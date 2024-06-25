82° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Trending Stories
1
Illustration by Delaney Compean

Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable

2
Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions

Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions

3
San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community

San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community

4
TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping

TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping

5
Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate

Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate

6
uStarlogo

Only black people are allowed to say the N-Word

7
Texas State offers The Problem of Palestine class

Texas State offers The "Problem" of Palestine class

8
University Star logo

Hays County Primary Runoff Election results

9
Incoming transfer student Samantha Wray at her graduation, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Alamodome. Photo courtesy of Sydney Childress.

A new beginning: new students on choosing TXST

10
Main Point: TXST impacted by possible presidential debate cancellation

Main Point: TXST impacted by possible presidential debate cancellation

SUBMIT NEWS

If you're interested in submitting News, click here.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tik Tok
@theuniversitystarApril In Review with The University Star #txstate #universitystar #studentmedia #txstateuniversity #texasstateuniversity #news #texas♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

Texas A&M transfer signs with Texas State softball

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
June 25, 2024
Texas+State+softball+celebrates+the+win+over+South+Alabama+in+the+Sun+Belt+Conference+tournament+semifinals%2C+Friday%2C+May+10%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State softball celebrates the win over South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

According to a post from Softball America writer Brady Vernon’s X account on June 20, junior first baseman/designated player Aiyana Coleman is headed to San Marcos to join Texas State softball as a transfer from Texas A&M University.

In her first season as an Aggie, Coleman posted a .297/.413/.531 slash line with four home runs in 64 at-bats. She slumped a bit her sophomore year, hitting .200/.260/.444 with three home runs.

 

 

Coleman is a familiar face for Texas State softball fans, as she recently knocked an RBI single to aid the Aggies in eliminating the Bobcats 8-0 in the regional final.

With J.J. Smith no longer on the team, one would assume Coleman is a prime candidate to fill the first base position for the Bobcats.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
University Star logo
TXST released from presidential debate host contract
San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Representative Greg Casar and Texas State President Kelly Damphousse speak in front of a crowd Tuesday, June 18 at Spring Lake.
Meadows Center receives grant for AI development
The Texas State softball team celebrate with the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship trophy following the victory over Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball senior class further establishes program's legacy
University Star logo
Case dismissed against Isaiah Garcia
Texas State freshman multis Easton Hammond competes in the mens high jump event during the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March. 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Hammond finishes fourth at USATF U20 Championships
Texas State softball players huddle up before the game against Texas A&M at the NCAA Regionals tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
LSU transfer signs with Texas State
More in softball
Texas State softball players gather ahead of the game versus Penn State at the NCAA Regionals tournament, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
North Carolina transfer signs with Texas State
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) receives the ball back from the catcher during the game against Texas A&M in the NCAA Regionals tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Mullins honored with All-American selections
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) hits the ball during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Randolph and Jones' departure leaves outfield open for competition
Texas State softball players gather ahead of the game versus Penn State at the NCAA Regionals tournament, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
(Photo Gallery) Texas State softball in the NCAA College Station Regional Tournament
Texas State graduate student Sara Vanderford (26) hits the ball during the game against Texas A&M at the NCAA Regionals championship game, Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcats season comes to an end in College Station Regional championship
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) meets her teammates at home base to celebrate hitting a home run during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcats clinch spot in Regional finals with win over Penn State
More in Sports
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with the ball after the catch against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Hobert and Shipley voted best receiver and special teams player by Dave Campbell
The Texas State baseball team storms the field to celebrate its victory over the University of Houston in the Astros Foundation Classic, Friday, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Looking back on a disappointing season: What's to come next year for TXST baseball
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harold (11) competes in the mens 100-meter dash event at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Track and field secure national title at NCAA Championships
Texas State softball celebrates its Sun Belt Conference Championship after defeating Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State wins 2023-24 Vic Bubas Cup
Texas State freshman thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir celebrates after her throw in the womens hammer throw event at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Thursday, June. 8, 2023. 
Runarsdottir caps off historic year with national championship
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles for pregame traditions, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball bolsters roster through transfer portal ahead of 2024-25 season



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star