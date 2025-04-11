Dog’s Day Out expands opportunities with new initiatives

This year, the Dog’s Day Out (DDO) program is launching new initiatives and expanding its mission to get more dogs out of the shelter while strengthening connections with the community.

Run by the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, DDO was created after staff noticed that many people, especially students, wanted to help but weren’t in a position to adopt or foster. To meet that need, the shelter launched the program as a way for community members to take dogs out for short-term outings.

The shelter is expanding the program’s accessibility and flexibility, introducing new options that make it easier for individuals and student groups to get involved. Dogs are now available for outings more frequently, with new hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon to increase accessibility. When it was started there were only three days volunteers could choose from.

Minnie Buckhaults, community engagement coordinator, said the program’s personalized approach ensures dogs get the best environment for their needs, helping potential adopters see them in their most comfortable state.

“There have been instances where dogs are spinning in their kennels, and the second they get in the car for their DDO , they immediately fall into a restful sleep,” Buckhaults said. “When they return, adopters see them relaxed and it makes a world of difference.”

DDO allows anyone with a valid government ID to take a shelter dog out for the day, giving the animals a much-needed break from the shelter environment. Not only does this help reduce the dog’s stress and improve their socialization, but it also increases their visibility in the community, giving them a greater chance at becoming adopted.

Volunteers can take the dogs, each wearing a bandana that says “adopt me” along with a QR code linking to their description, to parks, rivers, pet-friendly businesses or even the volunteer’s home for a relaxed day. The quick 10-question application ensures each dog is paired with the perfect outing, whether they’re in need of adventure or some extra cuddles.

Ella Maedgen, psychology senior, signed up to participate in DDO after hearing about it from friends. Being away from home and her family pets, she wanted a furry companion but understood that the time and responsibility of having a pet while at school wasn’t something she was ready for yet.

“I’m excited to take out my first dog, and I’m sure I won’t just stop after that,” Maedgen said. “I think I’ll benefit from it just as much as the dogs will.”

The program also introduced group participation , allowing volunteers to take out more than one dog at a time if they are compatible. Two of Texas State’s fraternities and sororities, Beta Upsilon Chi (BYX) and Delta Zeta, took advantage of the new changes by incorporating them into their philanthropy efforts. They hosted an event on March 22 that gave 13 dogs a day of walks and outdoor time.

Sebastian Alvara, BYX secretary, said the most rewarding part of the experience was working alongside 40 volunteers to shower the animals with love and attention. He added that the positive feedback from the volunteers made the experience especially fulfilling.

“Everyone loved being a part of something that made the dogs so happy,” Alvara said. “And it was really encouraging to see how much people cared.”

The next initiative the shelter hopes to introduce is all-day events, where people can stop by and choose a dog to take out for the entire day, providing the dogs with even more time outside of the shelter.

To sign up for Dog’s Day Out and stay updated on the program’s new changes, visit https://sanmarcostx.gov/3843/Dogs-Day-Out-Program.