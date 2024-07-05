Texas State club baseball three-in-one player adds All-American to resume

On June 27, Texas State club baseball third-baseman, coach and president Justin McDonald was named to the 2023-24 Rawlings Division One All-American first-team for the National Club Baseball Association (NCBA), according to the NCBA website.

Texas State club baseball competes in the NCBA, a league that includes over 100 teams nationwide.

In May, McDonald was unanimously named the team MVP of the season according to a Texas State club baseball Instagram post.

McDonald joined the team in January 2022 after a break from baseball for over a year due to COVID-19 quarantines. He then won the election for president and head coach of the 2023-24 season.

“The drive to go compete at a higher level when you know you’re capable of it, that’s what brought me back,” McDonald said. “It’s nice when the leadership gets the award because the leadership is possibly giving other people awards and kind of putting the attention off of them(selves) and onto other people, so receiving this is pretty cool.”

McDonald led the team at the plate with a .469/.576/.766 slashline (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) and on the mound with 27 strikeouts among his other accomplishments.

The Bobcats will return to play in the Gulf Coast – South conference under the NCBA against the University of Texas, Baylor, Texas A&M and Stephen F. Austin for the 2024-25 season.