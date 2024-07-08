Runarsdottir cements historic 2024 campaign

Texas State sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir performed at a historic level throughout the 2024 season, racking up conference, national and Olympic championships.

Runarsdottir threw a 69.08 meter toss for the Sun Belt women’s hammer throw championship, recorded a 70.47 meter toss to win the NCAA Championship and placed first at the Icelandic U23 Championships.

Runarsdottir said she plans to look back on what routines and strategies worked for her this year and focus on incorporating those practices in her regiment next season.

“The main focus coming out of this season for me is to reflect on what helped me to succeed,” Runarsdottir said. “I want to bring all of those things into next season, and throw out what I feel isn’t the best for me.”

While making her mark in the record books and winning competitions, Runarsdottir also faced adversity. She said she worked through a back injury during the 2023 season.

Runarsdottir said it was challenging to get back to her peak throwing abilities, but the hard work paid off.

“That was tough mentally just trying to work through it,” Runarsdottir said. “Coming into this season I felt good throughout the whole year and built up a lot of confidence.”

The reigning NCAA Champion said the great dynamic between her and track and field director John Frazier helped her in these achievements.

“He is such an awesome coach,” Runarsdottir said. “He knows me so well, even though we have only worked together for two years it feels like he’s known me for a lifetime. He picks up on every single little thing I do.”

Frazier said the strong mental fortitude Runarsdottir has paired with her persistence to win are valuable qualities in a player.

“The great thing about her is her mental standpoint. She came into the year with goals and winning the NCAA was one of them,” Frazier said. “I think she accomplished all the goals she set out for, and still has a few she can accomplish.”

According to Frazier, Runarsdottir’s success is propelled by her willingness to communicate while remaining determined to do her job.

“She comes in every day giving 100%, and her communication is probably the key to her success. When I know what’s going on I can make the right adjustments in her workouts and her approach to competitions,” Frazier said.

Frazier said considering all circumstances, Runarsdottir did well at the European Olympic trials where she represented her native country of Iceland.

Freshman thrower Lara Roberts said Runarsdottir was very helpful during her transition to a new environment at Texas State.

“It is really great to have a teammate [who] has been through the same things as me,” Roberts said. “Her finishing her freshman year and also being international as well, it really helped me settle into such a new environment.”

In Runarsdottir’s second collegiate season, she is now the reigning hammer throw NCAA Champion, an individual and team Sun Belt Conference Champion, Icelandic U23 hammer throw champion and the first NCAA woman champion for Texas State in over 29 years.