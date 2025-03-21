One09West
78° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

MSA President on Ramadan significance

Rhian Davis, Opinon Editor
March 21, 2025

The University Star interviewed Muslim Student Association President Amina Shahid to gain her perspective on practicing Ramadan at Texas State.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting. For 30 consecutive days from Feb. 28 to March 29, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset. Shahid said in addition to abstaining from food and water, they also abstain from anything that would lead them to do something morally incorrect.

“The importance of this is to cleanse oneself of things that we indulge in in our worldly lives,” Shahid said. “This is a reminder for us to connect back with God and a reminder of his blessings upon us.”

Shahid said completing the 30-day fast is a reminder that the patience one went through can also apply to the rest of the year.

Despite the significance Ramadan holds to Shahid and other Muslims at Texas State, she said there are often difficulties when practicing on a college campus. She said some issues lie within dining hall hours and halal options.

“When I was living on campus, I lived by Commons, which closed at 8 p.m. and my fast would open at 7:40 so I would never have time to go eat,” Shahid said. “[Dining halls] have halal chicken sometimes, and by sometimes I mean very rarely.”

Harris and Commons are open until 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and for Ramadan, have extended hours on Friday and Saturday until 8:30 p.m. While this change is helpful for Muslim students, Shahid said there is more to be done.

Fasting times vary throughout the month and for students who have late classes, these extended hours might still not accommodate their fast.

“On March 9, we’re going to have daylight savings kick in, so the time for [fasting to open] is going to move an hour later to 7:30. It’s different throughout the month because it changes by a minute or so throughout the day,” Shahid said. “I think we [need] more awareness going around the university.”

With the rise of conflict in the Middle East in recent years, Shahid said she notices a shift in attitude from both students and faculty.

“You’ll notice by The Stallions… statements saying ‘Islam is evil,’ ‘Muslims should go back’ and just other racist and Islamophobic comments,” Shahid said. “In classes too, I’ve noticed professors like to boast about being apolitical but you do see backhanded comments that show their position about Israel and Palestine.”

Because of this, Shahid said there is a slight fear within the community. Muslim students have learned to not be too loud with their religion, culture or political standings to protect themselves.

Shahid said many people hold misconceptions or stereotypes about Islam, but they don’t take the time to learn about the religion or culture that surrounds it.

Shahid urges the community to take time to learn about Ramadan and the significance it holds to Muslims on campus.

“Ramadan is a time for all of us to reflect upon all of last year and how we can become better people,” Shahid said. “If you’re inspired by it, it’s an opportunity for you to take a minute out of your day, even if you’re not fasting, to reflect.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in editorials
Speak On It: NAACP President discusses hardships at Texas State
Speak On It: NAACP President discusses hardships at Texas State
Speak On It: Black Men United President discusses Black organizations
Speak On It: Black Men United President discusses Black organizations
Speak On It: MGC President discusses TXST diversity
Speak On It: MGC President discusses TXST diversity
Main Point: TikTok ban will cause more harm than good
Main Point: TikTok ban will cause more harm than good
Main Point: How The Star covered November 6
Main Point: How The Star covered November 6
Main Point: Students have a voice in SMTX elections
Main Point: Students have a voice in SMTX elections
More in features
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne addresses media
Internships have become a necessity for students
Internships have become a necessity for students
Texas State freshman infielder Erin Peterson (2) dapping up sophomore infielder Kate Bubela (24) against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats travel to Conway for showdown with Chanticleers
City launches tool for public feedback on budget
City launches tool for public feedback on budget
Baylor freshman third baseman Pearson Riebock (5) is called safe after sliding into home base, March 18, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats were defeated by Baylor in the seventh inning 19-3.
Panic time in San Marcos: Takeaways from Bobcat baseball’s recent games
More in Opinions
TXST chooses fraternity tradition over student safety
TXST chooses fraternity tradition over student safety
Speak On It: Golden Elites President on TXST diversity
Speak On It: Golden Elites President on TXST diversity
Texas v Becerra could harm disability rights for students
The&#160;Main Point is an opinion written collectively by&#160;The University Star's&#160;Editorial Board. Opinions expressed are not necessarily those of our entire publication.&#160;
Texas State fails to communicate in recent measles case
TXST's inaction on ICE raids endangers students
TXST's inaction on ICE raids endangers students
Embracing artificial intelligence could elevate TXST
Embracing artificial intelligence could elevate TXST
Donate to The University Star