Brothers host long-awaited multi-genre music festival

On Sept. 19, two brothers saw their musical dream come to life. What started as an idea to support local artists evolved into a night of food, music and fun that left a lasting impression on the community.

Bobcat Jump featured a diverse lineup of musicians from genres like rock, country, folk and rap. Locals attended the festival from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. It invited artists of varying experience levels and styles to perform, with the goal of fostering community and celebrating San Marcos’ vibrant music scene.

Sammy Wells, history senior, and Marshall Wells, computer information systems alumnus, are local musicians familiar with the San Marcos music scene. The brothers founded Bobcat Jump with the intent of creating a memorable music festival that fosters community.

“We thought it’d be fun to try and make something of our own, invite all of our friends who also play music and just try to make a fun night,” Sammy said.

Throughout the night, attendees experienced a constant flow of live music. The artists had staggered performance times to ensure that every act got a chance to perform for a crowd.

“[Musicians] love the music they’re making, and they love playing for people in this town because it’s a community,” Sammy said.

Marshall was instrumental in organizing the event. He worked with alcohol vendors and restaurant managers, created fliers and stickers and distributed no-charge cards.