Texas A&M transfer signs with Texas State softball

According to a post from Softball America writer Brady Vernon’s X account on June 20, junior first baseman/designated player Aiyana Coleman is headed to San Marcos to join Texas State softball as a transfer from Texas A&M University.

In her first season as an Aggie, Coleman posted a .297/.413/.531 slash line with four home runs in 64 at-bats. She slumped a bit her sophomore year, hitting .200/.260/.444 with three home runs.

Coleman is a familiar face for Texas State softball fans, as she recently knocked an RBI single to aid the Aggies in eliminating the Bobcats 8-0 in the regional final.

With J.J. Smith no longer on the team, one would assume Coleman is a prime candidate to fill the first base position for the Bobcats.