Hunter Watson ran for 105 of the Bearkats 298 rushing yards and two touchdowns, propelling the team past the Bobcats 40-39.

In both losses, the Maroon and Golds defense gave up 5.2 yards a rush to the Bearkats and Monarchs, respectively, resulting in consistent gains in the Bobcats’ two road losses.

 

Shipley’s struggles:

Redshirt junior kicker Mason Shipley missed two field goals Saturday, going 0-2, preventing the Bobcats from chipping away at the Old Dominion lead.

The 2023 Lou Garza award semifinalist missed a 34-yard field goal attempt just after a Bobcats forced fumble recovery, preventing the Bobcats from cutting into the Monarch 14-7 lead.

Shipley’s second miss was a 53-yard attempt, which resulted in points the other way as Old Dominion drove down the field, adding three points, extending the Monarch’s lead to 17-7.

Shipley is coming off a successful 2023, going 15-15 with a 100% field goal success. So far, Shipley has a 60 percent success rate, making just six of his 10 attempts in 2024.

 

A dip in offensive production:

Texas State entered Saturday’s matchup ranked second in the Sun Belt in third-down conversions, with a 46% conversion rate. Old Dominion held the Bobcats to a 3-13 success rate on third down.

“We just didn’t play well or coach well enough to beat a good team at home on homecoming, ” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “We just couldn’t ever gain the momentum and go get the job done.”

The lack of third-down success contributed to the overall struggling offensive production. The Bobcats rank first in the Sun Belt in yards per game with 460. Old Dominion held the high-powering offense to 359 yards, resulting in the 24-14 loss.

“It hurts, and I’m sick about it, but all we can do now is go back to work,” Kinne said. “We have a good opponent at home in Louisiana [Lafayette], so we have to regroup and go to work.”

Kickoff between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Q&A: San Marcos Mayor candidates
Q&A: San Marcos Mayor candidates
Hays County General Election 2024 voting guide
Hays County General Election 2024 voting guide
Main Point: Students have a voice in SMTX elections
Main Point: Students have a voice in SMTX elections
Q&A: Hays County Sheriff candidates
Q&A: Hays County Sheriff candidates
Former Student Leader for Texas Rising at TXST Adriana Montoya and Volunteer Deputy Registrar for Hays County Diann McCabe help students register to vote, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at HSI Community Day hosted in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.
First-time voters and non-voters discuss elections
Junior middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) rises up to spike the ball during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State defeats Texas State to prevent series sweep
More in football
Texas State junior wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) runs with the ball during the game with Arizona State,Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State drops first conference game of the season
Texas State junior wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) celebrates in the end zone with his teammates following his 53-yard touchdown reception during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State football seeks first ever 3-0 Sun Belt start
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates with his team in the end zone after a rushing touchdown during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
McCloud earns Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week after five touchdown performance
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates with his team in the end zone after a rushing touchdown during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State shines on both sides of the ball against Arkansas State
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud celebrates in the end zone after a rushing touchdown during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker UFCU Stadium.
McCloud’s five total touchdowns lift Bobcats over Arkansas State
Texas State mascot Boko during the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at Jim Wacker Field at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Football updates from around the Sun Belt Conference
More in Sports
Texas State junior midfielder Lily Erb (11) passes the ball to a teammate during the match against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Monarchs shutout Texas State to snap undefeated streak
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together after a successful rally against Arkansas State. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats "Dig Pink" for breast cancer awareness, sweep Red Wolves
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) stops the ball to gain possession against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Ulloa selected for Top Drawer Team of the Week
Aries Merritt poses for a headshot as an assistant coach and director of operations for the Texas State track and field team in sprints, hurdles and relays.
Bobcat track and field adds world record hurdler and former collegiate thrower to staff
Texas State senior Kiana Graham prepares to serve the ball during her singles match at the Fall Invite Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis wraps up play at ITA Texas Regional Championships
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the men's long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Texas State long jumper aims to leap over the competition to a national championship
Donate to The University Star