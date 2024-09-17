Main Point: Parking communication for midweek games must be improved

The Texas State Bobcats hosted the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday, Sept. 12. Despite the opportunities the game gave the football team, it negatively impacted students’ daily lives in the process.

University Police Department (UPD) must ensure students are informed on parking changes for future midweek games and events, more in advance than Thursday’s game and through more mediums.

Despite the fact the game was hosted on a Thursday evening, according to a Sept. 10 email sent to all faculty, staff and students by Finance and Support Services, all students were required to move their vehicles from the Aquarena Lot and UFCU Stadium West lot by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 11 and from the UFCU Stadium East Lot by 4 p.m. on Sept. 12.

According to UPD Chief Matthew Carmichael, additional parking was provided in the Mill Street Lot, which houses cars with a gold parking pass, and the Thorpe Street Lot which is located behind the Track and Field Facility and is a barren grass lot.

“[Thorpe Lane] added an approximate 400 spaces for the day,” Carmichael said. “Matter of fact, we had even another contingency ready to go that we didn’t advertise if Thorpe Lane went to capacity.”

While UPD opened these spots for students, only one email was sent to students which means if someone missed that one email, they did not know that they had alternative means of parking.

“I had no knowledge of the [Thorpe Lane lot],” Emily Quartz, a psychology junior, said. “We get several emails a day… so that was not good. I think that’s a general reaction.”

Because Quartz did not have any knowledge of the Thorpe Lane lot, she paid to park at the LBJ Garage, which she had to wait over 30 minutes to enter.

“It’s frustrating just having to continue to pay ev

en though I’m already paying for a commuter pass,” Quartz said. “I felt a little gypped by the situation.”

There is a finite amount of space for parking on and a

round campus, meaning it is not realistic for UPD to make new parking spots. However, the communication of changes was not sufficient for students and staff.

According to Carmichael, UPDreceived many complaints from students who could not find parking. The only way UPD communicated with students was through their Texas State email, which many may not have seen.

“One of the things where we fell short for parking this game was it was anomalous,” Carmichael said. “We don’t normally have a game on a weekday, and so in hindsight, I will say that we’re going to message out much sooner.”

If UPD wants to ensure commuter students are satisfied and knowledgeable about midweek gameday parking, they should be more proactive in their communication with students.

UPD can do this in two ways – first by sending messages over a week before the parking changes, instead of the day before. If students are told further in advance, they will be able to make plans to ensure they can safely get to class on time.

Second, UPD should send messages in more ways than just through email. If UPD can communicate with students through social media and text messages, more students will be knowledgeable about changes. The Texas State official Instagram account has over 100,000 followers; posting on that page can give more exposure to students and staff about the changes.

Texas State football hosts another midweek game at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Carmichael said UPD is looking at how they handled parking and communication for the Arizona State game and will decide how to better communicate with students in the future.