LSU transfer signs with Texas State

According to a June 13 post from Texas State softball’s X account, rising junior pitcher/utility Emma Strood is heading to San Marcos to join Texas State softball as a transfer student from Louisiana State University (LSU).

In her first season as a Tiger, Strood collected a double in five at-bats and allowed three runs in three innings. She got zero at-bats in her second and final season but pitched to a solid 3.89 ERA with five strikeouts in nine innings.

️ Welcome to the Bobcat family, Emma #EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/8PPSrGVVUj — Texas State Softball (@TXStateSoftball) June 13, 2024

Strood will be closer to home as she originates from League City, Texas.

While it’s unknown whether Strood’s primary role will be on offense or in the circle, the fact that she pitched more than she hit for LSU suggests a pitching role is more likely. Regardless, Texas State’s abundance of graduating seniors makes Strood’s chances of having regular playing time in 2025 feasible.