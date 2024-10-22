Main Point: Students have a voice in San Marcos

Although the upcoming presidential election is occupying people’s minds everywhere, it is important to remember the importance of local elections. Texas State students must educate themselves on local politics, as these elections have an impact on their immediate community.

Early voting for the San Marcos general election began Monday, Oct. 21, and national election day is Nov. 5. This year, impactful San Marcos elections include the city of San Marcos Mayor and City Council Places 5 and 6. Each position has multiple candidates up for election.

Gathering necessary information about each candidate running for a position in San Marcos takes time, but it is vital. Understanding their values and goals is crucial because decisions made in office directly affect Texas State students and the greater San Marcos community.

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce website offers valuable information on candidates. Students can find questionnaire responses as well as videos where each candidate outlines their vision for the San Marcos community if elected.

It is a common belief that Texas State students are not a vital part of the community because they are usually only here for a short time. However, San Marcos issues affect students more than some might think, and their voices must be heard.

In the questionnaires, each candidate was asked about maintaining the relationship between the city of San Marcos and Texas State. This topic is something all students should pay attention to, as being aware of how candidates plan to maintain a relationship with the university is extremely important. San Marcos officials have the power to support the needs of students and that power must be properly utilized.

A significant issue on the ballot this year is housing availability, which is important to Texas State students and San Marcos citizens alike. Both mayoral candidates have plans regarding the housing shortage San Marcos is facing, and reading about those plans will help students vote for what they need.

Another important election issue for students is transportation infrastructure in San Marcos. Each candidate discussed in their questionnaire how they plan to improve transportation in San Marcos, whether it be through increased walking and bike paths or improved bus systems.

Lastly, as the city grows, the balance between economic growth and environmental consideration continues to challenge San Marcos. San Marcos is home to the river and many endangered species, but also to rapid developmental growth.

There are concerns regarding how San Marcos will continue to preserve its ecosystems. Each candidate has spoken about how they feel about this balance and how they plan to move forward with economic and city-wide growth as it affects the environment.

These issues all hit close to home, therefore students must educate themselves on each candidate. Texas State students are members of the San Marcos community, and the choices made by San Marcos officials directly impact them. Local elections are how students can ensure their voices are heard.

The Main Point is an opinion written by The University Star’s Editorial Board. Opinions expressed are not necessarily those of our entire publication.