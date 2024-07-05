93° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Trending Stories
1
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

2
Illustration by Delaney Compean

Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable

3
Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions

Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions

4
San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community

San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community

5
TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping

TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping

6
Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate

Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate

7
uStarlogo

Only black people are allowed to say the N-Word

8
Texas State offers The Problem of Palestine class

Texas State offers The "Problem" of Palestine class

9
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

10
Incoming transfer student Samantha Wray at her graduation, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Alamodome. Photo courtesy of Sydney Childress.

A new beginning: new students on choosing TXST

SUBMIT NEWS

If you're interested in submitting News, click here.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tik Tok
@theuniversitystarApril In Review with The University Star #txstate #universitystar #studentmedia #txstateuniversity #texasstateuniversity #news #texas♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

Texas State club baseball three-in-one player adds All-American to resume

Hope Monte, Sports Contributor
July 5, 2024
Texas+State+third+baseman+Justin+McDonald+prepares+to+bat+against+the+Texas+A%26M+club+baseball+team+on+April+6%2C+2024%2C+in+College+Station%2C+Texas.
Photo Courtesy of Braden Cain
Texas State third baseman Justin McDonald prepares to bat against the Texas A&M club baseball team on April 6, 2024, in College Station, Texas.

On June 27, Texas State club baseball third-baseman, coach and president Justin McDonald was named to the 2023-24 Rawlings Division One All-American first-team for the National Club Baseball Association (NCBA), according to the NCBA website.

Texas State club baseball competes in the NCBA, a league that includes over 100 teams nationwide.

In May, McDonald was unanimously named the team MVP of the season according to a Texas State club baseball Instagram post.

McDonald joined the team in January 2022 after a break from baseball for over a year due to COVID-19 quarantines. He then won the election for president and head coach of the 2023-24 season.

“The drive to go compete at a higher level when you know you’re capable of it, that’s what brought me back,” McDonald said. “It’s nice when the leadership gets the award because the leadership is possibly giving other people awards and kind of putting the attention off of them(selves) and onto other people, so receiving this is pretty cool.”

McDonald led the team at the plate with a .469/.576/.766 slashline (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) and on the mound with 27 strikeouts among his other accomplishments.

The Bobcats will return to play in the Gulf Coast – South conference under the NCBA against the University of Texas, Baylor, Texas A&M and Stephen F. Austin for the 2024-25 season.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas States softball team huddles before an inning starts during the Sun Belt Conference semifinals against Marshall, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball signs second Texas A&M transfer
Texas State introduces Global Security Studies major
Texas State introduces Global Security Studies major
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend
Texas State football celebrates its first bowl game victory in school history after defeating Rice University in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
12 Bobcats named to Phil Steele’s preseason All-Sun Belt Team
San Marcos must keep up with rising homelessness
San Marcos must keep up with rising homelessness
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit
More in Sports
A photo of Bobcat Softball Stadium on the campus of Texas State University.
Texas State becomes home to two Women's Professional Fastpitch teams
Texas State softball celebrates the win over South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas A&M transfer signs with Texas State softball
The Texas State softball team celebrate with the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship trophy following the victory over Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball senior class further establishes program's legacy
Texas State freshman multis Easton Hammond competes in the mens high jump event during the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March. 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Hammond finishes fourth at USATF U20 Championships
Texas State softball players huddle up before the game against Texas A&M at the NCAA Regionals tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
LSU transfer signs with Texas State
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with the ball after the catch against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Hobert and Shipley voted best receiver and special teams player by Dave Campbell



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star