Speak On It: Black Men United President discusses Black organizations

Staff
February 13, 2025
Sarah Manning

For the second Black History Month edition of “Speak On It,” The University Star interviewed Black Men United (BMU) President Jaden Campbell to hear his thoughts on the experience of Black students at Texas State.

Campbell knew upon coming to Texas State he would get involved with Black organizations, and he is grateful BMU is where he landed. He has now been the president of BMU for two years.

BMU has three main goals including retaining Black students at TXST, increasing the Black graduation rate and building a space of community.

“[BMU] is a place for Black men to come together, learn and have a place to belong on campus,” Campbell said.

Campbell said Black History Month is a great opportunity for students outside of the Black community to work and educate themselves.

“Black history is alive today,” Campbell said. “I think once you educate yourself on things that happened in the past, you’ll be more aware of the things happening around you and maybe more willing to understand what other people go through.”

Campbell said as a whole, Texas State hasn’t done much to bridge the gap for its Black students. However, unlike some students, Campbell doesn’t look toward the administration to solve these issues.

“Everything we do is us, it’s run by us, it’s funded by us. I don’t think we should be looking toward anybody else,” Campbell said. “We have the power to change our community and do some of these things ourselves.”

Campbell said Black organizations are strong and vibrant across campus, which has allowed him to have a positive experience during his time here.

“The biggest aspect that stands out to me is how connected we all are,” Campbell said. “I think we might take that for granted, but in a school of [over] 35,000 people, the fact that we can still come together and build those bonds… that’s pretty powerful.”

Because of its dedication to increasing retention rates, both within the organization and at Texas State, BMU recently implemented a mentorship program. Campbell said the effects have been monumental.

“Not only have our members stayed, but they’re getting higher grades and they’re showing up to more events and they’re happier,” Campbell said.

Though he doesn’t look toward the administration to support the Black community, Campbell said it would be appreciated if Texas State officials like President Kelly Damphousse made more of an effort to show up for Black organizations.

“Just showing us that you see us… that visibility would mean a lot to people,” Campbell said.

Speak On It is a collaboration of voices compiled by The University Star’s Editorial Board. Opinions expressed are not necessarily those of our entire publication.

