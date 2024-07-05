Texas State softball signs second Texas A&M transfer

According to a post from Texas State softball’s X account on June 26, junior outfielder Keely Williams is headed to San Marcos to join the Texas State softball team as a transfer student from Texas A&M University.

Williams joins junior first baseman/designated player Aiyana Coleman as the second former Aggie to join Texas State via the transfer portal this offseason and the fourth transfer overall.

In her first season as an Aggie, Williams posted an impressive .307/.440/.511 slash line with three home runs in 88 at-bats. As a sophomore, she hit .242/.315/.318 with one home run in 66 at-bats.

With outfielders Anna Jones and Piper Randolph no longer on the team, Williams has a plausible chance to grab an open starting spot.