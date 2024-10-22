79° San Marcos
Hays County General Election 2024 voting guide

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
October 22, 2024
Eva Bowler

The general election is on Nov. 5. Early voting began Oct. 21 and will continue until Nov. 1. The University Star has compiled a guide for use before heading to the ballot boxes in Hays County.

What’s on the ballot?

The following federal, state and local elections are featured on ballots in San Marcos. For a view of the sample master ballot listing all races in Hays County, visit the Hays County Election website.

Federal

U.S. President/Vice President

  • Donald J. Trump/JD Vance (REP)
  • Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz (DEM)
  • Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat (LIB)
  • Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware (GRN)

 

U.S. Senator

  • Ted Cruz (REP)
  • Colin Allred (DEM)
  • Ted Brown (LIB)

    U.S. Representative, District 21

    • Chip Roy (REP)
    • Kristin Hook (DEM)
    • Bob King (LIB)

U.S. Representative, District 35

  • Steven Wright (REP)
  • Greg Casar (DEM)

State

Railroad Commissioner

  • Christi Craddick (REP)
  • Katherine Culbert (DEM)
  • Hawk Dunlap (LIB)
  • Eddie Espinoza (GRN)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

  • Jimmy Blacklock (REP)
  • DaSean Jones (DEM)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

  • John Devine (REP)
  • Christine Vinh Weems (DEM)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

  • Jane Bland (REP)
  • Bonnie Lee Goldstein (DEM)
  • J. David Roberson (LIB)

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

  • David J. Schenck (REP)
  • Holly Taylor (DEM)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7

  • Gina Parker (REP)
  • Nancy Mulder (DEM)

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7

  • Lee Finley (REP)
  • Chika Anyiam (DEM)

State Representative, District 45

  • Tennyson G. Moreno (REP)
  • Erin Zwiener (DEM)

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2

  • John Messinger (REP)
  • Maggie Ellis (DEM)

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 3

  • Chari Kelly (DEM)

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 5

  • Karin Crump (DEM)

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 6

  • Gisela D. Triana (DEM)

District Judge, 22nd Judicial District

  • R. Bruce Boyer (REP)

District Judge, 453rd Judicial District

  • Sherri K. Tibbe (DEM)

District Judge, 483rd Judicial District

  • Tanner Neidhardt (REP)
  • Alicia Key (DEM)

County

Judge, County Court-at-Law Number 3

  • Robert E. Updegrove (REP)
  • Elaine S. Brown (DEM)

District Clerk (unexpired term)

  • Philip Muzzy (REP)
  • Amanda K. Calvert (DEM)

Sheriff

  • Anthony Hipolito, Jr. (REP)
  • Alex Villalobos (DEM)

Tax Assessor-Collector

  • Jennifer M. Escobar (DEM)

Commissioner, Precinct 1

  • Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe (DEM)

Commissioner, Precinct 3

  • Morgan Hammer (REP)
  • Rebecca Minnick (DEM)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1

  • Jo Anne Prado (DEM)

Constable, Precinct 1

  • David L. Peterson (DEM)

Hays County, Proposition A

The issuance of $439,634,000 of bonds for the construction, maintenance, and operation of macadamized, graveled, or paved roads or turnpikes, or in aid thereof; and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

City of San Marcos general election

Mayor

  • Jane Hughson
  • Juan Miguel Arredondo

City Council, Place 5

  • Roland Saucedo
  • Atom Von Arndt
  • Griffin Spell
  • Lorenzo Gonzalez

City Council, Place 6

  • Amanda Rodriguez
  • Maraya Dunn

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Special Election

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District, Proposition A

Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.015200 per $100 valuation in San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 1.3% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $851,078.

