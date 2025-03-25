One09West
Main Point: There are better ways to express free speech

The Editorial Board
March 25, 2025

On Thursday, March 20, Texas State found graffiti at the San Marcos campus. This is the second act of political vandalism this academic year, the first occurring on Oct. 7, 2024.

While it is important for students to utilize their rights to free speech and expression, vandalism is not and will never be the correct way to advocate for a cause.

President Kelly Damphousse wrote in a statement, “I want to make clear that vandalism of our campus buildings is a crime, and I have asked UPD to launch a full investigation.” Damphousse also went on to say the acts undermine Bobcat values.

According to Sandy Pantlik, vice president for marketing and communication, this instance would be charged as a state jail felony and punishable by six months to two years in a state jail facility.

Texas State is a public campus, open to speech from anyone who walks on university grounds as long as it doesn’t disrupt education. According to the student involvement website, “Texas State University is committed to upholding the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and respects individual’s rights to express their views through all forms of legally protected speech.”

This value was previously put to the test this academic year, when on Nov. 6, 2024, demonstrators held harmful signs near the Fighting Stallions statue. Though the messages were offensive to many on campus, the demonstrators were protected by the First Amendment.

Had the graffiti messages from March 20 been conveyed in spoken words or on signs at the Stallions, the university would not have had the grounds to condemn the speech.

An example of speech that has a lasting impact on Texas State and the surrounding community is the San Marcos 10, a group of student protesters during the Vietnam War. When students protesting near the Stallions were asked to leave by the Dean of Students, 10 remained and were later suspended from the university.

The bravery of those 10 students must not be taken for granted. Texas State students now have more expressive freedom than they did in 1969. Free speech rights must be utilized in ways that influence deeper conversations, rather than conversations focused on the controversy of campus graffiti.

The San Marcos 10 remind us that advocacy is important. Their dedication to protesting and standing up for what they believed in has stuck around. The graffiti painted on campus on March 20 will not have that same impact. It was washed away quickly that morning, and many students have already ceased conversations surrounding it.

With protest incidents, such as those at Columbia University, on the rise throughout the country, students must continue to protest peacefully and safely. Remember the First Amendment does not protect “unlawful conduct.” Don’t engage in violent behaviors, threats or intimidation.

According to the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, it is important to know your rights and fight for them during protests. First amendment rights such as freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and freedom of petition should be kept in mind. Protesters rights are the strongest in “traditional public forums” and on other public property as long as you are not “interfering with other purposes the property was designed for,” according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Students should never give up their right to free speech. Our words deserve to be heard, and the university must listen. However, vandalism is not the answer and students must think about how they advocate.

The Main Point is an opinion written collectively by The University Star's Editorial Board. Opinions expressed are not necessarily those of our entire publication.
