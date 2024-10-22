Hays County General Election 2024 voting guide

The general election is on Nov. 5. Early voting began Oct. 21 and will continue until Nov. 1. The University Star has compiled a guide for use before heading to the ballot boxes in Hays County.

What’s on the ballot?

The following federal, state and local elections are featured on ballots in San Marcos. For a view of the sample master ballot listing all races in Hays County, visit the Hays County Election website.

Federal

U.S. President/Vice President

Donald J. Trump/JD Vance (REP)

Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz (DEM)

Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat (LIB)

Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware (GRN)

U.S. Senator

Ted Cruz (REP)

Colin Allred (DEM)

Ted Brown (LIB) U.S. Representative, District 21 Chip Roy (REP) Kristin Hook (DEM) Bob King (LIB)



U.S. Representative, District 35

Steven Wright (REP)

Greg Casar (DEM)

State

Railroad Commissioner

Christi Craddick (REP)

Katherine Culbert (DEM)

Hawk Dunlap (LIB)

Eddie Espinoza (GRN)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

Jimmy Blacklock (REP)

DaSean Jones (DEM)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

John Devine (REP)

Christine Vinh Weems (DEM)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

Jane Bland (REP)

Bonnie Lee Goldstein (DEM)

J. David Roberson (LIB)

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

David J. Schenck (REP)

Holly Taylor (DEM)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7

Gina Parker (REP)

Nancy Mulder (DEM)

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7

Lee Finley (REP)

Chika Anyiam (DEM)

State Representative, District 45

Tennyson G. Moreno (REP)

Erin Zwiener (DEM)

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2

John Messinger (REP)

Maggie Ellis (DEM)

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Chari Kelly (DEM)

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 5

Karin Crump (DEM)

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 6

Gisela D. Triana (DEM)

District Judge, 22nd Judicial District

R. Bruce Boyer (REP)

District Judge, 453rd Judicial District

Sherri K. Tibbe (DEM)

District Judge, 483rd Judicial District

Tanner Neidhardt (REP)

Alicia Key (DEM)

County

Judge, County Court-at-Law Number 3

Robert E. Updegrove (REP)

Elaine S. Brown (DEM)

District Clerk (unexpired term)

Philip Muzzy (REP)

Amanda K. Calvert (DEM)

Sheriff

Anthony Hipolito, Jr. (REP)

Alex Villalobos (DEM)

Tax Assessor-Collector

Jennifer M. Escobar (DEM)

Commissioner, Precinct 1

Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe (DEM)

Commissioner, Precinct 3

Morgan Hammer (REP)

Rebecca Minnick (DEM)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1

Jo Anne Prado (DEM)

Constable, Precinct 1

David L. Peterson (DEM)

Hays County, Proposition A

The issuance of $439,634,000 of bonds for the construction, maintenance, and operation of macadamized, graveled, or paved roads or turnpikes, or in aid thereof; and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

City of San Marcos general election

Mayor

Jane Hughson

Juan Miguel Arredondo

City Council, Place 5

Roland Saucedo

Atom Von Arndt

Griffin Spell

Lorenzo Gonzalez

City Council, Place 6

Amanda Rodriguez

Maraya Dunn

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Special Election

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District, Proposition A

Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.015200 per $100 valuation in San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 1.3% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $851,078.