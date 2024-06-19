73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State softball players huddle up before the game against Texas A&M at the NCAA Regionals tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
LSU transfer signs with Texas State
June 19, 2024
San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community
San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community
June 16, 2024
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with the ball after the catch against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Hobert and Shipley voted best receiver and special teams player by Dave Campbell
June 15, 2024
Hays County continues recovery after May storm
Hays County continues recovery after May storm
June 15, 2024
San Marcos community members attend Loves Palette, Friday, June 7, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center. This years Loves Palette is the San Marcos Art Leagues 2nd annual Pride Month art exhibition.
"Love's Palette" showcases LGBTQ artists' talent
June 14, 2024
The Texas State baseball team storms the field to celebrate its victory over the University of Houston in the Astros Foundation Classic, Friday, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Looking back on a disappointing season: What's to come next year for TXST baseball
June 13, 2024

LSU transfer signs with Texas State

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
June 19, 2024
Texas+State+softball+players+huddle+up+before+the+game+against+Texas+A%26M+at+the+NCAA+Regionals+tournament%2C+Saturday%2C+May+18%2C+2024%2C+at+Davis+Diamond+in+College+Station%2C+Texas.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State softball players huddle up before the game against Texas A&M at the NCAA Regionals tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

According to a June 13 post from Texas State softball’s X account, rising junior pitcher/utility Emma Strood is heading to San Marcos to join Texas State softball as a transfer student from Louisiana State University (LSU).

In her first season as a Tiger, Strood collected a double in five at-bats and allowed three runs in three innings. She got zero at-bats in her second and final season but pitched to a solid 3.89 ERA with five strikeouts in nine innings.

 

 

Strood will be closer to home as she originates from League City, Texas.

While it’s unknown whether Strood’s primary role will be on offense or in the circle, the fact that she pitched more than she hit for LSU suggests a pitching role is more likely. Regardless, Texas State’s abundance of graduating seniors makes Strood’s chances of having regular playing time in 2025 feasible.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community
San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with the ball after the catch against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Hobert and Shipley voted best receiver and special teams player by Dave Campbell
Hays County continues recovery after May storm
Hays County continues recovery after May storm
San Marcos community members attend Loves Palette, Friday, June 7, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center. This years Loves Palette is the San Marcos Art Leagues 2nd annual Pride Month art exhibition.
"Love's Palette" showcases LGBTQ artists' talent
The Texas State baseball team storms the field to celebrate its victory over the University of Houston in the Astros Foundation Classic, Friday, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Looking back on a disappointing season: What's to come next year for TXST baseball
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harold (11) competes in the mens 100-meter dash event at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Track and field secure national title at NCAA Championships
More in softball
Texas State softball players gather ahead of the game versus Penn State at the NCAA Regionals tournament, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
North Carolina transfer signs with Texas State
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) receives the ball back from the catcher during the game against Texas A&M in the NCAA Regionals tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Mullins honored with All-American selections
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) hits the ball during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Randolph and Jones' departure leaves outfield open for competition
Texas State softball players gather ahead of the game versus Penn State at the NCAA Regionals tournament, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
(Photo Gallery) Texas State softball in the NCAA College Station Regional Tournament
Texas State graduate student Sara Vanderford (26) hits the ball during the game against Texas A&M at the NCAA Regionals championship game, Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcats season comes to an end in College Station Regional championship
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) meets her teammates at home base to celebrate hitting a home run during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcats clinch spot in Regional finals with win over Penn State
More in Sports
Texas State softball celebrates its Sun Belt Conference Championship after defeating Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State wins 2023-24 Vic Bubas Cup
Texas State freshman thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir celebrates after her throw in the womens hammer throw event at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Thursday, June. 8, 2023. 
Runarsdottir caps off historic year with national championship
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles for pregame traditions, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball bolsters roster through transfer portal ahead of 2024-25 season
The Texas State mens basketball team celebrate a three pointer during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men’s basketball adds two forwards via transfer portal
Texas State freshman jumper Precious Okougbodu competes in the womens long jump event at the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track and field advances in three events at NCAA West Prelims to compete at nationals
Texas State psychology senior Ali Smith, competes in Cacchione Cup Over Fences at the IHSA Nationals, Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Tyron International Equestrian Center and Resort in Tyron, North Carolina.
Trip to Nationals caps off senior equestrian rider's college career



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star