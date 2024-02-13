66° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State baseball team walks onto the field with their hands up before the Texas game, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State baseball: 2024 season preview
February 13, 2024
Nicole Collins, a criminal justice junior andStudent Government presidential candidate, answers a question at a podium, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 in San Marcos.
Student government presidential candidates debate platforms
February 13, 2024
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
February 13, 2024
Illustration by Devon Crew
Texas voters deserve to be listened to
February 13, 2024
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Portal chaos leaves Bobcats with unproven quarterbacks
February 12, 2024
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Students need to fight caffeine dependence
February 12, 2024

Student government presidential candidates debate platforms

Ryan Claycamp, Senior News Reporter
February 13, 2024
Nicole+Collins%2C+a+criminal+justice+junior+andStudent+Government+presidential+candidate%2C+answers+a+question+at+a+podium%2C+Monday%2C+Feb.+12%2C+2024+in+San+Marcos.+
Lucas Kraft
Nicole Collins, a criminal justice junior andStudent Government presidential candidate, answers a question at a podium, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 in San Marcos.

On Monday, the Student Government held its student body presidential and vice presidential debates.

The debate for vice president began with a small personal biography for mechanical engineering and computer science sophomore Donavan Brown and political science junior Antonio Romo. Brown was unable to attend, only Romo was present for discussion.

When asked how he would interact with Black student organizations, Romo said he would trying to grow student government’s connections to those organizations.

“It has been a long process and [Student Government has] been meeting other organizations, but I want to make sure that we are having these communications,” Romo said.

The Student Governement presidential debate began with an introductory biography for the three candidates: political science junior Olivia Alexander, criminal justice junior Nicole Collins and urban and regional planning sophomore William “Will” Moore and their opening remarks.

While both Alexander and Collins have past experience in Student Government, Moore does not, something he has made a large part of his campaign.

All three candidates said they wanted to implement policies to protect the local environment, with Alexander supporting a recycling initiative at tailgates, whereas Collins and Moore both supported giving more money to environmental services.

“I would like to increase the environmental services fee because it is $1,” Collins said. “It has not been increased in 20 years and I feel like we should be trying to take better care of our environment.”

Antonio Romo, a political science junior and Student Government vice presidential candidate, speaks at a podium, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 in San Marcos.

All three candidates said they want to increase student engagement in Student Government. The previous student government election saw the winning presidential candidate, Kiersten Florence, receive 259 votes.

“I’ve had people tell me when when they found out I’m running for student body president, ‘That’s awesome, but what does it mean? What is Student Government?'” Moore said. “I think the size of the audience here is a clear indication that students don’t know about student government.”

The most debated issue was how Student Government should handle relations with Texas State Athletics, especially following the controversy involving the university’s signing of Jayden de Laura. Collins and Moore favored holding athletics accountable, whereas Alexander focused on maintaining a working relationship with the administration.

“I believe that disengaging from athletics would be an extreme disservice to the student body,” Alexander said. “Communication leads to conversation and that’s what creates productive change.”

After the prepared questions ended, the public asked questions to the presidential candidates.

Questions ranged from clarification on previous statements, to addressing a rumor that Alexander and Brown were campaigning for the university to get a live bobcat for a mascot, something Alexander quickly denied.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
Illustration by Devon Crew
Texas voters deserve to be listened to
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Portal chaos leaves Bobcats with unproven quarterbacks
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Students need to fight caffeine dependence
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament
Art lovers browse the the display at The Healing Arts Exhibition, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in the San Marcos Art Center in downtown San Marcos.
Healing Hearts brushes away addiction stigma
More in News
Federal proposal could cap bank overdraft fees for consumers, students
Federal proposal could cap bank overdraft fees for consumers, students
The drive-thru speaker at Earth Burger on East Hopkins Street advises the closing of the fast food chain, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
SMTX businesses close despite growing population
Entrance to the La Coma neighborhood, where construction for Hill Country Studios will take place, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
Hill County Studios brings environmental impacts
logo
Attorney General sues San Marcos, four other cities, over marijuana policies
River-goers play a game of volleyball standing up due to the low river levels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
Stage 2 drought restrictions impact SMTX river
San Marcos CISD school buses, April 22, 2021, at Owen Goodnight Middle School.
SMCISD to purchase new electric buses
More in student-government
Student Government Senator Emma Vega reads the legislation regarding Jayden de Laura, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government demands apology regarding de Laura signing
campus escort map
“Students protecting students": TXST launches Student Safety Escort Program
stu gov voting numbers
New student government officials announced
Texas State Student Government candidates election signs advertise elections, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Alkek Library stairs. 
Bobcats decide their future on-campus leaders as elections are underway
Star file photo 
New UPD chief meets with Student Government
Students head up and down the bottom stairs of Alkek Library, Monday, August 23, 2021, at Texas State.
Student Government election board seeks to hire new members



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star