Memory of former student lives on after death through new bar

Marisa Nuñez, Editor-in-Chief
September 10, 2024
Former Texas State student Bayle Bucceri poses for a photo, February 2022, at The Belmont in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Lilla Herman.
“I picked up my phone, and the first thing that I saw was a text from her grandfather, that said, ‘My Bayle’s died in Miami last night’,” Lilla Herman, Bayle’s best friend, said. “I will never forget that feeling. I sat up and my whole body, from head to toe, went numb and tingly. I remember looking down at my hands, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna pass out,’ and I screamed, just screamed the loudest ever.”

Herman described the death of her best friend and former Texas State student Bayle Bucceri as the worst thing that ever happened to her in her entire life. Bayle died on May 25, 2022, after a car lost control and slammed into a duplex in Miami, which overturned and burst into flames.

Bayle’s friends and family remember her as exciting, fun and the life of the party. She enjoyed going out and spending time with her friends and made many memories at The Square in San Marcos. Her memory will live on through a new bar opening in The Square named after Bayle herself.

“The one thing about Bayle is that if there was any way to remember her, it would be to always have a great time,” Andrew Ray, a close friend of Bayle and owner of Bayle’s, said. “She loved to have a good time, she loved her friends, she loved going out, this was her livelihood. So when we came up with this bar, we wanted to be [people’s] livelihood… we came in to be people’s favorite because Bayle was everyone’s favorite person… we really just wanted to add something to the square that was of real value, that represented the person that she was.”

A sneak peak of new bar and restaurant Bayle’s opening this fall, Tuesday Sept. 3, 2024, at The Square in San Marcos. Photo courtesy of Andrew Ray.

With permission from Bayle’s family and closest friends, Ray began working on Bayle’s in February, wanting to memorialize Bayle in some way. Ray hopes to open the bar this fall.

“[The bar] so cool, because her name can live on forever, and people get a piece of her,” Cayman Bucceri, Bayle’s younger sister, said. “It really shows how special she was as a person.”

Ray created Bayle’s to be more than just a restaurant bar, but a monument of Bayle where she can be remembered and learned about. Characteristics of Bayle and everything she loved about going out, cover the bar from wall to wall and ceiling to floor.

“We took the best aspects of the square, everything that she loved about the square, and we really put it into the bar,” Ray said. “She loved getting Game Faces at Mayloos, so having a signature drink was a big thing for us. She loved taking photos, so having a photo booth was like a big thing for us.”

Ray said designing the bar was a group effort. He covered the walls with photos gathered from Bayle’s family and friends, asked for their opinions on lighting and colors and had her friends stop by to check out the progress all to make sure to space reflected who Bayle truly was.

“There’s a lot of people that are going to come to the bar, they’re going to come eat at the restaurant, and they’re going to see the name and not really know exactly who she was, but everything about this space is modeled after her,” Ray said. “The great thing about [Bayle’s] is that you can actually learn about her within the space itself. It’s our mission in order to make sure that she’s always going to be remembered. She changed my life in a positive way, and so I hope she changes everyone else’s.”

Bayle’s is located next to The Marc on The Square at 130 East San Antonio St. Ray said the bar’s hours are from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A sneak peak of new bar and restaurant Bayle’s opening this fall, Tuesday Sept. 3, 2024, at The Square in San Marcos. Photo courtesy of Andrew Ray.

Both Cayman and Herman plan to visit from Oklahoma and Austin once the bar opens. Cayman is excited for her sister to be remembered in a place that she loved so dearly.

“It’s the best feeling, especially [because it’s in] San Marcos because she loved that town,” Cayman said. “It really is an amazing town. They deserve to have a little bit of Bayle in it.”

For Herman, watching the process of Bayle’s was amazing, and believes it is exactly what Bayle would’ve wanted. Going through the loss of someone so close to her is hard on her, and she hopes the bar reaches people the same way it reaches her.

“I just really hope everybody understands how special she really was. I hope [the bar] shows everybody how special she was,” Herman said. “I hope everybody gets that, and not just, they go and they’re like, ‘It’s just something named after a dead girl.’ This is big, really big. She was a big person, and her death made a huge impact on so many people.”

Former Texas State student Bayle Bucceri (Left) and her best friend Lilla Herman (Right) pose for a photo, February 2022, at The Belmont in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Lilla Herman.

To keep up with Bayle’s, follow its Instagram @baylessmtx.

