75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Students utilize off-campus bus stops for transportation, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in San Marcos.
Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts transition impacts students, current residents
February 23, 2024
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
February 23, 2024
Illustration by Devon Crew
Uber is not the safest option for students
February 23, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings to hit the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats pummel Arizona State to open Sun Devil Classic
February 23, 2024
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles past Marshalls defense, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Shooting woes plague Bobcats against top ranked Marshall
February 22, 2024
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the Texas Tech game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Woodard further establishes legacy with 800 career wins
February 22, 2024

Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts transition impacts students, current residents

Lucciana Choueiry, Assistant News Editor
February 23, 2024
Students+utilize+off-campus+bus+stops+for+transportation%2C+Monday%2C+Feb.+19%2C+2024%2C+in+San+Marcos.
Kobe Arriaga
Students utilize off-campus bus stops for transportation, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in San Marcos.

At the end of fall 2023, Texas State finalized the purchase of two off-campus apartment complexes: Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts. Now, as new management takes over, residents are adapting to the changes ensued by this shift.

The two complexes, which are now considered Texas State on-campus housing, brought in 1,086 beds to the university’s housing inventory for returning students only. According to William Mattera, executive director of Housing and Residential Life (DHRL), the reason for the purchase was due to a housing demand study conducted in spring 2023 which showed the cost of living off-campus in San Marcos increased by 42%.

“The goal is to increase our inventory by buying beds, which is cheaper than building beds,” Mattera said. “Just looking at what properties were adjacent to campus was really important to us… it’s about creating additional affordable opportunities for returning students to be able to move on campus.”

Mattera said Texas State purchased the two complexes for $140 million from American Campus Communities (ACC), which saved $35,000 per bed for the university in comparison to if it would have built a new dorm.

Similar to off-campus complexes, Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts currently have rooms not occupied by residents. However, Mattera said DHRL plans to fill those by fall.

There are two main types of leases students will encounter when seeking off-campus housing: a joint lease and a rent-by-the-room lease. Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts operate on rent-by-the-room leases.

Ethan Chou, a staff attorney at Texas State’s Attorney For Students, said although the initial cost of a joint lease may appear high, it covers the entire unit, allowing tenants to divide the expense among themselves. On the other hand, an individual lease may seem more affordable, but since the cost is per room, the total sum can end up being higher than a joint lease.

“So landlords are actually making more money with a rent-by-the-room lease… if you have someone you trust enough to share a joint lease with, you could practically save more money,” Chou said.

According to Mattera, before Texas State took over the complexes, residents had an 11.5-month rent-by-the-room lease spanning from August to July.

Now, residents can choose to switch to a 10-month contract from August to May, keep their original lease or cancel their entire lease with no penalties.

“A lot of students made really intentional choices about where they wanted to live next year with the mindset that it is not an on-campus property, so we did not want to trap students when we knew behind them there were a lot of students who would openly like that process,” Mattera said.

Current residents opting to switch from their original lease to the 10-month lease, residents who signed leases after the acquisition and incoming residents, will experience a shift from monthly rent payments to payments per semester through Texas State’s portal. The only ones allowed to continue with monthly rent payments for the next year are residents who signed an 11.5-month lease before the purchase of the complexes.

According to Mattera, the pay-by-semester method will allow students to allocate financial aid money toward their rent.

“What this will do is move [rent] billings into the financial aid cycle, so it will be a normal bill at the start of the semester and if you get aid it will pay that bill for you,” Matter said. “We think it will be easier for students to manage that period of time.”

A change that took Skyla Murray, a Vistas resident and criminal justice senior, by surprise was the Vistas’ announcement that resident assistants (RAs) would be assigned to both complexes.

“It’s crazy to do room checks and things like that because this is an apartment,” Murray said. “I feel like they’re taking some of that independence away from us by buying the Vistas.”

However, Mattera said the goal with RAs is not to recreate the first-year experience for upperclassmen. While in residence halls, one RA is appointed for every 32 students. At Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts, one RA will be appointed for every 50 students.

“RAs walking in the building are to make sure doors stay locked and things are secured. Also, students have crises everywhere they live so RAs can be someone they go to,” Mattera said. “Then there is the facility component, [RAs] can be in the building to have their eyes on things that may go wrong.”
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings to hit the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats pummel Arizona State to open Sun Devil Classic
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles past Marshalls defense, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Shooting woes plague Bobcats against top ranked Marshall
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the Texas Tech game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Woodard further establishes legacy with 800 career wins
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field claim six gold medals at Sun Belt Indoor Championships
Caution tape surrounds the burnt doors of the CBI sanctuary, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Austin.
Austin synagogue recovers from TXST student's arson
More in News
Healthcare administration junior Stephanie Guzman catches a free ride near campus, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in San Marcos.
Downtown free electric cab service to discontinue
A file photo of the San Marcos City Council meeting chamber.
City council discusses SMTX Buc-ee's location, officiates can ban rule
Texas State to accommodate pregnant and parenting students
Texas State to accommodate pregnant and parenting students
San Marcos firefighters stand outside of Alkek Library after putting out the fire, Friday, February 16, 2023 in San Marcos.
Firefighters respond to fire in Alkek
Attorney General seeks to overturn marijuana decriminalization in San Marcos, future plans
Attorney General seeks to overturn marijuana decriminalization in San Marcos, future plans
FAFSA delay impacts Texas State community
FAFSA delay impacts Texas State community
More in university
Texas State begins Naloxone distribution program, impacts
Texas State begins Naloxone distribution program, impacts
Nicole Collins, a criminal justice junior andStudent Government presidential candidate, answers a question at a podium, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 in San Marcos.
Student government presidential candidates debate platforms
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
Federal proposal could cap bank overdraft fees for consumers, students
Federal proposal could cap bank overdraft fees for consumers, students
Student Government Senator Emma Vega reads the legislation regarding Jayden de Laura, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government demands apology regarding de Laura signing
Law bans DEI practices in higher education
Law bans DEI practices in higher education



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star