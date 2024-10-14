Suspect arrested for hate crime on campus

A suspect was arrested in connection to a hate crime on campus, according to an email to faculty, staff and students from University Police Department Chief Matthew Carmichael on Oct. 14.

According to Carmichael, the suspect is charged with criminal mischief Texas Penal Code Section 28.03 (b)(4)(A) State Jail Felony. The case is still under active investigation by the TXST Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX and the Student Conduct and Community Standards Office.

A state jail felony can carry a punishment of confinement in a state jail for 180 days to 2 years and a fine of up to $10,000.

“This afternoon I was given a call by an officer. This specific officer was responsible for arresting the person who defaced me. Hearing this gave me sudden relief. I feel cheerful and gratitude towards the UPD for their perseverance. Now I can walk campus without having to worry if I’m walking amongst my enemy,” Jemein Lefang, computer information systems freshmen who experienced the hate crime wrote in a statement to The University Star.

A freshman’s car was vandalized with a racial slur in a suspected hate crime on campus on Sept. 24.

Lefang parked his car in the Woods Street Parking Garage at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

After the two days, Lefang came back to find the n-word keyed onto the trunk of his car and scratches on the vehicle’s right door on Tuesday, Sept. 24. However, he did not notify anyone right away.

Lefang and his father drove to the University Police Department (UPD) after leaving the hospital on Sept. 24. After they explained the situation, UPD said they would check the Woods Street Parking Garage cameras and notify Lefang if they found a suspect.

Lefang’s sister put out an anonymous post on Reddit to find the perpetrator of the hate crime on Sunday, Sept. 28.

In an Instagram post, Texas State NAACP President Jordan Williams outlined several requests for the university to “ensure the safety and well-being of all students.” Williams called on Texas State President Kelly Damphousse to issue a statement condemning the hate crime and urged the university to be transparent in its investigation. He also requested the university reaffirm its commitment to combating racism, using this incident as a catalyst for change and asked for a review of current security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

On Oct. 4, Kelly Damphousse wrote in an email statement UPD launched a criminal investigation into the incident and the case has been referred to Title IX and Office of Equal Opportunity for review.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.