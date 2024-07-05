Texas State softball signs second Texas A&M transfer

According to a post from Texas State softball’s X account on June 26, junior outfielder Keely Williams is headed to San Marcos to join the Texas State softball team as a transfer student from Texas A&M University.
Williams joins junior first baseman/designated player Aiyana Coleman as the second former Aggie to join Texas State via the transfer portal this offseason and the fourth transfer overall.
️
Welcome to the Bobcat family, @keelyyawilliams #EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/Z88EFtmd3V
— Texas State Softball (@TXStateSoftball) June 26, 2024
In her first season as an Aggie, Williams posted an impressive .307/.440/.511 slash line with three home runs in 88 at-bats. As a sophomore, she hit .242/.315/.318 with one home run in 66 at-bats.
With outfielders Anna Jones and Piper Randolph no longer on the team, Williams has a plausible chance to grab an open starting spot.