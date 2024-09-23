82° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Wittliff Collections celebrates anniversary of classic Chicano film

Megan Weise, Life and Arts Reporter
September 23, 2024
Nathalie Yanez
Co-Stars Marco Rodriguez (left) and Rose Portillo (right), talk about their experience being on set in the “and the earth did not swallow him” acclaimed film, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at The Wittliff Collections in Alkek Library.

The Wittliff Collections at Texas State reunited Director Severo Perez and two co-stars of the classic Chicano 1994 film “…and the earth did not swallow him” for its 30th anniversary on Sept. 19.

“…and the earth did not swallow him” is based on the famous 1971 autobiographical novel, “…y no se lo tragó la tierra”, by Tomás Rivera, Texas State alumnus. In the novel, Rivera shares the experiences and struggles of Mexican American farmworkers in the 1950s. Steven Davis, literary curator and book series editor for the Wittliff Collections, said the book is a story about an experience not often told or shared.

“[The novel]’s really like a post-modern novel because [Rivera’s] life as a migrant farmworker was so fragmented and fractured, [and] the novel reflects that…[through] a series of flashbacks and remembrances,” Davis said. “Nobody thought you could film a book like that, and this determined, very resolute Severo Perez [thought he could.]”

Davis first met Perez shortly after joining Texas State’s staff in 1994, and the two stayed in touch since. Davis’s first impression of Perez was his focused and highly artistic demeanor. During the event, Perez said it was difficult to watch the film for five years, and it took 30 years for him to view and appreciate the film.

Despite Perez’s criticisms on his work, “…and the earth did not swallow him” gained international critical acclaim and was nominated for the National Film Registry in 2023 by Congressman Joaquin Castro, according to the Wittliff Collections. Carlos Estrada, filmmaker and assistant professor, moderated the event.

“There’s not that many independent films that are highlighting both sides of [American and Mexican] culture, especially one that is made in the ’90s but takes place in the ’50s,” Estrada said. “You just don’t see 1950s period pieces about being a Mexican American immigrant… Being a Latino filmmaker whose parents immigrated to the States from Mexico, [I will] always have a personal connection to any sort of story like this.”

According to Davis, Perez vaguely heard about Rivera’s novel as the Chicano movement for civil rights erupted in the late 1960s and early 1970s. However, after meeting Rivera and being impressed by his warmth and demeanor, Perez found a copy of “…y no se lo tragó la tierra” and was inspired to create a film adaptation of the novel after relating to the story.

“[Rivera] was speaking the same language that I had heard,” Perez said during the event. “We knew the same folk tale…I saw the movie by the time I read the book, [and] I knew what movie I wanted to make.”

Rivera agreed to Perez’s proposition to turn his novel into a film, and it took twenty years of work until the film premiered in 1994. Between budget limitations and rainy days on set, the making of “…and the earth did not swallow him” was not easy. However, the film was a success and is still celebrated today.

“No work of art is easy to make,” Rose Portillo, “…and the earth did not swallow him” actor, said. “No work of art, regardless of the opportunities, it’s not easy. It’s a very hard road on all levels. It is so incredibly worth it.”

To learn more about director Severo Perez, read his biography on The Wittliff Collections website at https://www.thewittliffcollections.txst.edu/research/a-z/perez.html.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas law requires trauma-informed care at Hays-Caldwell Women's Center
Texas law requires trauma-informed care at Hays-Caldwell Women's Center
Community members celebrate culture during the Hispanic heritage exhibition walk month, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Hays County Historic Court House.
San Marcos community recognizes Hispanic history with third annual walk
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) dribbles the ball past a Louisiana-Lafayette defender during the game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats open conference play with draw against Ragin' Cajuns
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa's (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
TXST soccer approaches conference play aiming to solidify starting roles
Social work junior Abby Garcia sits in front of the TXST sign on campus, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Trail.
Documentary captures TXST mariachi student's journey to San Marcos
Texas State senior defensive specialist Brooke Johnson (12) hugs Head Coach Sean Huiet during Senior Day, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Strahan Arena.
Huiet secures 100th career win in first match of UTEP Tournament
More in L&A_events
Malibu Imported performs in the drag marathon during the 10th annual SMTX Pride, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at The Railyard Bar and Grill.
San Marcos community reflects on 15 years of LGBTQ+ advocacy
Cast and crew of the Black & Latino Playwrights new works play "Culture Shock" under the direction of director Loana Alfonso and playwright Gloria Majule, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Theatre Center.
TXST hosts Black and Latino Playwright Celebration
A playful dog, Kazuki, jumps in his kennel as he waits for his future owner, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.
SMRAS helps more pets find homes during campaign
KnD's Boutique decorates its storefront with school spirit, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, near The Square in Downtown San Marcos.
Back the Bobcats kicks off football season
Garden of San Marcos: Price Center seeks seating design proposals
Garden of San Marcos: Price Center seeks seating design proposals
Entrepreneurs and members of the San Marcos community network at the Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Embassy Suites Conference Center.
Showcase leads schools to engage with community
More in L&A_General
Former Texas State student Bayle Bucceri poses for a photo, February 2022, at The Belmont in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Lilla Herman.
Memory of former student lives on after death through new bar
Actor David Howard Thornton dresses up as Art the Clown from the movie Terrifer 2, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Freaky Findz in New Braunfels. This movie scene was filmed in the store. Photo courtesy of the Terrifer movie franchise.
Haunting new store to open in San Marcos
Texas State Alumnus Ben Nudelman, Rachel Fletcher and dog Mila run in Bikini Hill Run Club, Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Sewell Park. Mila is the first dog to run with the run club.
Three locals start run club to build community
Combat veteran and Texas State alumnus Heriberto Arambula discusses the healing power of storytelling and the importance of veterans being able to share their stories, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Photo courtesy of University Libraries.
Preserving their stories: educational veteran program begins work
TXST Camerata bands non-music majors together to play music
TXST Camerata bands non-music majors together to play music
Musicians Ollie Ansley (left), Haddon Stauffer (center), and Cole Thomas (right) perform music off of Stauffer's album "Light," Wednesday, May 17, 2024, at Private Park. Photo courtesy of Christopher Kopen.
San Marcos musicians band together for summer album releases
Donate to The University Star