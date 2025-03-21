MSA President on Ramadan significance

The University Star interviewed Muslim Student Association President Amina Shahid to gain her perspective on practicing Ramadan at Texas State.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting. For 30 consecutive days from Feb. 28 to March 29, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset. Shahid said in addition to abstaining from food and water, they also abstain from anything that would lead them to do something morally incorrect.

“The importance of this is to cleanse oneself of things that we indulge in in our worldly lives,” Shahid said. “This is a reminder for us to connect back with God and a reminder of his blessings upon us.”

Shahid said completing the 30-day fast is a reminder that the patience one went through can also apply to the rest of the year.

Despite the significance Ramadan holds to Shahid and other Muslims at Texas State, she said there are often difficulties when practicing on a college campus. She said some issues lie within dining hall hours and halal options.

“When I was living on campus, I lived by Commons, which closed at 8 p.m. and my fast would open at 7:40 so I would never have time to go eat,” Shahid said. “[Dining halls] have halal chicken sometimes, and by sometimes I mean very rarely.”

Harris and Commons are open until 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and for Ramadan, have extended hours on Friday and Saturday until 8:30 p.m. While this change is helpful for Muslim students, Shahid said there is more to be done.

Fasting times vary throughout the month and for students who have late classes, these extended hours might still not accommodate their fast.

“On March 9, we’re going to have daylight savings kick in, so the time for [fasting to open] is going to move an hour later to 7:30. It’s different throughout the month because it changes by a minute or so throughout the day,” Shahid said. “I think we [need] more awareness going around the university.”

With the rise of conflict in the Middle East in recent years, Shahid said she notices a shift in attitude from both students and faculty.

“You’ll notice by The Stallions… statements saying ‘Islam is evil,’ ‘Muslims should go back’ and just other racist and Islamophobic comments,” Shahid said. “In classes too, I’ve noticed professors like to boast about being apolitical but you do see backhanded comments that show their position about Israel and Palestine.”

Because of this, Shahid said there is a slight fear within the community. Muslim students have learned to not be too loud with their religion, culture or political standings to protect themselves.

Shahid said many people hold misconceptions or stereotypes about Islam, but they don’t take the time to learn about the religion or culture that surrounds it.

Shahid urges the community to take time to learn about Ramadan and the significance it holds to Muslims on campus.

“Ramadan is a time for all of us to reflect upon all of last year and how we can become better people,” Shahid said. “If you’re inspired by it, it’s an opportunity for you to take a minute out of your day, even if you’re not fasting, to reflect.”