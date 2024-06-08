Runarsdottir caps off historic year with national championship

Texas State sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir cemented her 2024 season by winning the women’s hammer throw at the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Oregon.

Runarsdottir recorded a 70.47 meter throw, breaking her previous record of 70.33 meters. The throw was a half-meter further than Rice University’s Tara Simpson-Sullivan’s second place throw of 69.94 meters.

Keep that maroon and GOLD on high #EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/NfAz6KV89j — Texas State XC/Track and Field (@TXStateTrack) June 7, 2024

The Iceland native dominated her competition throughout the year resulting in a Sun Belt Conference Championship, the nation’s longest throw and never placing below second in any meet during the outdoor season.

Runarsdottir is the first woman NCAA Champion in 29 years for Texas State. The last time a woman accomplished this was in 1995 when Inez Turner won the 800-meter dash.