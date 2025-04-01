One09West
72° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Dismantling the Department of Education will have vast consequences

Andrew Bencivengo, Assistant Opinions Editor
April 1, 2025
Madeline Carpenter

On March 20, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education and return educational authority to the states. 

This decision threatens students by bringing instability to aid and derails Texas State by removing the federal support necessary for funding research, promoting equity and maintaining competitive academics.  

This federal rollback has the potential to reverse years of academic progress while increasing challenges existing within our current education system. Students have greatly benefited from policies implemented by the Department of Education and rely on its continued existence for quality education. 

The Department of Education was established by Congress in 1979, with the mission of ensuring equal access to education, supplementing state funding  and providing oversight to improve educational outcomes across the nation. By dismantling this institution, the government risks jeopardizing the nation’s commitment to education and the prosperity gained from an educated population. 

If the federal government gets past the legal hurdle of the department’s removal, there will be a significant impact on student aid. The Department of Education manages $1.6 trillion in federal student loans. At Texas State, where roughly 65% of students rely on some form of federal assistance, it is necessary for this funding to continue uninterrupted. 

“I rely on financial aid, including FAFSA and Pell Grants, to attend Texas State. Without that support, I just wouldn’t be able to afford my education here,” Scarlett Webster, finance freshman, said. 

The administration’s proposal to shift student aid to the Treasury Department or the Small Business Administration would almost certainly cause delays in processing loans, disrupting the financial stability of students and raising additional costs to students already burdened with debt. 

 

The lack of federal funding could hinder Texas State’s efforts to achieve R1 research status. In 2023 alone, the university received $23 million in federal grants allocated to research projects. Without funding, Texas State’s growth and academic development are at risk, as well as the university’s R1 initiatives. 
 

This expanded research funding does not just benefit the university but also increases students’ opportunities. Research funding leads to better facilities and access to hands-on research beneficial for future employment. Funding also enhances the prestige of the university, which ultimately makes a degree from Texas State more valuable. 

 

The argument for returning education to the state level overlooks significant risks, particularly for disadvantaged students who rely on federal protection through Title IXIDEA and ESSA. These initiatives serve to ensure equity, but without federal oversight, there is potentially diminished accountability. 

Additionally, there is an increased risk of economic disparity in higher education. States have historically struggled with disparities in school funding, particularly in lower-income areas where funding is tied to local taxation. The department helps fill these funding gaps by granting students the necessary access to education. 

While there are challenges with the current educational model, dismantling the department would have grave consequences. Working within the existing framework to address these shortcomings would prove far more effective and pose less harm to institutions like Texas State, which rely on federal funding to operate and protect students. 

Dismantling the Department of Education is not just a policy shift, but a threat to students. With its removal, vital resources necessary to make campuses safe, inclusive and competitive will diminish. 

“I definitely feel worried. These federal programs are my only opportunity to be here as a student. These cuts bring a lot of uncertainty, and I don’t know what students will do,” Webster said. 

-Andrew Bencivengo is a business administration sophomore 

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in columns
Texas State students can drive responsible growth in San Marcos
Texas State students can drive responsible growth in San Marcos
Internships have become a necessity for students
Internships have become a necessity for students
TXST chooses fraternity tradition over student safety
TXST chooses fraternity tradition over student safety
Sophia Gerke
Texas v Becerra could harm disability rights for students
TXST's inaction on ICE raids endangers students
TXST's inaction on ICE raids endangers students
Embracing artificial intelligence could elevate TXST
Embracing artificial intelligence could elevate TXST
More in features
Cape's Dam located in Thompson's Island Park, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in San Marcos.
Teen's death at Cape’s Dam ruled accidental drowning
Senior Sofia Fortuna at the match against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday, March 23, 2024, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis sweeps the Golden Eagles, ties program record
Texas State senior starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Grand Canyon University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to GCU 4-0.
Texas State baseball drops series finale to Chanticleers
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Checking in on Texas State men's golf
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitching against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball splits double header, Marshall takes series win
Texas State junior pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) throws a pitch against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats defeated Oklahoma State 4-2.
Jesus Tovar shines as Bobcats take down conference opponent Coastal Carolina
More in Opinions
Main Point: There are better ways to express free speech
Main Point: There are better ways to express free speech
MSA President on Ramadan significance
MSA President on Ramadan significance
Speak On It: Golden Elites President on TXST diversity
Speak On It: Golden Elites President on TXST diversity
The&#160;Main Point is an opinion written collectively by&#160;The University Star's&#160;Editorial Board. Opinions expressed are not necessarily those of our entire publication.&#160;
Texas State fails to communicate in recent measles case
Speak On It: NAACP President discusses hardships at Texas State
Speak On It: NAACP President discusses hardships at Texas State
Speak On It: Black Men United President discusses Black organizations
Speak On It: Black Men United President discusses Black organizations
Donate to The University Star