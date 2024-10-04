68° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State wins Sun Belt opener against defending conference champions

Daven Meredith, Sports Contributor
October 4, 2024
Nathalie Yanez
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud’s 252 passing yards and four touchdowns propelled Texas State over Troy University 38-17 Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama.

The win marks Texas State’s first Sun Belt Conference win this season.

McCloud’s 20-29 night for 252 yards and four touchdowns would be too much for a Troy team struggling to avoid penalties, leading to the Bobcat’s first win against the Trojans since 1997.

The Bobcats’ hot start began after McCloud ripped off a 22-yard rush, setting up junior running back Ismail Mahdi for the game’s first touchdown. McCloud found success on the ground with 72 yards and a rushing touchdown while adding three through the air.

Senior wide receiver Jayden Williams was one of three receivers who caught touchdown passes from McCloud in the first half. Junior and senior wide receivers Kole Wilson and Joey Hobert both pulled in touchdown receptions respectfully.

Troy continued to play catchup due to offensive turnovers and 52 yards of defensive penalties, allowing the Bobcats to extend drives and produce off-second chances.

The Trojan’s two fumbles in the first half stalled potential scoring drives. The second came in the red zone inside the two-minute mark after Trojan quarterback Tucker Kilcrease delivered a 30-yard strike to wide receiver Peyton Higgins that was punched out by redshirt senior defensive back Jordan Polk. The Bobcats recovered, holding their 28-10 lead into halftime.

The second half would continue to be dominated by the Maroon and Gold as Troy could not find an answer to stop the Bobcat defensive line that got to the Kilcrease six times. McCloud continued his day on the ground after a 42-yard rushing touchdown, extending the Bobcats lead 38-10 midway through the third quarter.

The Bobcat defense held Troy to only seven points in the second half. 

With the win, the Bobcats improve to 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in the Sun Belt and will attempt to continue the momentum against the Arkansas State Red Wolves next week.

Kickoff between Texas State and Arkansas State is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Boko excites the student section crowd during the first quarter of the football game against Arizona State, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Sun Belt football records entering conference play
Texas State fifth-year senior setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
Torres earns Sun Belt Setter of the Week honors
Annual Security & Fire Safety Report shows increase in Violence Against Women Act offense reports
Annual Security & Fire Safety Report shows increase in Violence Against Women Act offense reports
Decriminalizing fentanyl test strips in Texas will save lives
Decriminalizing fentanyl test strips in Texas will save lives
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Breaking down Texas State’s loss against Sam Houston State
More in football
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Texas State opens Sun Belt play against defending conference champions
Texas State junior defensive end Ben Bell prepares for the Louisiana-Monroe game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Bell's status for remainder of season uncertain following Sam Houston loss
Texas State mascot Boko during the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State receives verbal offer to join Mountain West Conference
Texas State redshirt junior cornerback Josh Eaton (1) runs the ball down the sideline during the Bobcats' first game against Sam Houston State University since 2011 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Sept. 28, 2024.
Texas State football falls one point short to Sam Houston
Texas State redshirt junior cornerback Josh Eaton (1) makes his entrance to the field before the game Arizona State,Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
The history of Texas State versus Sam Houston State football
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) celebrates his touchdown catch with senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) during the game versus Arizona State, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Old Texas rivalry rekindles at NRG Stadium in H-Town Showdown
More in Sports
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State to remain in Sun Belt Conference
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf finishes fifth at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate
Texas State sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza (4) passes the ball down field to a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer remains undefeated against Southern Mississippi
Texas State junior defender Marie Philipzen (31) fights for possession of the ball during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats stomp out The Thundering Herd in dominating home conference opener
Texas State volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet coaches junior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) and senior setter Ryann Torres (14) through a timeout during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
"I've been blessed": Volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet surpasses 100 career TXST wins
The Texas State baseball team celebrates sophomore infielder Chase Mora's (2) grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Texas State named a top 100 program by D1 baseball
Donate to The University Star