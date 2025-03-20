One09West
Internships have become a necessity for students

Hannah Nunez, Opinons Contributor
March 20, 2025
From as early as middle school, students are encouraged to begin pursuing volunteer and internship opportunities, but now these experiences are becoming more crucial than ever.

As competition for jobs intensifies, internships have shifted from being an advantage to a necessity. Because of this, fewer opportunities are available. Texas State Students, however, are at an advantage due to campus resources and opportunities.

As students reach the second half of the spring semester, many are using this time to evaluate academic and professional pursuits.

This means beginning the process of applying to summer internships or organizing future volunteer experiences, but the climate of these opportunities is not what it used to be. Instead, the increasingly competitive job market is driving a shift like never before, turning these ventures from nice-to-have to must-have.

 

Many recruiters believe a factor that plays into internships becoming a necessity is rising application rates accompanied by a decrease in internship listings overall.

According to The National Association of Colleges and Employers, 66.9% of 2024 graduates participated in an internship during their college career. This is the highest percentage recorded in the past 6 years.

Despite this, a new report from student job platform Handshake states from 2023 to 2025, internship listings declined by more than 15%, leaving students discouraged and overwhelmed by competition.

Gabriella Thurow, psychology sophomore, said she is struggling with the increased competition rates. She said her internship hunting experience was confusing and overall depressing. 

“It’s hard to stay encouraged when you know that logistically, the odds are pretty much against you,” Thurow said. “I’m hoping to get an internship so I can learn the skills I need for future employment, but in order to even be considered, I’m expected to already have those skills.”

Internships are supposed to allow students to grow their skills through involvement and avoid the frustrating cycle of needing experience to get experience, but this has only become more complicated with AI advancements reshaping what entry-level roles look like.

According to Forbes, many traditional entry-level positions are being reduced or replaced by technology, and in turn, discarding jobs that once acted as stepping-stones for recent grads.

Students are expected to leave college with more experience than ever before, but are simultaneously given the least amount of opportunity to gain experience.

While the climate of the job market is intimidating, Texas State students have the advantage of utilizing both career and mental health counseling. Resources such as Career Services break down the fear associated with future employment by guiding students along the path to their goals. Students are simultaneously encouraged to sustain a healthy work-life balance in this stressful climate with mental health services like the Counseling Center and Therapy Assistance Online.

“I’d rather utilize the school departments that my tuition is going towards than give up,” Thurow said. “If this is how the job market is, I don’t think we have any other choice than to adapt and keep doing what we can with the resources we have.”

-Hannah Nunez is a journalism senior

