Main Point: TikTok ban will cause more harm than good

On Jan. 18, TikTok went dark for 14 hours in the United States.

Though the ban is delayed for 75 days due to an executive action, many users who deleted the app from their phones or got new phones cannot access it on app stores. The ban directly infringes upon free speech, and should not be taken lightly.

Discussions around a potential TikTok ban began in 2020 when President Donald Trump said his administration was considering banning the app as “one of many ways” to get back at the Beijing government for its handling of COVID-19.

Since then, there have been ongoing discussions around the app and the “threat” it poses to national security.

TikTok was blocked at Texas public universities when Gov. Greg Abbott banned the app from all government devices on Dec. 7, 2023. Because of this, students still can’t access the app while on school Wi-Fi.

In addition to lifestyle content, many college students use TikTok as a way to share and consume news. Without the platform, so much communication would be lost.

According to a study from Pew Research Center, about 4 in 10 adults under 30 consume news on the app. While users may not be actively seeking news, TikTok has been an important tool in keeping people informed since Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, banning TikTok would be “unprecedented, unconstitutional and un-American.” It would also set a precedent that the U.S. government could create other restrictions on online speech. This wouldn’t just impact apps, media sources like The University Star rely on social media platforms to connect to our audience. It would negatively impact our outreach and daily practices.

In 2024, TikTok posts from The Star accumulated 249,000 views and 10,000 likes. Without this platform, hundreds of users would have missed out on content from our platform.

In addition to news outreach, TikTok also has become a lifeline for local small businesses.

David Calderon, a barber at Kings Korner in San Marcos, is proof of how transformative it can be. His TikTok account, @wavydavii, has grown to over 35,000 followers since 2021. Thanks to the app, he’s been able to raise his haircut prices from $30 to $75 and increase his income from $2,000 a month to nearly $10,000.

Most of Calderon’s clients aren’t even local — they travel from cities like Austin and Houston because they’ve seen his work on TikTok. But now all of that is at risk. If TikTok gets banned, businesses like his lose their biggest tool for reaching new customers. And this isn’t just about one barber.

According to TikTok’s 2024 Economic Impact Report, the app garnered $15 billion in revenue for small businesses in the U.S. in 2023. TikTok has given countless small businesses the chance to thrive. Taking it away would hurt entrepreneurs everywhere, stripping them of the visibility they’ve worked so hard to build.

TikTok has become somewhat of a search engine for college users. With videos on the platform ranging from math problem guidance to college-friendly recipes, students rely on the app as a valuable information source. While many Texas State students found ways to dodge the campus ban, a national ban would be unavoidable.

Censorship is frightening, but it seems as though the U.S. government is becoming more and more comfortable with the idea. After TikTok, what’s next?

The Main Point is an opinion written by The University Star’s Editorial Board. Opinions expressed are not necessarily those of our entire publication.