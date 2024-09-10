Memory of former student lives on after death through new bar

“I picked up my phone, and the first thing that I saw was a text from her grandfather, that said, ‘My Bayle’s died in Miami last night’,” Lilla Herman, Bayle’s best friend, said. “I will never forget that feeling. I sat up and my whole body, from head to toe, went numb and tingly. I remember looking down at my hands, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna pass out,’ and I screamed, just screamed the loudest ever.”

Herman described the death of her best friend and former Texas State student Bayle Bucceri as the worst thing that ever happened to her in her entire life. Bayle died on May 25, 2022, after a car lost control and slammed into a duplex in Miami, which overturned and burst into flames.

Bayle’s friends and family remember her as exciting, fun and the life of the party. She enjoyed going out and spending time with her friends and made many memories at The Square in San Marcos. Her memory will live on through a new bar opening in The Square named after Bayle herself.

“The one thing about Bayle is that if there was any way to remember her, it would be to always have a great time,” Andrew Ray, a close friend of Bayle and owner of Bayle’s, said. “She loved to have a good time, she loved her friends, she loved going out, this was her livelihood. So when we came up with this bar, we wanted to be [people’s] livelihood… we came in to be people’s favorite because Bayle was everyone’s favorite person… we really just wanted to add something to the square that was of real value, that represented the person that she was.”